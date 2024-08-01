Summary The Pixel 9 series may offer 8K video recording through Video Boost, not directly on the Pixel Camera app.

Reportedly, Zoom Enhance will debut on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL.

Google will stick with 128GB base storage for all Pixel 9 models, with Pro variants packing more RAM.

The Pixel 9 leak season is in full swing. So far, leaks have revealed almost everything about the device, including the Tensor G4 chip being Google's least exciting SoC in years. A recent camera leak indicated that the upcoming Pixel phones could finally shoot 8K videos. A new report has provided more information about the Pixel 9's 8K video recording capabilities and the catch involved.

Google will apparently not provide an option to directly record 8K videos on the Pixel 9 through the Pixel Camera app. Instead, it will rely on Video Boost, as reported by Android Headlines. Seemingly, you can upscale a video to 8K resolution through Video Boost after it's uploaded to Google Photos. The entire processing will happen on the cloud, though there will be a delay due to this.

8K video recording through Video Boost will purportedly be available on all Pixel 9 models except the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The foldable will still have access to Video Boost, though, for better low-light videos.

Zoom Enhance, a feature that Google teased with the Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023, will finally debut with the Pixel 9 series. It will only be available on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL models, with the regular Pixel 9 likely missing it because it will lack a 5x telephoto shooter.

Google will skimp on the base storage for another year

Almost all Android flagship phones now ship with 256GB of base storage. Google's Pixel 8 lineup was the only exception, and it appears the company will not amend its ways with the Pixel 9 this year. In a separate report, Android Headlines sources claim all Pixel 9 models will start with 128GB storage, with the Pro and Pro XL variants packing 16GB RAM.

The regular Pixel 9 will be available in 128GB and 256GB configurations with 12GB RAM. As for the Pro models, Google will offer them in four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The only outlier will be the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which will launch with 256GB storage, with a 512GB upgrade being available. In India, Google will launch its foldable with only 256GB storage.

On a brighter note, Google will bump the fast charging speeds on the upcoming Pixels. The Pixel 9 Pro XL can seemingly be topped "up to 70% in about 30 minutes," while the Pixel 9 and its Pro sibling will juice "up to 55%" at around the same time. These speeds will be achievable with the new 45W USB-C power adapter the company will launch alongside its new Pixels.

Based on the numbers, it appears Google will increase the fast charging speed on the Pixel 9 Pro XL to around 40-45W. While not as impressive as the OnePlus 12 and its 80W wired fast charging, this would still lead to a noticeable decrease in the total charging time.

Google's August 13th event is less than two weeks away now, so it won't be long before we know everything about the Pixel 9 series, either through its official unveiling or more leaks.