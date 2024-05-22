Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel 8a doesn't support UWB communication.

The Google Pixel 8a offers immense value for $500, and it’s easily one of the best midrange Android devices on the market you can today. It has an eye-catching and stylish design, a beautiful 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures apps and games are buttery smooth, and a powerful dual camera setup that takes breathtaking photos in all environments.

And while the phone sports several flagship features, the only remaining question is whether it supports the increasingly popular UWB protocol.

Does the Google Pixel 8a have UWB?

Google is one of the rare manufacturers that support UWB across its flagship devices, and as such, the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and even the Pixel Fold benefit from the protocol. However, the company has never included it on an A-series device, which is also true of the Google Pixel 8a.

Other popular brands that support the standard include Samsung on selected high-end flagships, Xiaomi, and Apple.

What is UWB?

UWB, or Ultra Wide-Band, is a wireless communication protocol that excels at transferring data within a short distance. This technology is unique in its ability to track the location of another device without disrupting existing protocols like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It's a game-changer, allowing devices to pinpoint the exact location of another object within a few centimeters.

It can also operate over long distances, making it ideal for tracking belongings, unlocking and using modern cars, and managing other smart home products.

When will UWB be available for midrange and budget smartphones?

UWB offers many benefits, like making object tracking more seamless and easier than ever. Now that Google’s Find My Network has officially been released, it’s only a matter of time before we see it appear in even more smartphones, wearables, and everyday products.

While UWB is specifically used for object tracking today, some companies have already incorporated the protocol in other devices, so we expect it to become more mainstream soon. When that might happen is hard to tell. After all, we’ve only just recently started seeing the Qi wireless charging standard appear for more budget-friendly devices.

To top it all off, UWB could add additional costs to the already inflated prices. Manufacturers might want to avoid adding another technology solution for the time being to make their devices more affordable and accessible to a bigger market.