Summary FCC filings for the Google Pixel 8 series suggest potential support for Wi-Fi 7, the next-generation wireless technology promising faster speeds and higher reliability.

Although the Pixel 8 series may support Wi-Fi 7, the non-Pro model seems to lack Ultra-Wideband capability, which raises questions considering potential features that rely on UWB.

However, FCC filings don't always guarantee feature implementation, so only time will tell if the Pixel 8 series will truly champion this advanced Wi-Fi technology.

In today's connected world, every evolution in wireless technology marks a significant step forward. As Wi-Fi continues to evolve with its iterations, the promise of Wi-Fi 7 has tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. This advanced wireless technology, still in the wings, looks to transform our wireless experience at home, bringing faster speeds and higher reliability. And if recent FCC filings are any indication, Google's Pixel 8 series may be among the first to offer this next-gen Wi-Fi capability.

As reported by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, FCC filings for the Google Pixel 8 series have recently become public. A keen observation from Reddit user Starks points to potential Wi-Fi 7 support for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This aligns with previous reports suggesting the incorporation of Broadcom's BCM4389 chip in both devices, a chip known to support Wi-Fi 7.

The upcoming wireless connectivity standard, often referred to as Wi-Fi 7 or 802.11be Extremely High Throughput, promises to outshine its predecessors in several ways. This new technology aims to boost both speed and dependability in wireless networks. Envision a seamless 8K video stream or an immersive virtual reality experience devoid of delay – that's the potential offered by this new standard.

Regarding Google's Pixel 8 series, it's interesting to note that while the FCC filing suggests a leap forward with Wi-Fi 7 support, there is still a peculiar omission: the non-Pro model appears to miss out on the Ultra-Wideband capability. The standard Pixel 7 didn't support it either, but given the anticipated launch of Google's own tracker tag and potential features like Hold close to cast that rely on UWB, this exclusion raises eyebrows.

One factor does work against this rumor: the expected public launch year for Wi-Fi 7-supported products is 2024, and the Pixel 8 is slated to launch in October of this year. It's possible the Pixel 8 could launch without it before receiving a firmware update to activate the dormant functionality. However, it's essential to remember that FCC filings, while indicative, don't always guarantee feature implementation. Only time will reveal if the Pixel 8 series will indeed champion this next-generation Wi-Fi technology.