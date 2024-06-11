Google Pixel 8a Photo powerhouse The Pixel 8a keeps the affordable price tag but ups the ante with the latest Tensor G3 chipset, guaranteeing seven years of support and an AI-enhanced feature set. Elsewhere, there's an upgraded 120Hz display with better contrast and the usual set of trusty Pixel cameras you love. Pros Latest Tensor G3 processor Upgraded 120Hz display Premium looking hardware Cons Slow 18W charging Large, uneven bezels Dated Gorilla Glass 3 protection $499 at Amazon

Google's latest Pixel, the Pixel 8a is right up there with one of 2024's best affordable Android phones. But if you're on a budget, the older — but still great — Pixel 6a can still be an enticing choice for even less money. Confused between the options? Is the upgraded Tensor G3 worth the splurge? What about the cameras? We answer all that and more in our head-to-head Pixel 8a vs Pixel 6a comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

The newest budget Pixel on the block, the Pixel 8a, increases the price point ever so slightly to $499. However, it's still a great deal for the hardware you're getting. It's widely available from Amazon, Best Buy, Google's web store, and all major carriers in the US, and the phone starts with a 128GB configuration. If you need more storage, the phone is also available in a 256GB configuration for $60 more. But you'll have to settle for the relatively dull Obsidian variant. Other color options include Porcelain, Bay, and the A-series exclusive — Aloe.

The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, is an older model, and availability isn't quite as widespread. But when it is found, the device is frequently discounted. Bear in mind that the phone is now two generations old, and you might want to splurge a bit extra on a Pixel 7-series device, if not the Pixel 8a itself.

Here are the specs you can expect from the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 6a.



Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 6a SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor Display resolution 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2400 RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB Battery 4492mAh 4,400mAh Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 13MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/2.0 Rear camera 64MP f/1.89 OIS main, 13MP f/2.2 wide 12MP, f/1.73 OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Dimensions 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm IP Rating IP67 IP67 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe Sage, Chalk, Charcoal Display type OLED, 120Hz OLED, 60Hz Display dimensions 6.1", 20:9 6.1” Charge speed 18W wired, 7.5W wireless 18W USB PD Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G (optional mmWave) 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 188g 178g

Design

Familiar, yet improved

It's easy to see the design familiarity between the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 6a. However, the Pixel 8a represents a journey of softening proportions. Gone are the straight edges and sci-fi-looking visor. Instead, you'll find softer, rounder elements right in line with the current crop of flagships from Google. Perhaps not as distinctive as the Pixel 6a, but the Pixel 8a certainly comes across as a more natural fit in hand.

Not much has changed regarding materials. The Pixel 8a continues to use a dated Gorilla Glass 3 solution at the front. Merging into the aluminum frame is a matte-frosted polycarbonate back that looks great and should hold up well to drops and scratches. Both phones are IP67 rated, which isn't the last word in dust and waterproofing, but it is definitely a good addition.

It might not seem like much, but the Pixel 8a weighs a heftier 188g than the Pixel 6a's 178g —noticeable enough over long hours of use.

Display

Keeping up with the times

The displays on the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a might share proportions, but the two couldn't be further apart. The similarities end at the 6.1-inch size, OLED panel, and HDR capabilities. The panel on the Pixel 8a is brighter, with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness levels, which makes a marked difference when viewing HDR content or under a bright afternoon sun. Moreover, the display can now sustain a 120Hz refresh rate for extra interface fluidity.

These high refresh rate panels have been common in the best-budget Android phones, so it's nice to see Google finally catching up. Both phones also sport in-display fingerprint readers that are fairly fast and accurate but largely unremarkable. The Pixel 8a, however, exceeds the Pixel 6a with the Pixel 8 Series' improved face unlock feature. It's plenty fast under the right conditions and makes unlocking the phone a breeze.

Software

Clean, AI-packed, long-lasting

Some of the coolest Android features are now reserved for Pixel phones, and that's not by chance. Google has been positioning the Pixel lineup as an AI-forward smartphone, and the Tensor chipset is designed to leverage that.

