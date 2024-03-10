Summary Google has confirmed the Pixel 8a's existence while also saying the recently removed Battery information section will be back on the midranger and newer Pixels.

The Battery information page was first added with Android 14 QPR1 last year but was mysteriously removed with Android 14 QPR2 recently.

Google could reveal the Pixel 8a in May, based on the company recently sending invites for June's I/O Connect event in Berlin.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to debut in a couple of months' time, possibly at I/O 2024. There's not much we know about the device except for the information gleaned from pre-launch leaks and unofficial renders of the midranger. However, a Googler has now revealed that a recently removed Android feature would be coming back on the Pixel 8a and newer devices.

This is the first time Google has openly acknowledged the existence of the midranger, though it's not particularly a big secret considering the release timeline of the company's last few Pixel A-series phones. The revelation came after several users reported the disappearance of the Battery information page within Settings > About Phone > Battery Information (via 9to5Google). In response, a Google employee simply responded with the following:

Status: Won't Fix (Intended Behavior) We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is WAI(Working as Intended)

The Battery information page was made available with early betas of Android 14 QPR1 last year but was mysteriously removed following the recent Android 14 QPR2 release. This battery stats section didn't provide much information on the battery, only displaying the battery's manufacture date and its cycle count, as you can see below.

Close

The now-removed Battery information section

Nevertheless, some people were understandably curious as to why it was removed, only to hear from Google that this was intended behavior. The good news here is that the Pixel 8a and newer models will get this Battery information section back.

However, providing basic info on the battery health of your Pixel doesn't sound like a heavy-duty task that should be limited to newer hardware. Perhaps Google will have a change of heart in this matter, especially going by the flurry of comments from Pixel users on the issue tracker.

As for the Pixel 8a, there are still several unknowns, although preliminary reports about the phone's pricing don't inspire much confidence. We may be looking at a May unveiling yet again, with Google already sending out invites for I/O Connect in June, which will take place in Berlin this year. I/O Connect serves as a follow-up to the main I/O event and was held last year in Miami, Amsterdam, and Bengaluru, on separate dates after I/O 2023.