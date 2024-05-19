Quick answer: Yes, the Pixel 8a's IP67 rating means it can withstand submersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

Google's Pixel 8a once again brings a premium experience into the midrange, with components like the OLED panel and Tensor G3 chip identical to its more expensive siblings. While it's not quite as expensive as the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, it's still not exactly cheap, and a little peace of mind goes a long way as far as durability is concerned, especially in terms of IP rating.

Is the Google Pixel 8a waterproof?

The Pixel 8a doesn't quite offer the IP68 rating that you'll find on the best waterproof phones, but it comes close. Ever since the Sony Xperia Z's IP55/IP57 rating ushered in the highly water-resistant phone era, most great phones can withstand at least a dip in a deep puddle for a few minutes or handle rain or day-to-day moisture you might encounter. The Pixel 8a is among those, sporting an IP67 rating good for safety from 1m-deep water for 30 minutes.

How are IP ratings determined?

The first number refers to the device's dust resistance — a 6 is the top of the scale, meaning the Pixel 8a is completely protected from dust. The second, for water-resistance, isn't quite so straightforward. An IP67 rating, like the 8a's, means it can sit underwater for half an hour, but interestingly, it doesn't necessarily supersede all lower ratings.

It's technically possible for a phone to be IP67-protected, but not resistant to the water jets that define IP65 protection (or the high-pressure jets used for other ratings). The Pixel 8a, and most IP67 devices, would probably survive the IP65 test, but the manufacturer won't say so without performing it. Sony, for example, markets many of its phones as IP65/IP68, meaning it's made certain each such device has undergone both.

The stronger IP68 rating simply means the phone can survive beyond half an hour, or at a greater depth, though there's no set criteria for either. That means there's often little practical difference between IP67 and IP68, and 8a owners shouldn't have much to worry about.

Can you take underwater pictures with the Pixel 8a?

An IP67-rated electronic device could theoretically be OK underwater for a few seconds, but you really shouldn't risk it. Google itself recommends a dive housing for underwater photography. Sure, there are plenty of stories of various expensive phones still working fine after getting rescued from days in the drink. But plenty of users have tried to take pictures underwater, only to miss a fault in the phone's body that then lets harmful moisture in.

Source: José Ricardo Lima via Google

A collage of underwater pictures taken with a Pixel phone in a Kraken dive housing.

Remember as well that the phone's IP rating is based on its durability fresh out of the box. This durability naturally degrades over time, so the longer you've had your phone, the more vulnerable it may become to a drop in the bath.

How to make the Pixel 8a even more waterproof?

You have a few options for adding additional protection from water ingress, depending on the need. If all you require is protection during a trip to the water park, you can pick up a simple phone-sized dry bag for around $20.

A few manufacturers also engineer water-resistant cases suitable for quick dips below the surface. Specialized phone housings even exist that let divers drag their devices into the deep, but they're bulky, heavy, and prohibitively expensive, since the best one costs nearly as much as the Pixel 8a itself.

Armor-X MN-GG24 Waterproof for Pixel 8a In addition to protection from drops and other physical damage, the Armor-X MN-GG24 gives the Pixel 8a an independent layer of IP68 protection. $55 at Armor-X

Pelican Marine IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2-Pack) $26 $30 Save $4 These IP68-rated Pelican dry bags offer an additional measure of protection from water damage. $26 at Amazon

Kraken KRH08 Universal Housing Made specifically for diving, the Kraken KRH08 V2 keeps your smartphone safe from water damage down to an impressive 280 feet. $375 at B&H Photo Video $399 at Kraken Sports

What to do if your phone falls in the water

First, fish your phone from the water as quickly as possible and turn it off. Remove the case and remove everything you can — SIM card, microSD card, and battery (just kidding, you probably can't). Dry the phone gently with a soft cloth, and avoid rubbing or pressing hard since that could force moisture into small crevices.

Second, put the phone in a cool, dry place and let it air out. You can aim a fan at it or, even better, put it in a sealed container alongside some silica gel packets, which draw moisture from the air. But don't put it in the sun or near a heat source, as warm water vapor could do additional damage. And don't waste your time putting it in rice, since at best it won't do anything, and at worst it'll impair airflow and slow the drying process.

It's recommended to leave your phone out to dry for as long as 72 hours to make sure every last bit of moisture evaporates.