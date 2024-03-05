Summary Google's Pixel 8a rumored to have higher price, facing more competition in budget space than ever.

With increased competition, Google must make improvements to weak spots like poor display quality.

Pixel 8a will be available in four colors, 256GB configuration, and curvier chassis for a more premium look.

Although we've already seen new smartphone entries from Samsung and OnePlus this year, we're still waiting on one more Android hardware giant to make its debut in 2024: Google. Thankfully, with I/O likely just a couple of months away — in fact, invites should be out any day now — that's about to change. We're expecting the Pixel 8a to make an appearance following months of rumors and renders in May, but if you were hoping Google's upcoming A-series entry would avoid the Pixel lineup's newfound inflation, you might be out of luck.

According to a new report from WinFuture, the Pixel 8a is facing down the barrel of another price hike, just one year after the Pixel 7a already debuted at a higher cost than its predecessor (via 9to5Google). German retailer data has the Pixel 8a pegged at a starting price of 569.90 euros. In comparison, the Pixel 7a — which sells for $500 in the US — started at 500 euros when it launched throughout Europe last summer. Meanwhile, just 18 months ago, the Pixel 7 launched for $600, just $50 more than this device's rumored price.

A tricky launch for Google

There's more competition in the budget space than ever

That's not great news for what should be a budget entry in a series that's already ballooned in price over the last few years, especially in the face of increased competition. Even at $500 — up from the $450 Pixel 6a in 2022 — recommending the Pixel 7a was relatively easy, thanks to its clean software experience and solid camera. This year, though, Google will have to fend off the OnePlus 12R, a smartphone that combines exceptional performance with a surprisingly great display, all for that same price point of just $500.

At $550 for 128GB — presumably the new US starting price, given this leak — the Pixel 8a will also have to go up against the Nothing Phone 2a (at least in markets where it's available) and the upcoming Galaxy A55. That might be a tough sell if Google can't increase some of the A-series' weak spots, including poor display quality and slow wireless charging. Of course, at a certain point, if you make enough improvements to the Pixel 8a, it just becomes a Pixel 8 by another name.

In addition to these pricing rumors, WinFuture reports the phone will be available in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. Those are identical to the colors Google has used throughout the rest of the Pixel 8 series, so no shock there. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a will also be sold in a 256GB configuration, something never before offered on an A-series phone. This is all in addition to the curvier chassis we've seen in leaked renders and hands-on images, bringing the overall design more in line with something you'd see from Apple.