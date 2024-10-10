Not everyone wants to spend $1,000+ on a flagship smartphone — many of us prefer to go for mid-range options instead. And when it comes to mid-range smartphones, the Google Pixel 8a is still a top contender. I've been using the Pixel 8a as my secondary device for the past three months, taking it everywhere, from daily commutes to trips across Switzerland and Thailand. But how well does it hold up against all that real-world use? Let's find out.

Before proceeding, please keep this in mind: I updated the Pixel 8a to the Android 15 Beta in mid-August, so some of the issues I've encountered might not affect users on a stable release. That said, Android 15 has been fairly stable during my usage.

The honeymoon phase is over — here's what still impresses me

Some features still stand out after all this time

Three months is a good amount of time to judge any smartphone's build quality and durability, and that's one of the standout features of the Pixel 8a. I'll be honest, I haven't used a case on my Pixel 8a since Google sent it to me, and I'm impressed with how well it has held up. There are barely any noticeable scratches on the body, including the metal frame and camera visor.

I did notice one slightly deeper scratch on the front glass, but that's to be expected, given the decade-old Gorilla Glass 3 protection. If you're like me and prefer using the phone without a case, I'd recommend at least applying an 8a compatible screen protector. But, on the whole, the porcelain color has retained its appearance without any signs of discoloration and the build quality has been stellar overall.

Moving on to the front, I've got to give credit where it's due: the display has exceeded my expectations. When I first started using the Pixel 8a, I was coming off much larger devices like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the OnePlus 12. Naturally, the Pixel 8a felt small in comparison, and the noticeable bezels around the screen didn't help either. In fact, I initially pointed out those thick bezels as one of the reasons to avoid Pixel 8a.

But after three months, the bezels have become much less of an issue. In fact, I've been impressed with the display quality itself. The Pixel 8a's screen holds up well, especially with its 2,000 nits of peak brightness. There are instances where my iPhone's display struggles in direct sunlight, but the Pixel 8a shines through. These are the little things you come to appreciate over time, especially if you stay indoors a lot.

As for software, despite upgrading to the Android 15 beta a couple of months ago, the software experience has been quite smooth. The device remains responsive, and overall, I've been happy with its performance (more on this later). The Pixel 8a also offers Google's full suite of AI features, but my usage patterns were a bit surprising.

I initially thought I'd rely on features like the Magic Editor to tweak photos, but while it's helpful for removing unwanted objects, I didn't use it much. However, features I didn't anticipate using as often — like Clear Calling and Circle to Search — turned out to be incredibly practical. Clear Calling makes conversations much clearer on both ends, and I use Circle to Search a lot to identify products I see while scrolling on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter).

The performance is still great, but some flaws are harder to ignore now

The chip holds up, but cracks are starting to show

Powered by the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a offers adequate performance for most users. While I won't compare it to the newer Pixel 9 series with its noticeable performance upgrades, the Pixel 8a falls short in its price point when compared to direct competitors like the OnePlus 12R.

That said, the Pixel 8a isn't a slouch in everyday use, handling activities like messaging on WhatsApp, scrolling through Instagram, managing emails, and making calls without much trouble. I haven't encountered serious lag, but the phone's Achilles heel is its tendency to overheat. As you start loading up the phone with more apps, using resource-heavy features like Android Auto, or pushing it with camera usage, performance takes a hit.

This is especially noticeable in warmer conditions. While it's fine indoors or in cooler temperatures, the Pixel 8a struggles to maintain performance and stay cool when exposed to hotter climates.

What really bothers me about the Pixel 8a is its battery and charging speed. As a secondary device, the battery life has never been an issue — it easily lasts a full day, even with tasks like Android Auto and navigation on Google Maps. But charging? That's where it falls short.

I've made it a habit to plug it in every night so that I wake up to a full battery, but on the days I forget and need to charge it mid-day, it's a nightmare. The Pixel 8a lags far behind other mid-range phones, which have significantly improved their charging speeds. This is probably the only major downside I'd warn potential buyers about — the charging speed is painfully slow and can become a real annoyance over time.

Camera performance is still great, but with some quirks

Consistent results, but I miss having a dedicated telephoto lens

Google Pixel smartphones are known for delivering one of the best camera experiences among Android devices, and the Pixel 8a doesn't disappoint. It excels in maintaining a true-to-life, natural look across various lighting conditions, unlike many other Android phones that struggle with consistency. Even nighttime shots are impressive; it's always reassuring to know that the Pixel 8a's camera won't let you down.

Take a look at some of the photos I took with the Pixel 8a during my recent trips:

Close

However, not everything is perfect. Having tested flagship phones with dedicated telephoto lenses since the Pixel 8a's launch, such as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Honor 200 Pro, and Vivo V40 Pro, I miss that feature when using the 8a. While Google's AI produces commendable portrait shots, the lack of optical zoom is noticeable, especially for close-ups or capturing distant subjects. The Pixel 8a's limited 2x zoom is a notable drawback.

The Google Pixel 8a is a solid mid-ranger

All things considered, the Pixel 8a remains one of the best-value Android smartphones at its price point. While I'm eager to see what the Pixel 9a brings — especially the long-awaited chip upgrade — those looking for a solid budget-friendly Android device won't be disappointed with the Pixel 8a. And with the current discounts available, the Pixel 8a is an even better deal.