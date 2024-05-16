Summary Android 15 Beta 2 brings major updates, including display output support via USB-C for Pixel 8a.

A Redditor claims the Pixel 8a supports display output, and we could see the feature in the Android 15 stable build too.

Google may make display output a default feature on upcoming Pixel phones, enhancing productivity possibilities.

Google just wrapped up I/O 2024 with a bang, giving consumers and app developers a close, hard look at everything from the new Pixel 8a, new Gemini tricks, an interesting prototype, and all-important Android updates. Although Android 15 Beta 2 didn’t get screen time during the keynote address, it was released the following day with a massive change log that is still unraveling because apparently Google doesn’t tell all. For instance, there’s reason to believe the Pixel 8a supports display output via USB-C.

The latest Android 15 beta is chock-full of feature updates ranging from better multitasking support on large screens, to a dedicated private space for your confidential apps. Earlier this week, though, we heard of a closed-door Google meeting with partners where the company reportedly showcased a Pixel 8 running a modified version of Chromium OS encapsulated in a virtual machine.

Importantly, the report noted the OS was running on a connected display, suggesting the Pixel 8 in question featured hardware and software-level support for USB-C display output. Now, one redditor, /u/deedsdude1, claims the Pixel 8a also supports display output when connected via USB-C.

Could this be the new baseline?

If the redditor is correct, the upcoming Android 15 stable release should also include the feature provided Google doesn't make sweeping changes between Beta 2 and the stable launch. Moreover, the current QPR3 beta build for Android 14 also gives the Pixel 8 software support for display output.

With the two latest Android builds supporting the feature and the newest flagship and mid-range Google devices packing the hardware to hook up an external display to put it to good use, there’s ample hope the company will make this a default inclusion on all upcoming Pixel phones. Even if Google doesn’t brag about it because it hasn’t created a Samsung DeX rival yet, this feature can be a game-changer for productivity enthusiasts looking to multitask on their phones with an external display connected.

