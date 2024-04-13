Summary A Google Pixel 8a leak has detailed the smartphone in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint colors.

The Mint version revealed here appears to be slightly bolder than the Mint Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, indicating that it could launch under a different name.

Some Pixel 8a colors (possibly Bay or Mint) could be a Google Store exclusive.

The Google Pixel 8a is almost here. Thanks to a series of leaks beginning way back in September, we already have a fair idea about what the Pixel 8a will bring to the table. As we inch closer to the smartphone's expected May release, the leaks are expected to increase in frequency. With this in mind, we've now stumbled across an elaborate series of renders showing off the Pixel 8a in four colors.

Related 5 things Google needs to fix with the Pixel 8a Time for Google to address some longstanding issues with its mid-range Pixel

These renders were exclusively obtained and published by Android Headlines, who suggest that Google will market these models as Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. However, the Mint version shown here appears to be a stronger shade of green than what we saw with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models earlier this year. So it will be interesting to see if Google will still call this Mint or sell it under a different name.

Close

The Google Pixel 8a in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint colorways

These newly leaked renders align fairly well with the first Pixel 8a renders that popped up back in October last year. But we had little to no info on the colors that the phone would be available in. That mystery has now been partially solved. We expect at least one of these variants (possibly Bay or Mint/Green) to be sold as a Google Store exclusive, with the Pixel 7a's Coral version taking that route last year.

What we know about the Google Pixel 8a

Close

Early leaks have told us that Google could bundle an upgraded 120Hz screen on the Pixel 8a, bringing it on par with some of the best phones in the business. But on the downside, this could also give Google a good excuse to charge more for the upcoming midranger, per a recent rumor.

Related What to expect at Google I/O 2024 Last year's I/O was all about AI, and we expect Google to double down on it this year

While Google hasn't set an official announcement date for the Pixel 8a just yet, it is largely expected to debut during the annual I/O dev conference, which will take place on May 14. This is based on our assumption that Google will follow a similar pattern as last year, when the Pixel 7a debuted during I/O 2023.