Google's A-series phones always make our list of the best cheap Android phones. The Pixel 7a from 2023 brings a good mix of features, including wireless charging, dust and water protection, and artificial intelligence (AI) smarts. However, the latest Pixel 8a differs from many of Google's previous budget phones.

The 8a gets Google's latest Tensor G3 processor, adds new AI features, and adopts the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's seven years of software support, which is rare for a budget phone. We list the top features of the Google Pixel 8a and detail how they work.

1 Pixel 8a gets seven years of software support

Google increased the years of promised software support for the Pixel 8a. Instead of the five years promised with the Pixel 7a, the latest Pixel 8a will get software support for at least seven years after launch. Google will keep upgrading the Pixel 8a with security patches, feature drops, and major Android updates until May 2031.

This extended support puts the Pixel 8a in line with the Galaxy S24 series and Google's Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Software updates are key to keeping your phone secure and free of bugs. With seven years of support, you can expect your Pixel 8a to stay protected and up-to-date for a long time.

2 Say hi to a smoother and brighter OLED display

The Pixel 7a packs a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the Pixel 6a's 60Hz panel. However, the display is not as good as the displays on phones like the OnePlus 12R. In our Pixel 7a review, we noted that its display is "a bit of a step down" when placed next to the Pixel 7.

Google understands this. The new Pixel 8a retains the same 6.1-inch screen as its predecessor. But the top refresh rate is now 120Hz, and the panel gets up to 40% brighter, up to 2,000 nits in peak brightness mode.

3 The Pixel 8a has more AI features than ever

The Pixel 8a inherits some key AI features from its pricier siblings. It has the same generative AI photo and video features, including Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser. Circle to Search, the headline feature of Samsung's new S line, is also available. The 8a will run Google's mobile-optimized on-device AI model, Gemini Nano.

The Pixel 8a will also introduce Audio Emoji. This feature makes your phone calls more expressive and engaging by using an emoji to trigger an audio reaction and visual effect.

4 Enjoy snappy performance with the latest Tensor G3 chip

Google packs the Pixel 8a with the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 Pro. The Tensor G3 SoC offers improved performance and power efficiency compared with the Pixel 7a's Tensor G2 chipset. The new chipset heats less than its predecessor. It runs games like League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Genshin Impact without hiccups.

The Pixel 8a's Tensor G3 chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though there's now a 256GB option.

5 The Pixel 8a gets capable cameras

The Pixel 8a's cameras are the same as those on the Pixel 7a. Google seems to have adopted an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality to camera revisions. The 8a gets a stabilized 64MP main sensor, 13MP ultrawide, and a 13MP front camera. The camera hardware isn't as advanced as the Pixel 8 Pro or Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, it uses Google's software magic paired with computational photography to make a great photo.

You can take advantage of the Super Res Zoom feature to take zoomed-in photos. Tap the preset zoom options or pinch the viewfinder to access this feature. When clicking pictures in low light, the Pixel 8a automatically turns on Google's Night Sight feature to capture more details. Google also includes its Real Tone technology in the Pixel 8a's camera software. Real Tone takes authentic and accurate photos of people of all skin tones.

6 Take advantage of the bundled Google services

Google offers several free services with the Pixel 8a. The smartphone ships with 100GB of cloud storage from Google One for three months. This includes automatic phone backup for your photos, videos, contacts, and more. You also get three months of YouTube premium subscription and six months of Fitbit Premium wellness content, including workouts, mindfulness sessions, and healthy recipes.

The Pixel 8a puts practical AI features in your pocket

Most smartphones released in 2024 have embraced AI, and the Pixel 8a is no exception. Google packs the phone with loads of AI features, which can be helpful in many areas, whether it's photography, editing, or texting. The Pixel 8a is the ideal smartphone if you're immersed in Google's ecosystem. It runs Android 14 out of the box and is packed with extensive customization and quality-of-life features.

