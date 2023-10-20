With one Google Pixel launch out of the way, it's time to start looking forward to the future. And while we're sure there's plenty on the table for Google's future hardware lineup — new tablets, smartwatches, foldables, you name it — there's one device we know for sure is on its way. The Pixel 8a is set to succeed this year's Pixel 7a, and assuming it gets the same attention and care we recently saw with the Pixel 8, it could be one of the best budget phones of 2024.

Although we're months away from launch, we've started to see early glimpses of what the next A-series phone might look like. From a refined design to a new processor, here's everything we know about the Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 8a: Design and specs

It might be early on in the hype cycle for the Pixel 8a, but that hasn't stopped us from getting early glances at what Google's next midrange smartphone looks like. Before the company even had the chance to announce the mainline Pixel 8 series live on stage, we saw early photos of what looks to be a Pixel 8a caught in the wild.

These images, which you should take with a grain of salt, seem to mix elements of the entire Pixel 8 series with the usual A-series compromises. This model looks similar in size and shape to the Pixel 8 but with curved corners that go one step further than anything Google has done in the past. Meanwhile, the front bezels look thicker than what shipped on the company's 2023 flagships, though that's nothing new for this midrange lineup.

Corroborating these images are renders from the ever-reliable Onleaks, providing images of a device that looks nearly identical to the leaked real-world model. While the color has been swapped to a Pixel 8-matching shade of pink, almost everything else is unchanged. It's a curvier, chunkier take on the Pixel 8 design. From the front, it looks like older iPhone models.

These early looks are in line with what we'd expect from a value-focused take on the Pixel 8, and it lines up with a leaked Pixel roadmap from late 2022. That report pegged the Pixel 8a's launch as dependent on the sales of its predecessor, and the Pixel 7a has seemingly been a hit for the company.

As for the Pixel 8a's specs, don't expect anything out of the ordinary. Google's Tensor G3 SoC seems like a lock — the company has yet to differentiate the A-series with an older processor — as does 8GB of RAM. In most respects, the Pixel 7a was built to bring Google's midrange lineup closer in power to the mainline series, adding a faster 90Hz refresh rate and 5W wireless charging. We don't expect those specs to see upgrades.

Still, minor changes here are possible. While the 90Hz display is unlikely to get an upgrade to 120Hz, for example, it could adopt the Actua branding of its sibling models with brighter panels.

Google Pixel 8a: Software

The Pixel 8a will ship running Android 14. That much is certain. Thanks to its assumed Tensor G3 processor, we also expect to see it get Google's same seven-year OS upgrade promise, bringing support for the company's next midrange phone into 2031.

However, things get a little blurry from here. Google began making certain features exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro this year despite the Pixel 8 using the same processor. It's safe to say that tools like Zoom Enhance and Video Boost won't come to the Pixel 8a, just as they aren't headed to the Pixel 8.

But could Google take this a step further? As we've seen, the company now seems willing to divide features between hardware, even when tricks like Video Boost are handled in the cloud. Could we live in a world where something like Magic Editor is restricted to the flagship phones, leaving A-series customers without one of the company's marquee photo tools?

Well, probably not. Until we hear concrete rumors on Google's plans for the Pixel 8a's software, it's certainly not time to panic. But if you expect to see Pro-level features trickle down to the A-series, you'll be disappointed.

Google Pixel 8a: Cameras

Thanks to Google's post-processing magic, the sensors in the Pixel 8a don't matter as much as what happens after you tap the shutter button. To that end, we wouldn't expect the company to change much in terms of hardware. The same 64MP f/1.9 main sensor as the last generation paired with an ultra-wide lens seems like a good guess before any actual rumors. If Google changes its sensor lineup, as it did with all three lenses in the Pixel 8 Pro and the main sensor in the Pixel 8, expect similarly small differences between models.

History should prove this. Until recently, Google had a habit of using the same group of sensors for multiple generations at a time. It shouldn't take long to learn more about the Pixel 8a's camera lineup, but until then, keep your expectations for new hardware low. It's not where Google shines anyway.

This early on, it's rare to have pricing details for a smartphone. This is a Pixel, which means it's somewhat predictable. Google delivered price hikes to the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro throughout 2023, but that means it's likely to hold these numbers for at least a generation, especially because it seems like the current tiers make plenty of sense for Google.

With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro priced at $700 and $1,000, respectively, the Pixel 8a, sticking with its predecessor's $500 mark, seems to set up a perfect tier system for customers to pick their next phone. Count on the potential of the Pixel 7a sticking around at a lower price, and Google's 2024 lineup could have something for everyone, no matter their budget.

As for the release date, pencil in a loose summer schedule next year. Although the A-series always sticks to a mid-year launch, that date has a habit of flexing and moving around the calendar. The Pixel 7a launched in early May, day and date with its I/O-timed announcement. The Pixel 6a didn't hit store shelves until late July, while the Pixel 5a arrived just in time for back to school in August.

Google's best Pixel features, but cheaper

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are some of the best Android phones Google has ever released, and we're guessing it's only the beginning. If Google can replicate that success on its next A-series phone, it might be one of the best devices you can buy next year, all while saving you some cash in the process. Only time will tell, but considering this is a Pixel launch, expect to hear plenty about the Pixel 8a leading up to its inevitable arrival.