The Google Pixel 8a is now official, hitting store shelves just as Google holds its annual I/O conference. It is the newest affordable smartphone from Mountain View, bringing the essentials from the flagship Pixel 8 series to a lower price point. But, in doing so, it has created a new set of problems that will confuse buyers, leaving them to question if the Pixel 8 is worth buying when the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a exist.

Google quietly unveiled the Pixel 8a with a blog post last week, overshadowed by the near-simultaneous launch of Apple's new M4-powered iPads. Considering the phone had been leaked umpteen times over the last few months, it wasn't a particularly surprising announcement. In fact, what we foresaw to be a potential flaw in the lineup was exactly what happened: a lack of differentiation between the Pixel phones.

Confusing the consumers

Tensor is partly to blame here

Ever since Google started using its custom Tensor silicon on Pixel smartphones, the relatively affordable A-series has been in a weird spot. Most OEMs, when creating a “Lite” variant of their premium flagships, make clear cost-cutting decisions, such as a lower-powered CPU or a lower-level screen. For example, the Pixel 6a had the same chipset as the Pixel 6, and the same is true for both of its successors.

While the processor is usually the main way to separate the devices, there are other levers brands can pull to lower prices. But with the Pixel 8a, these choices haven't made the cut.

Spot the difference

Along with the same chipset, the Pixel 8a matches the Pixel 8 in many other aspects. These include a similar — but not identical — 120Hz OLED HDR display with 1400 nits of peak brightness, 8GB of RAM with 128 or 256GB of storage, dual rear cameras, stereo speakers, a (roughly) 4,500mAh battery, USB PD 3.0 charging, and, most notably, seven years of updates. Yes, there are some differences, but the key specifications between the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8a are nearly identical.

So, one might wonder why that is a bad thing. Isn’t it great that the cheaper phone has all the good stuff from its more expensive sibling?

At the full selling prices of both the phones, yes. But the reality is that the Pixel 8 is often found discounted at $550, just $50 more than the full price Pixel 8a. For the extra little bit of money, you get a glass back, thinner bezels, better camera hardware, faster wired charging, better ingress protection, and a better developer and accessory ecosystem.

The offers change everything

If you really want to save some money, you can even consider the Pixel 7a, which can now be found for under $400 while offering an extremely similar user experience — though, notably, without that excellent software promise. In a silo, the Pixel 8a is great, especially in North America, where it's difficult to find true midrange offerings. But in the universe where the Pixel 8 is constantly on sale, not so much. The A-series was supposed to be affordable, but at a $500 starting price, the budget segment is once again sparse.

Things are likely to get even worse with the launch of the three Google Pixel 9 devices in the fall of this year, which could see prices once again shuffled around the board. Google is likely to use this updated laddering to push the price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL higher than ever, and that's not even accounting for the rumored "Pixel 9 Pro Fold."

What should you do if you're considering the Pixel 8a?

Honestly, the Google Pixel 8a is a great phone at a good price. If you are convinced you want one, we highly recommend pre-ordering one before May 19, as that will snag you offers to make the deal sweeter. The Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy in the US are all offering a $100 credit toward future purchases. Similar offers are available in Canada as well, for CA$140, but Best Buy Canada also has an option for a direct in-cart $150 discount.

If you are unable to get one with the offer, there are a lot of great Pixel 8 deals. And as always, if you think you can hold off from making a purchase right now, waiting for a few months will most definitely get you a better price — or maybe a better product.