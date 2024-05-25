Google Pixel 8a Affordable Pixel experience The Pixel 8a is a budget-friendly option with the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8, a 6.1-inch OLED screen, and the tried-and-tested cameras of the Pixel 7a. Pros Flagship-grade Tensor G3 chip Solid cameras Good battery life Cons Slower 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging $499 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pixel perfect The Pixel 8, one of our favorite phones, has a 6.2-inch OLED display, a Tensor G3 chip, and a 4,575mAh battery. Thanks to its relatively compact size, it's also perfect for fans of smaller phones. Pros Premium design Faster charging Impressive camera performance Cons Expensive $699 at Amazon



With the launch of the Pixel 8a, the line between Google’s mid-range A-series and the flagship Pixel phones is blurrier than ever. After all, the Pixel 8 and the 8a share several key specs, including the Tensor G3 chip, the same software, a 120Hz OLED display, and 8GB of RAM. So, if you're in the market for a new Pixel but don’t have the budget for the Pixel 8 Pro, it’s understandable to be torn between the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 8.

To help, we’re putting the brand-new Pixel 8a head-to-head with the Pixel 8 to help you decide which phone offers the best value for your needs and budget.

Read our ranking Best Android phones in 2024 In the market for a new phone? Get the best Android experience with these flagship phones

Price, availability, and specifications

Google has priced the Pixel 8a at $499 for the sub-6GHz variant, which you can buy from the usual retailers and carriers. A mmWave 5G variant is also available, costing $549 from Verizon.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 starts at $699 for the base 128GB model. Like the Pixel 8a, it also comes in sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G variants, the latter of which costs $100 more. However, as it has been over six months since the launch of the Pixel 8, the phone is often put on sale, and we have found it selling for as low as $500 for the sub-6GHz unlocked model, which is the same as the list price of the Pixel 8a.

Now, let’s look at the raw specifications of the two phones before delving deeper.



Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8 SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3 Display type OLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.1-inch 6.2-inch Display resolution 1080 x 2400 1080 × 2400 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,492mAh 4,575mAh Charge speed 18W wired, 7.5W wireless 27W wired, 18W wireless Charge options Wired, Wireless Wired, Wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 13MP, f/2.2 10.5MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 64MP, f/1.89, OIS main; 13MP, f/2.2 ultrawide 50MP, f/1.7, OIS main; 13MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity 4G, 5G (optional mmWave) 4G, 5G (optional mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 7 (except certain markets) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm Weight 188g 187g IP Rating IP67 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe Rose, Hazel, Obsidian Black

Read our review Google Pixel 8a review: A great phone that I'm not sure you should buy Google's hardware lineup is in a tricky spot, and the Pixel 8a only makes things more confusing

Read our review Google Pixel 8 review: The Pixel for the masses The Pixel 8 doesn't need every feature the 8 Pro offers, it's packing more than enough

Design and display

Subtly distinct

Google’s Pixel phones have had a specific look over the last several generations, and the Pixel 8a doesn’t deviate from it. It looks nearly identical to the Pixel 8 at first glance, but quite a few subtle tweaks set the two phones apart. For example, the Pixel 8a has a plastic back instead of glass, more pronounced curves on the corners, and a less pronounced camera bar. You also get a matte finish on the mid-ranger, whereas the Pixel 8 has a glossy back. These design differences can affect the feel and grip of the devices, so it's important to consider your preferences when choosing between the two.

However, the Pixel 8 looks more premium with its glass sandwich construction and seamless camera bar, which lacks the visible seams of the Pixel 8a. It also features slimmer bezels and is smaller and lighter than the Pixel 8a, albeit marginally. Moreover, the Pixel 8 is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, offering a slightly superior water resistance rating compared to the Pixel 8a’s IP67.

Despite its smaller size, the Pixel 8 has a slightly bigger 6.2-inch display than the Pixel 8a’s 6.1-inch screen. A simple reason for this is the size of the bezels. The Pixel 8a has bigger bezels than the Pixel 8, and the bottom bezel is particularly thick.

Beyond the screen size, the Pixel 8 supports HDR10+, which provides a more vibrant and lifelike viewing experience for compatible content. With the 8a, you get regular HDR10, which still offers a high-quality display experience. Otherwise, both phones use OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and 2,000 nits peak brightness — so the overall display experience is quite similar.

