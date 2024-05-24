Starting with the Pixel 6a a few years ago, Google's AI-series phones became the default value pick for those seeking the best bang for their buck. The Pixel 6a added the same Google Tensor system-on-a-chip that appeared in the company's flagships, while the Pixel 7a added a higher refresh rate display the following year. Compared to those devices, the Pixel 8a — which arrived on store shelves earlier this month — might not seem like a huge year-over-year upgrade. And yet, something about this phone just feels different.

I've used the Pixel 8a for just about two weeks now, removing my SIM card from Google's most expensive smartphone (the Pixel Fold) and moving it into the company's cheapest current-gen phone. Although I could buy three Pixel 8a devices for less than the price of one Pixel Fold, I was surprised to find that I didn't miss my foldable while using the Pixel 8a. It seems like the past three A-series generations, helped Google make the first feature-complete midrange smartphone. In fact, the Pixel 8a has everything you need for half the price of its flagship Pixel 8 Pro, and it all adds up to a device I'd use daily with no qualms.

1 Still the best midrange camera

No new hardware this year, but that doesn't matter

Let's start with the thing that hasn't changed much: the camera system. We rarely see major camera hardware upgrades in back-to-back model years, especially in midrange and budget devices. With that context in mind, it's not that much of a shock Google didn't swap out the rear camera system on the Pixel 8a. This phone still uses the same hardware as last year's Pixel 7a, headlined by a 64MP, f/1.9 sensor with a 1/1.7-inch sensor size. There's also a 13MP ultrawide, although that sensor is less impressive.

Despite the lack of notable hardware upgrades, the Pixel 8a produces the best photos of any midrange phone. Plus, it gets some of Google's newest generative AI photo editing features, like Magic Editor and Best Take. Fingers crossed we'll see even more software advancements in future Feature Drops.

2 Big performance improvements

Tensor still lags behind, but G2 to G3 is a huge leap forward

Performance considerations must be taken with a grain of salt here, since Google is still playing catch-up with Tensor compared to its Qualcomm-powered rivals. But it's impossible to understate how big of a performance jump Google achieved between the Tensor G2 and Tensor G3 SoCs. In Geekbench 6 benchmark tests on the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 8a, the latter supersedes the former by about double thanks to Tensor G3.

But benchmarks only matter if the chip holds up in everyday use. Thankfully, Tensor G3 is plenty fast, offering the same level of performance in the $500 Pixel 8a as you'll get on the $1,000 Pixel 8 Pro. Tensor G3 also unlocks some of the generative AI features we've already mentioned, making for an experience perhaps only bested in its price-to-performance ratio by the OnePlus 12R.

3 Better software support

This phone's hardware will be obsolete before software support ends

Close

I don't think that most buyers should read deep into Google's seven-year software update promise — after all, who really keeps their phone for seven years? Still, the fact that Pixel 8a's software support offers seven years of full OS updates and security patches is something to keep in mind. For reference, the Pixel 7a is only guaranteed full Android upgrades through May 2026. That's just two years out from now, making the Pixel 8a — which will still support the latest Android version in 2030 — all the more impressive.

Still, if you buy a Pixel 8a today, your hardware will almost assuredly become unusable before it loses software support, whether it's through poor battery life, a shattered display, or something else entirely unexpected. That doesn't make Google's promise any less excellent though, guaranteeing you can upgrade on your own terms, whenever that may be.

4 A perfect design

Asymmetrical bezels aside, what's not to love about this comfy pebble shape?

Close

This is subjective, but the Pixel 8a design nears perfection for me. I've long been a fan of the Pixel camera bar, if for no other reason than that it stabilizes the phone when it's placed on a flat surface. It also simply looks good and matches the curvy design of the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 8a indeed has a very similar design to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, so what makes the Pixel 8a so special?

For me, it's the ever-so-slightly smaller form factor compared to the Pixel 8 that feels perfect in hand. Combine that with the soft curved edges and the matte finish on the exterior, and the Pixel 8a is the most comfortable phone I've used in quite a while. The bezels, while large and asymmetrical, add to the pebble-shaped look of the Pixel 8a. Consider it a throwback to the nature-inspired days of Samsung's Galaxy S3.

5 A flagship-caliber display

It's so much brighter than the Pixel 7a

Google fixed my biggest disappointment with the Pixel 7a, drastically improving the Pixel 8a's screen. Although both phones have a 1080p resolution display, that's about where the similarities end. The Pixel 8a now rocks a 120Hz display as well — so long as you enable it in settings — meaning the phone will feel snappier compared to last year's model.

More importantly, the Pixel 8a is brighter, supporting 1,400 nits of brightness for HDR content and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The difference is so staggering that even my tech novice friends could tell the Pixel 8a's screen ran circles around that of its predecessor. With a high-resolution display, 120Hz support, and a higher peak brightness, the Pixel 8a's display is firmly in flagship territory.

My favorite $500 phone yet

I'm confident that the Pixel 8a is the best phone you can buy for $500 right now, and it's probably the best phone you've ever been able to buy for $500. However, the Pixel 8a still slots into a very competitive Google Pixel device lineup. For those who only care about impressive camera quality in a midrange device, the Pixel 7a has the same camera sensor as the Pixel 8a and can be found for even cheaper. And when the Pixel 8 is on sale, it could be a better value than the Pixel 8a. And outside the Google ecosystem, OnePlus 12R is the winner on specs alone.

The Pixel 8a remains a standout midranger, though, perhaps the best midrange device we've ever seen, even if it's not a surefire recommendation. Maybe that's the problem with Google's A-series lineup — and why we might not see one hit store shelves next year.