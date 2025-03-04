Google Pixel 9 $599 $799 Save $200 You can't go wrong with the Pixel 9. Not only does it have excellent hardware, but the software is fantastic, too. Get it now for $200 less, as it drops to its lowest price yet. $599 at Amazon $599 at Best Buy

We've seen some awesome deals on the Pixel 9 before, but this is the best price so far, with a steep discount that knocks $200 off. So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your phone to something new, and want a premium Android experience, the Pixel 9 for just $599 is going to be a good way to go.

What's great about the Google Pixel 9?

We loved the Pixel 9 in our review, giving it a solid score with a 9 out of 10. Google's worked hard over the years to really make the Pixel as good as it is today. The Pixel 9 delivers with its fantastic design and build quality, excellent cameras, along with strong hardware and software performance.

When it comes to the hardware, the Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate that maxes out at 120Hz. It's powered by a Google Tensor G4 processor that's paired with 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, you also get a 4,700mAh battery with wired and wireless charging up to 25W.

The phone also has a dual camera system on the rear, with a 50MP main, and 48MP ultrawide. You also get a 10.5MP front-facing camera as well. There's also an IP68 rating to protect against the elements, and it can even be submerged in water. When it comes to software, you'll always get the latest from Google, with up to seven years of updates.

And you can also expect fantastic software perks as well, which can only be found on Pixel phones. For the most part, you're getting a great phone that delivers tons of value. At $799, this phone was definitely one to pick up, but at $599, it becomes a no-brainer. So get it while you can from Amazon and Best Buy while you still can.