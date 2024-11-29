Google Pixel 8a $399 $499 Save $100 The Pixel 8a wants you to forget the Pixel 8 ever existed. With some crucial upgrades over its predecessor, including a brighter display, faster processor, and larger battery, Google's latest mid-range smartphone is the perfect combo of speed and AI smarts. And with seven years of OS upgrades, it's the longest lasting $500 smartphone you can find today. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Google Store

Not everyone is looking to spend $1,000 on a smartphone. In 2024, it's easier than ever to pick up a mid-range and budget phone, especially considering how good these handsets really are, offering the best bang for your buck. Perhaps one of our favorite mid-range options that really gets a lot right is going to be Google Pixel 8a. The phone looks and feels good, and offers a ton of great software features and support.

Plus, most importantly, it takes excellent photos and costs just $499. And while we really love it at this price, it really becomes a no-brainer once you can find some worthy discounts. And as you might expect, retailers are offering some of the best discounts on this phone during Black Friday, with the Pixel 8a coming in at a jaw-dropping price of just $399. This is the best price we've seen, and it's definitely the time to pick one up if you've been thinking about a new phone.

What's great about the Pixel 8a?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This is the phone you want if you're looking to get the Pixel experience on a budget. Google has always been known for its software, and that's no different here. While the hardware is really good, the software is going to be the star of the show. This is perhaps going to become even more evident as the years pass, since Google has promised up to seven years of updates for the Pixel 8a.

When it comes to the hardware, this phone is relatively compact when compared to flagship phones, with a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED screen. But don't let the size fool you, you're still getting great performance here thanks to the device's powerful Tensor G3 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the screen looks good here too, with vibrant colors and peak brightness that reaches up to 2,000 nits.

Of course, if you're the type that loves to take pictures, then the Pixel 8a is going to be an absolute gem. The phone has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main shooter and 13MP ultrawide. But what really puts things over the top here is that it performs well in all scenarios. So not only will this be able to take excellent shots during the day, but it will also deliver good results at night as well.

This really is the phone to get if you're looking for one that can do it all. And at just $399, you really can't go wrong. There's really a lot to love here. And while it may not be the perfect phone, it's a very very good option at its current price. So grab this deal while it's still around because we don't think this price will last.