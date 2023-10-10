Summary Google's upcoming Pixel 8a will have a design similar to the flagship Pixel 8 series, with rounded edges and a pill-shaped camera cutout on the rear.

The Pixel 8a could have chunky bezels and a 2.5D curved cover glass for its 6.1-inch panel, but it is unlikely to have a high refresh rate panel like the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8a is expected to use the same Tensor G3 SoC as the Pixel 8, but possibly clocked at a lower speed for better thermal and battery performance, and it may have 7 years of software support.

Google typically releases its mid-range Pixel phone in May at its annual I/O conference. And while the Pixel 8a is still months away from debut, its first hands-on photos popped up in late September, even before the Pixel 8 series launched. The pictures showed the device with an iPhone-like rounded corners and a familiar blue shade. If those hands-on images were not enough for you, CAD renders of Google's upcoming Pixel 8a have surfaced online, revealing its design and dimensions.

Unsurprisingly, the renders come from @OnLeaks, known for leaking CAD images of devices months before their release. From the renders published by SmartPrix, it's clear the Pixel 8a's design takes inspiration from the Pixel 8 series.

Its edges are a lot more rounded, similar to the flagship Pixels. But unlike the latter, the Pixel 8a appears to have chunky bezels surrounding its 6.1-inch panel. Seemingly, the display will use a 2.5D curved cover glass. Google finally switched to a 120Hz panel on the Pixel 8 this year, and it is unlikely that the 2024 mid-range Pixel will use a similar high refresh rate panel.

3 Images Close

The report claims the Pixel 8a will measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm, making it slightly more compact than the Pixel 7a, which measures 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm. We also see the same Pixel 8-inspired design on the rear with a pill-shaped camera cutout, though the dual camera sensors are aligned to the left. Google will purportedly carry forward the Pixel 7a camera setup on the Pixel 8a with some minor improvements.

CAD render leaks give a pretty good idea about a phone's final design and dimensions. So, the Pixel 8a will look as shown in the renders when it launches next year. There could be some minor changes, but the chances are slim.

If the last few Pixel A-series phones are anything to go by, the Pixel 8a will use the same Tensor G3 SoC as the flagship Pixel 8 lineup. It could be clocked at a lower speed for thermal and battery life reasons though. On the positive side, this could mean the Pixel 8a will enjoy the same 7 years of software support as the Pixel 8 series.

The Pixel 7a is among our favorite mid-range Android phones, and the Pixel 8a should raise the bar higher next year. You will have to be patient to get your hands on the phone, though, as the Pixel 8a will most likely debut at Google I/O 2024, which is typically held in May. Google recently confirmed it won't make a low-cost Pixel phone due to the compromises involved, so the Pixel A-series is your best (and cheapest) option for experiencing Google's flavor of Android.