Of course, it still has the infamous clean aesthetic and quick updates that Pixel phones are known for. Unfortunately, that also means a somewhat lack of flexibility in customization. The Pixel 8a stands out against the Pixel 6a for its seven-year update guarantee. That's major software upgrades through to 2031 — an impressive claim. That said, it remains to be seen just how many of Google's future AI-enabled features make their way to this affordable smartphone.

Performance

Fast, faster, not the fastest

The Pixel 6a was Google's first affordable smartphone powered by the Tensor chipset. The Pixel 8a continues that legacy by packing the latest iteration — the Tensor G3 — under the hood. Built on a 4nm process, the nonacore processor packs a single 3 GHz Cortex X3 core, four Cortex A715 cores, and four Cortex A510 efficiency cores.

The Tensor G3 is an obvious leap over the performance afforded by the Tensor G1. However, it's far from the best processor on the market and feels like a significant step behind Qualcomm's 8-series chipsets. General performance can be best described as fine with bouts of overheating rearing up. This is especially noticeable when playing the latest games. In our Google Pixel 8a review, we observed that the processor's signature overheating problem made the aluminum frame too hot to hold. Not quite what we mean when we say that this phone is one of the hottest affordable Android phones around.

Elsewhere, thanks to the unified Tensor G3 lineup across the Pixel 8-series, Google is promising seven years of software support. That's excellent, by all means. However, it makes us question how many of Google's AI-first upgrades have a future on the blazing-hot Tensor G3 processor.

Battery life

A day is what you get

The Pixel 8a's upgrade in computing performance hasn't been matched with an appropriately large battery. The battery capacity on the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a is largely the same, at 4400mAh and some spare change. This means the Pixel 8a struggles to keep up with enthusiastic usage, and you will almost always have to charge it by the end of the day. To be fair, the Pixel 6a doesn't fare much better either, so you'll want to keep a power bank handy.

Charging speeds remain the same across the two phones. 18W charging in 2024 is abysmal, but here we are. That said, the Pixel 8a offers wireless charging as an added way to keep the phone topped up. So, you might want to consider some of the best wireless chargers. It's a shame that the speeds here are equally slow, at just 7.5W.

Camera

Class-leading, year-on-year

It might not pack the absolute latest sensors, but the Pixel 8a is an absolute leap ahead of the Pixel 6a in the camera department. The dated 12MP IMX363 sensor is gone, and instead, the Pixel 8a picks up the Pixel 7a's 64MP, f/1.9 camera configuration for the primary sensor. The improved sensor uses pixel-binning to output highly detailed 12MP photos. There are some differences in color science, too, with the Pixel 8a dropping color saturation just a smidgen. Elsewhere, Ultra HDR support was added, previously restricted to the Pixel 8 lineup.

Like the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 8a lacks a telephoto sensor. However, the new 64MP sensor allows a degree of in-sensor crop for largely authentic-looking 2x results. Other changes include a wider 120-degree 12MP ultrawide shooter on the Pixel 8a vs. a 114-degree lens on the Pixel 6a. Are you a fan of taking selfies? You'll enjoy using the Pixel 8a's higher-resolution 13MP front-facing camera compared to the 6a's 8MP sensor. For camera enthusiasts, the Pixel 8a is undoubtedly the better choice.

Which is right for you?

Between the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 6a, splurging a bit more on the latest model is a no-brainer. It might not be as cheap as the older model, but the Pixel 8a is affordable with the same computing and AI chops as its higher-end siblings. Moreover, tangible improvements in imaging performance, a 120Hz display, and classier build quality make it the obvious choice. And the seven years of software updates will seal the deal for most users. While the Pixel 6a will run out of major updates in July 2025, the Pixel 8a will continue to be supported until 2031 — a staggering feat. And one that makes it the perfect choice for light-handed users who need a reliable everyday smartphone with excellent imaging chops.

Unless budget is a significant concern, picking up the Pixel 6a won't be the wisest choice. It only has a year of software support left, the Tensor G1 chipset hasn't aged particularly well, and the hardware is certainly starting to look dated. However, the clean software still holds up fairly well. That said, it would be a wise move to put that money toward a better, more future-proof choice.