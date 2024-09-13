For years, Google Pixel smartphones have been known as some of the best camera phones on the market. Last year, the Pixel 7a won a big 'blind camera test,' outperforming flagship devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Even our own Will Sattelberg, in the Pixel 8a review, noted that the phone still delivers the best camera quality for a $500 phone.

However, in the US, we miss out on many mid-range smartphones made by smartphone makers like Xiaomi, HONOR, OPPO, and Vivo, which are available in other markets at similar prices. For instance, Vivo launched the V40 Pro in several Asian markets last month, bringing the same ZEISS partnership found in its flagship X series to the mid-range segment.

But can these mid-range phones really compete with the Pixel 8a in terms of camera quality? To put this to the test, I took a lot of photos using the V40 Pro and the Pixel 8a to see if Vivo is ready to challenge Google's throne. Safe to say, the results were not what I expected.

A closer look at the camera hardware

Vivo holds an advantage here

Before we compare the shots taken by both phones, let's quickly go through the camera hardware of each phone. The Vivo V40 Pro comes with a triple 50MP camera setup: a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with a 119-degree field of view.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8a has a more modest camera setup, featuring a 64MP main camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, which seems better on paper than Vivo's 50MP sensor. However, it only has a 13MP ultra-wide lens and lacks a dedicated telephoto sensor, which could be a drawback for portrait and zoom shots. Nonetheless, Google uses AI for bokeh effect in portrait shots, and the primary camera allows for 2x cropped optical zoom.

But is this enough to compete with the Vivo V40's camera system? Let's find out.

The rear camera showdown

Which smartphone has the better camera?

Before we begin, there are a couple of things to note. First, this camera comparison focuses only on the phones' rear cameras, not the front-facing selfie cameras. Second, all the photos were taken as simple point-and-shoots without any adjustments, as that's how most people use their smartphone cameras.

Moreover, in the galleries below, you'll find images from the Vivo V40 Pro on the left, followed by those from the Google Pixel 8a on the right, for consistency and ease of comparison.

HDR and color science

Right off the bat, you'll notice that there's a huge difference in color science and image processing between the two smartphones. As expected, the Vivo V40 Pro leans towards a more vibrant and poppy look, while the Pixel 8a opts for a more toned-down, natural approach.

For example, in the shot above, taken at the harbor of Phi Phi Islands, the differences are clear. The shot taken by the Vivo V40 Pro shows the seawater in a vibrant turquoise shade, with bright green cliffs, while the Pixel 8a captures more natural, subdued colors.

Similarly, the shot of the Hard Rock Cafe above highlights how differently the two phones handle HDR. The Pixel 8a maintains a more neutral color tone with balanced highlights and shadows, while the Vivo V40 Pro goes for more vibrant colors. While both images are quite detailed and sharp, Vivo's shot appears slightly oversaturated in some areas, like the red vehicle and the yellow guitar sign.

While I find the V40 Pro's vibrant processing more appealing, this approach can sometimes lead to a loss of detail in the brightest and darkest parts of the image, as seen here. I have to give the edge to the Pixel 8a here, as its shot was closer to the actual scene.

Here's another example that demonstrates how the Vivo V40 Pro can sometimes overexpose shots. In the image above, taken in broad daylight, the Pixel 8a continues to maintain a slightly muted color palette, while preserving details in the leaves and trunk textures well. The Vivo V40 Pro again opts for vibrant colors — see the green leaves — which appear slightly oversaturated, while the sand appears slightly overexposed.

You can see a similar patten when it comes to indoor shots as well. The shot taken by the Pixel 8a has more accurate colors, with the ceiling and metal structures retaining their white balance without being too warm or cool. In contrast, the Vivo V40 Pro produces a warmer image with a yellowish tint, but manages to capture better details in the darker areas, such as the framework and ceiling.

Night/Artificial lighting