Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel 8a supports standard Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5W, but not the second-generation Qi2 standard.

Arguably one of the best relatively compact, $500 devices ever released, the Google Pixel 8a shares plenty of key features and capabilities with its slightly more expensive sibling. The Tensor G3 system-on-a-chip, bright 120Hz display, and excellent battery life all made their way into the 2024 A series, and some aspects, like the matte back panel made from surprisingly premium plastic, actually have advantages over the actual flagship.

But Google had to cut corners somewhere to keep its great midrange phone somewhat economical, and that means getting rid of some features that may be nice to have, but are admittedly more niche.

Does the Google Pixel 8a support Qi2 wireless charging?

No, the Pixel 8a does not support the 15W wireless charging and Magnetic Power Profile standard required of Qi2 devices. This isn't especially surprising, given that neither did the full-on Pixel 8, and the protocol was only officially ratified in April 2023. Phone specs are pretty much decided several months to almost a year before release, and it takes time for engineers to develop components that meet new specifications.

Nonetheless, the 8a still offers wireless charging, just 7.5W, and without a built-in magnetic ring for secure, precise placement. It's the second non-flagship Pixel to do so, following in the Pixel 7a's footsteps with identical Qi charging specs.

What's the difference between Qi and Qi2?

Qi2's most obvious benefit is its doubled 15W charging rate. The built-in magnets are pretty noticeable, too, and serve to keep devices aligned perfectly. This improves efficiency, minimizes waste heat, and prevents a misaligned device from sometimes not charging at all. But there are a few more improvements that make it the clear way forward for wireless charging:

The actual coil's physical design helps keep wasted energy as low as possible.

MPP charging mode introduces various technical upgrades, the most basic being a shift from an operating range of 87-205KHz to a fixed 360KHz. It's partly inspired by the original range's potential interference with wireless gadgets like car key fobs.

A protocol called MPP Power Loss Accounting helps the charger recognize when there's a foreign object in the way (like a coin or credit card) and halts charging until it's removed.

Qi2 allows for dynamic charging rates that adapt to a battery's current charge or temperature. This reduces the harmful effects of overheating while minimizing the natural (and unavoidable) process that breaks down rechargeable batteries over time.

The improved safety and battery preservation features mean more varied devices will benefit from wireless charging moving forward.

A more concrete, widespread standard (developed with Apple's help, in fact) helps consumers get more consistent results across a wide device range.

When will Android phones start getting Qi2 charging?

Although ESR has already released a Qi2 car charger, it's hard to say. Manufacturers like Asus and OnePlus have excellent reputations for great battery life and charging, so they're tempting guesses. Enthusiasts were certainly hopeful Samsung would take the plunge with the S24 series, but it was too early. Google's 2024 Pixel 9 family makes for a reasonable guess, assuming it doesn't try to go the bespoke route with a specialized, first-party charging base again (and we really hope it doesn't because the Pixel Stand kind of stinks).

Our best guess, though — maybe we're being overly hopeful — is that Samsung will unveil 15W Qi2 charging with built-in magnets when it releases the Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year. Samsung's giant tablet-style foldable has been outdone by multiple competitors in many ways. So it's reasonable to guess it would take a couple of big steps to set the Fold 6 apart from the rest.

Are Qi2 chargers backward-compatible with original Qi devices?

Absolutely. If there's any chance you might upgrade your 5W or 7.5W Qi smartphone with a new one in the next year-and-a-half, consider getting a Qi2 charger. Older devices may take advantage of all the new features, but they certainly can't hurt.

In the meantime, you can add the magnetic fixture to almost any phone that already supports wireless charging with one of the many great MagSafe cases for all today's top phones.