Google's newest Pixel lineup looks similar to the design of Apple iPhones. Google has gone with a sleek, angular design with flat edges. The company revealed four new Pixel phones during the Made by Google event on August 13, 2024. These include the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 8 was a big year for introducing nifty AI features, and the standard entry Pixel 9 is no exception to Google's Pixel dynasty. It expands on the capabilities of the best Pixel phones offer to consumers. We highlight the best features you can expect to see on the Pixel 9. Google Pixel 9: News, specs, features, pricing, and release date

1 A new Pixel weather app featured on the Pixel 9

Google launched its new weather app along with the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9. If you own an old Pixel phone, the new weather app will eventually roll out to the older models. Google didn't embellish the new app with a complicated look/UI. It mainly sticks with the main elements you want from a regular weather app.

Close

The new Pixel weather app provides information like hourly and 10-day forecasts, humidity, sunrise and sunset, wind, AQI, visibility, UV index, and pressure. It also features AI Weather Summaries and Weather Map, where you can receive tips on what to wear and notifications for forecasts and precipitation warnings.

It is available to sideload on APK Mirror if you want to check it out (it requires Android 14) before you get your hands on the Pixel 9. This might be the best substitute for the Dark Sky weather app we've been waiting for.

2 Edit backgrounds with Reimagine in Magic Editor

Google's Reimagine feature in Magic Editor lets you edit the scenes or parts of your photo on the fly. Change your photo's background from dusk to sunset, or prefer to show yourself being on the beach versus on the mountainside. You can use Reimagine to change it. It's a fun addition, even if it isn't helpful outside of exercising photo creativity.

Source: Mystery Lupin on X

3 Process images using AI with Pixel Screenshots

People who can't stop themselves from snapping screenshots on every page and app they use will love the new (optional) Google Pixel Screenshots features. Pixel Screenshots uses AI. Get help from the AI by asking questions and requesting summaries based on the screenshots sent through the Pixel Screenshots app.

You can use the supplied screenshots to add to your searchable library. Essentially, you're allowing the AI to process helpful details to curate a searchable library. This allows you to search through photos quickly. It isn't as bad as Microsoft's controversial Recall feature. Google opted into a safeguarded experience. In Pixel Screenshots, AI only uses pictures you save. The AI processes them on the device, keeping them private and for your eyes only. If you don't like it, you can opt out anytime.

4 Add Me builds on Pixel 8's Best Take

Did you recently misplace yourself in a group photo but wish you could have a retake and join another group photo? Google's Add Me feature has you covered. Google included a preview of this feature for the Pixel 9. The Add Me feature employs AI to add you to a group photo by taking the original photo and a duplicate photo with just you (or anyone) and combining them to place you (or anyone) into the original photo.

The uses for this feature are a bit niche. Still, it's handy if you're at an event, don't like the photos or poses, and wish to get everyone in a single shot. It's also great for including the photographer. If the person using the camera wasn't included, use the Add Me feature to place them in the group photo. The feature resembles Best Take on the Pixel 8 series. You combine faces (at the same setting) to capture the best moment. Using both features means you can acquire the best photos without being a photo-editing magician.

5 Gemini fits perfectly into the Pixel 9

Announced since Google I/O 2024, Google brings Gemini Nano with multimodality built into Pixel 9 phones. Instead of having AI process text input, it can interpret sounds, sights, and language. This is a massive deal for accessibility. It also makes AI more natural and contextual, considering various perspectives and becoming more holistic in its approach. Feed the AI with images and audio from your Pixel phone and ask it questions.

Google also revealed that Gemini Nano will eventually work with Google's TalkBack feature. It's clear that AI is driving the future, and seeing Google putting the work into improving it for smartphone use is nothing short of expected.

Source: YouTube/Google

6 The Pixel 9 comes in four colors

Google offers four hues for the Pixel 9: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Wintergreen. The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL come in four different colors from the Pixel 9, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold only has two color choices. The color choice can make or break your decision to buy a new phone (if you aren't considering a case). However, the Pixel 9's matte side rails make the colors stand out compared to its siblings in this lineup.

Source: Google

7 The Pixel 9 comes with camera upgrades

Though the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL will be at the top of the lineup for bringing in camera improvements, it doesn't mean Google forgot about the Pixel 9. There are a few notable upgrades to the Pixel 9's camera. The first upgrade is a new sensor. The new sensor helps take photos in low light conditions, which is necessary when you can't pick your settings to take pictures. The second upgrade is the autofocus-enabled front-facing camera, which improves sharpness in photos (making them appear less blurry).

Source: Google

Waiting for Android 15

Android 15 did not make it to the Pixel 9's release. Instead, the Pixel 9 series launched with Android 14. Even though Android 15 didn't make it to the Pixel 9's release, we expect the Pixel 9 series to be the first to receive the OS update. However, with the launch of Android 14, Google still promises seven years of OS updates, even if we think these devices deserve eight years of software support.