Summary The upcoming mid-range Pixel 8a is still at least six months away from launch, but leaks have already revealed its design and stock wallpapers.

The wallpapers for the Pixel 8a have been created by filmmaker and photographer Andrew Zuckerman, who also designed the default wallpapers for the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8a is expected to offer the best features of the Pixel 8 at a lower price point, including the Tensor G3 chip and AI features, but may not see significant camera upgrades.

Google's mid-range Pixel 8a is at least six months away from launch. But leaks of the phone have been popping up online even before the Pixel 8's debut. The first hands-on images revealed the phone's design, which will combine the looks of the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 into one. A few weeks later, high-resolution renders of the Pixel 8a were shared on the internet, confirming it would take all the right cues from its more expensive sibling. This time around, we are not getting another look at the Pixel 8a, but its stock wallpapers.

Shared by Kamila Wojciechowska, who leaked everything about the Pixel 8 series weeks ahead of launch, and SmartPrix, the wallpapers for the upcoming mid-range Pixel have apparently been made by Andrew Zuckerman. The American filmmaker and photographer is also credited as the designer for the Pixel 8's default wallpapers.

Codenamed "emerald," the Titanite wallpapers show a green emerald stone and are available in light and dark themes. The Barite wallpapers, codenamed "sky," highlight the mineral on a blue background. This could likely be the stock wallpaper for the Pixel 8a's Bay color shade. Lastly, the "licorice" Hematite wallpapers show the mineral in a dark blue hue. Google uses the same "licorice" codename for the Pixel 8 Pro's Obsidian shade.

You can gaze upon the beautiful mineral imagery in the gallery below.

You can head to the source link to download all the above wallpapers in their high-resolution glory.

Google typically launches its mid-range Pixel A phone at I/O in May every year. So, the Pixel 8a could arrive in May 2024 when Google holds its yearly developer conference. That is unless the company has different launch plans for its next Pixel A phone.

Based on all the leaks and previous Pixel A-series phones, the Pixel 8a should pack the best bits of the Pixel 8 at a much lower price point. This will likely include the switch to the Tensor G3 chip, though it could be running at a lower clock speed for better performance and efficiency. The newer Tensor chip might also allow Google to provide up to seven years of OS and security updates on its next mid-range Pixel, which will easily help it secure a high place in our list of the best budget phones.

The Pixel 8a's camera is unlikely to see significant upgrades since those arrived with the Pixel 7a this year. Still, expect the phone to stick to its predecessor's $500 price tag due to high inflation. On the positive side, the Pixel 8a should also pack the same AI features as its more expensive siblings.

With Google not interested in making a low-cost Pixel, the Pixel A-series is your best bet to experience Android the Google way.