Summary Couple of pictures of the Google Pixel 8a's retail box has surfaced online from Vietnam.

The packaging reveals that the Pixel 8a will launch in black and feature a design similar to the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8a is expected to have more compact dimensions than its predecessor, and it may feature Google's Tensor G3 SoC for improved performance and efficiency.

The Google Pixel 8a is at least a few months away from launch. Yet, leaks about the phone started appearing on the internet as far back as September 2023, revealing its design. And now, the first pictures of the Pixel 8a's retail packaging have surfaced online — just hours after we got our first look at the Pixel 9 Pro.

In the past, many Pixel leaks have emerged from Vietnam, where Google assembles these phones. This Pixel 8a leak also originates from the Southeast Asian country, with photos of the box posted on a Vietnam-based Pixel group on Facebook (via Google News Telegram). The packaging appears similar to the current Pixel phones, revealing that the upcoming mid-ranger will launch in black. It also confirms the Pixel 8-esque design of the 8a, complete with rounded edges.

One of the labels on the box indicates using a USB-PD power adapter with up to 27W power output, the same as the Pixel 8. This does not mean the phone will support up to 27W charging speeds. Google recommends using a 30W adapter with the Pixel 7a, though the phone can only pull up to 18W power. The Pixel 8a may have the same restriction due to thermal constraints.

While Google is unlikely to launch the Pixel 8a anytime soon, a lot is already known about the phone. It will reportedly have more compact dimensions than its predecessor and measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm, compared to the Pixel 7a's 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm. The display size and refresh rate could remain unchanged at 6.1 inches and 90Hz, though it could get an 'Actua' panel with higher brightness levels.

Google's Tensor G3 SoC could do duty inside the Pixel 8a, with the chip possibly being underclocked or using inferior packaging for cost reasons. Still, given the efficiency improvements, the chip should enable the Pixel 8a to last longer and run cooler than the Pixel 7a. The latter can struggle to make it through a day of heavy use. Despite this, we believe the Pixel 7a is among the best budget Android phones worth your money. And this year's Pixel 8a should only raise that bar higher with the right set of upgrades.

Google's mid-range Pixel has typically launched in summer, though the schedule has varied a bit. If the Pixel 7a's launch is anything to go by, its successor should launch in May, when Google holds I/O 2024. But don't be surprised if the launch is moved forward or pushed back by a few weeks.

Google is not interested in making a low-cost Pixel phone, so the Pixel 'a' series is the cheapest way to join the Pixel ecosystem and enjoy Android as the company intends to.