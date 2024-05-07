Summary The Pixel 8a packs essential upgrades like a brighter display, faster processor, and a refreshed design, standing out for $500.

With 7 years of OS updates, the Pixel 8a will last longer than any other midrange smartphone, rivaling pricier smartphones for performance and AI prowess.

The Pixel 8a is up for preorder today, with in-store availability set for Tuesday, May 14th.

You know the drill by now. Late into the lifecycle of Google's flagship smartphones, the company always returns with a new midrange device, a fork off of whatever arrived the previous fall. And in the Tensor era, the Pixel A-series has become even more like its more premium siblings, pairing similar specs with just enough cut corners to bring the price down. Today, a week out from I/O, Google is making the Pixel 8a official, and based on its specs sheet alone, it might be enough to drop the Pixel 8 from contention for the rest of its lifespan.

At first glance, everything about the Pixel 8a might lead you to mistake it for last fall's smaller flagship. It's got a flat display with rounded corners — much more rounded than last year's boxy-by-comparison A-series entry — two camera lenses built into the camera bar, and four color options that should look pretty familiar to fans of Google's hardware. Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay all return from the Pixel 8, while Aloe takes over as a much more saturated version of this year's surprise Mint launch. All told, it's a good-looking phone, especially when you account for its completely-matte finish.

Specifications SoC Google Tensor G3 Display type OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.1-inch Display resolution 1080 x 2400 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 4,492mAh Charge speed 18W wired, 7.5W wireless Charge options Wired, Wireless Ports USB-C SIM support Nano SIM, eSIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 13MP ƒ/2.2 96.5° Rear camera 64MP f/1.89 main sensor, 13MP f/2.2 120° ultrawide Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm Weight 188g IP Rating IP67 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe Price $500

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a continues to match the more expensive Pixel 8 in nearly every way. It's powered by the same Tensor G3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and for the first time ever, A-series buyers can choose between 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The 4,492mAh battery is both a small decrease from the Pixel 8 and slightly larger than the Pixel 7a, while wireless charging speeds still swap between 5W and 7.5W depending on the charger. Perhaps most notably is the Pixel 8a's new software policy, which matches the same seven-year period for OS, security, and Feature Drop updates as on flagship hardware. Not bad.

A phone so familiar, it's hard not to be excited at this price

Really, my big questions about the Pixel 8a center on the screen. The Pixel 7a's display just wasn't up to par with my expectations last year — especially when the Pixel 7 used a better screen for just $100 more. This year, though, Google is bringing a brighter panel to the A-series. This 6.1-inch 1080p panel has been upgraded to the same brightness ratings as the Pixel 8 — 1,400 nits for HDR, 2,000 nits of peak brightness — all while getting the same Actua branding.

If the only major difference between these two screens comes down to the size of their respective bezels and a swap from Gorilla Glass Victus to Gorilla Glass 3, I can't imagine pushing anyone in the direction of Google's $700 smartphone. You'll have to wait for AP's full review, of course, but at least on paper, this Actua-branded display sure sounds a lot like the last one.

The camera setup is another cut corner for Google, but I wouldn't read too far into it. While I would've loved to see an upgrade to the company's sensors, the Pixel 8a sticks with the same wide and ultra-wide lenses used on its predecessor. I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing, though. The Pixel 7a easily offered the best camera on the market for $500, and none of Google's rivals have managed to come close over the past twelve months. Factor in Google's always-improving post-processing, and we should be in for another easy recommendation on the photos side.

The Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 8 Pro.

Really, there's very little surprising here, and that's probably a good thing. With those rumors of a potential price hike now soundly defeated, what we're left with is an excellent $500 smartphone that looks to improve on all of the shortcomings of the Pixel 7a before it. For now, you can pre-order the Pixel 8a through Google's usual channels. It's $500 for the 128GB variant, or $560 for the 256GB option (which, frustratingly, only comes in Obsidian). The phone hits store shelves on May 14th, just in time for Google I/O.