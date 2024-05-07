Google makes some of the best budget devices. And the company stepped up its design efforts with the Pixel 8 series and is bringing some of its enhancements and aesthetic characteristics to its more affordable lineup, the 8a series. The new Pixel 8a received four coats of paint, some of which were brought over from the flagship lineup, such as the Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay. And while Mint might be missing, the new Aloe shade looks just as vibrant and fresh as the high-end model’s green hue.

Which Pixel 8a color should you pick?

Selecting a color can be exciting, whether you're looking for a neutral shade or one that pops and stands out. Luckily, the Google Pixel 8a is available in several traditional and playful colors. The available colorways are Obsidian (black), Porcelain (cream), Bay (blue), and a brand-new shade, Aloe (green).

Those seeking a more traditional look should lean toward the Obsidian and Porcelain colorways, as they are the most neutral. But things really get interesting with the Aloe and Bay colors. The green and blue shades are bright, bold, and playful, offering a little more personality.

Obsidian

Source: Google

The Obsidian color is dark, and the visor (camera bump) has a lighter paint treatment to set it apart from the rest of the device. The black shade looks elegant and smart, and while some might call it boring, it's still classic and beautiful. Whether you’re a case person or not, the Obsidian will be an excellent option for those seeking a more toned-down design that pairs well with all accessories.

Obsidian is an excellent option if you’re looking for a minimalist, clean color that oozes elegance.

Porcelain

Source: Google

The Porcelain color was brought over from the Pixel 8 flagship series, and it looks as beautiful as ever. The pale cream color looks fantastic in a muted, classic way. It's warmer than classic white, which still gives the shade some subtle distinction and makes it easy on the eyes.

While the Porcelain color could get lost behind some cases, it'll provide the perfect neutral backdrop if you're looking to make your new case the focus. But a transparent case is always best to show off the device's timeless shade.

Bay

Source: Google

If you’re looking for a bold new look, the Bay color might be what you're after. Its refreshing blue hue is calming and reminiscent of the water and sky. It offers a splash of color that's bright but also familiar. Similar to Porcelain, it was brought over from the Pixel 8 series, and we’re happy to see the vibrant color appear for the more affordable Pixel 8a. The shade is slightly different from the original, which will help distinguish it from the flagship — and some might even consider it a better color.

The Bay shade will go well with most bright and transparent cases, offering an eye-catching look.

Aloe

Source: Google

Green often represents a new beginning and growth, both true for the Pixel 8a. The Aloe shade might already look a bit familiar, as it’s similar to the Mint color that Google released for the Pixel 8 series not that long ago. This green shade just happens to be more vibrant and lively.

So the color is refreshing and beautiful from all angles. It’s undoubtedly one of the best hues for the Pixel 8a, and we can see it goes well with all bright, and especially dark cases — that is, if you don’t mind showing off the green-colored sides, visor, and rest of the frame.

Choose a color that reflects your style

The Pixel 8a is one of the most colorful devices in Google’s lineup, with several choices that will fit most personalities and styles. Whether it's the bright Aloe hue or classic Obsidian, it’s important to pick something you’d be happy to see every day for the next few years.

Of course, you can always pick up a case in various colors and styles if you ever get bored or want to switch things up. A case would also provide additional protection in case of a fall, improve the overall aesthetic, and add even more options, such as magnets and the ability to hold up the device using a kickstand.