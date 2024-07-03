Summary Repair components for Pixel 8a are now available on iFixit's store.

In 2022, Google partnered with iFixit to make self-repairing Pixel phones easier. As a part of the agreement, iFixit provides official repair guides for Pixel devices and sells their components on its storefront. Typically, there's a delay of a few months between the launch of a new Pixel phone and its repair components being available on iFixit. Continuing this tradition, iFixit's store now officially sells Pixel 8a's repair components — nearly two months after its launch.

If you have already busted your Pixel 8a's screen or back panel and are willing to repair it yourself, you can order the required parts from iFixit. A replacement screen with all the required tools is available for $110; if you only need the display, it will cost $103. Ordering a replacement back cover or a new battery will cost you only $40. A replacement 64MP primary camera costs $67, while the ultrawide camera is available for $37.

Since the Pixel 8a's USB-C port is soldered to the logic board, you cannot replace it separately. In case it starts malfunctioning, you must replace the whole board. You must contact Google for this, as iFixit does not sell replacement logic boards. To minimize the wear and tear of the USB-C port, you can use wireless charging to top off your Pixel 8a's battery. But this will take time since the phone only supports 7.5W wireless charging speeds.

These prices are notably lower than taking your Pixel 8a to a Google-authorized service center for such repairs. But remember that you must have the technical skill (and the heart) to carry out such repairs on your phone. The good thing is that iFixit's detailed repair guides should make this easier.

Google is doing better than Samsung with its iFixit partnership

Interestingly, Samsung was the first major Android manufacturer to partner with iFixit for a self-repair program. As a part of the deal, the Korean giant sold official repair kits for its popular devices on iFixit's online store.

Recently, though, iFixit ended its partnership with Samsung as it "just couldn't make it [things] work," raising doubts about the former's commitment to making repairs more accessible.

Google appears to be doing better than Samsung, providing its customers with official repair components and guides through iFixit for alternative repair solutions. And the availability of the Pixel 8a repair components further proves this. Plus, they have hit iFixit's storefront faster than the Pixel 8 repair components went up for sale.