That said, the Pixel 8a uses a slightly inferior glass OLED panel. You can just about tell the difference while looking at the two phones side-by-side. But otherwise, it’ll still feel like a fantastic OLED display with vibrant color, deep blacks, and impressive contrast.

Software

Simply the same

The Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8a run on Android 14 with the same Pixel goodies and AI features. So, for now, you can expect practically the same software experience. However, this may not always remain the case, as we have seen in the past Pixel phones. It's possible that some future AI advancements will only reach Pixel 8, leaving the 8a behind. But the Pixel 8 also likely won’t get everything that comes in the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 10. So it’s pointless to worry about what either phone may or may not get in the future.

In terms of software updates, all Pixel 8 series phones are supposed to receive seven years of Android and security updates. As the Pixel 8a launched six months after the Pixel 8, it will get security updates for longer than the Pixel 8. However, it’s unlikely to get an extra Android version as its support period will end much before the typical release time for new Android versions.

Performance and battery

Small advantages

The presence of the same Tensor G3 chip in the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 means both deliver roughly matching performance. While this means everything will feel snappy and responsive, even during photo editing, extensive camera usage, and other processor-intensive tasks, it does mean both phones suffer from Tensor’s tendency to overheat, though this doesn't impact performance much thankfully.

The two phones also perform about the same on the battery front, with a full day of moderate to heavy use on a single charge. However, the Pixel 8 supports faster 27W wired charging via a PPS charger, compared to the Pixel 8a’s 18W. You can also enjoy faster 18W wireless charging on the Pixel 8 via the company’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) and 12W via regular Qi chargers with EPP support. In comparison, the Pixel 8a tops out at 7.5W. Moreover, the Pixel 8 supports reverse wireless charging, something which isn’t offered by the A-series model.

In other features, the Pixel 8 comes with Wi-Fi 7 support, which is the latest version. While most people won’t be able to make the most out of it, it’s nice to have, particularly if you plan to keep the phone for five years or more, by which time Wi-Fi 7 will become more prevalent. The Pixel 8a, on the other hand, has Wi-Fi 6E, which is certainly good enough right now.

Another nifty feature of the Pixel 8 is dual-frequency GPS, which results in a more precise and quicker GPS location. In comparison, the Pixel 8a relies on the more common but worse single-frequency GPS.

Cameras

The 8 has the edge

If there is one area where Pixel phones genuinely excel, it’s camera performance. Thanks to Google’s computational photography skills, the Pixel phones capture excellent photos.

On the surface, the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 8 have different but similar camera systems. With the cheaper Pixel 8a, you get a 64MP primary shooter with f/1.9 aperture, a 13MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Pixel 8, on the other hand, has a 50MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10.5MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Both phones excel as camera photos. You can expect fantastic captures in good lighting, and low light captures are also excellent on both. However, as the Pixel 8 has a bigger main sensor, it can gather more light and will out-perform the Pixel 8a in the trickiest conditions, with slightly better performance across the other two lenses too.

You can expect great shots from either phone, but the 8 definitely has the upper hand here.

Which should you buy?

The Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8a are both capable smartphones with some shared aspects, such as the Tensor G3 chip, software experience, and 8GB of RAM. However, the Pixel 8 has advantages that justify its higher price tag. For example, it offers faster charging speeds, Gorilla Glass Victus, a slightly more premium design, and more capable cameras. So, if you have the budget, the Pixel 8 is a good choice. But it becomes an even better option if you can get it for a discount, which is quite common.

As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 8 was often sold for as low as $499 or $549 before the Pixel 8a launch. The discounts are likely to disappear for some time as Google wouldn’t want to cannibalize Pixel 8a sales, but it won’t be long before they return. It'll be a great deal if you can get it at one of these two prices. But even without discounts, the Pixel 8 is a good purchase.

Google Pixel 8 Editor’s pick One of the best phones right now The Pixel 8 is a well-rounded smartphone that’s a good purchase at its list price but becomes an even better deal with a discount. $699 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy $699 at Google Store

However, if you are looking for a phone right now and don’t have the budget for Pixel 8’s list price. Then, the Pixel 8a is an excellent alternative. It delivers the same responsive and snappy experience and the same software as the Pixel 8. It also has fantastic cameras, a good display, and a good battery life. Sure, it has a plastic back and slower charging, but neither is a deal-breaker.