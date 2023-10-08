Summary The Google Pixel 8 has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, making it impervious to dust and capable of surviving being submerged in water that is up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes.

While the Pixel 8 isn't completely waterproof, its IP68 rating means it has excellent water-resistance.

Quick answer: Yes, the Pixel 8 has an IP68, meaning it’s water-resistant for up to 30 minutes in 1.5 meters of water.

Google has been designing spectacular Android phones for years now. Its Pixel phones have become some of the best Android devices on the market. The Pixel 8 is the latest in the line, and squeezes in a few key upgrades that are sure to tempt existing Pixel fans into an upgrade.

The 8 is curvier than its predecessor, and powered by a new and improved Tensor G3 chipset. But for $700, you’ll want to know about some of the more nitty-gritty features of the device. For instance: can it survive a dunk in the bathtub?

Is the Google Pixel 8 waterproof?

No phone is 100% waterproof, but the Pixel 8 is about as close as it gets, with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

This means that the device is impervious to ingress from dust and dirt particles, and can withstand being submerged in water that’s up to 1.5 meters in depth for up to 30 minutes. These ratings are at the top end among smartphones on the market today. The result is a rugged device that’s capable of withstanding the occasional spill or even a drop that sees it fall completely into water.

As always with a phone, treat this water-resistance as a last resort though. It inevitably degrades slightly over time, and water damage usually isn't covered by the warranty, so there's no point taking unnecessary risks. Adding a good case to your Pixel 8 - especially one with its own IP rating - will help, of course.

How does the Tensor G3 stack up against its predecessor?

One of the most sought after changes in the new Pixel lineup is the updated Tensor SoC. The G3 chipset is new with this release, so we haven’t had a chance to explore all its capabilities just yet. Even with that in mind, Google notes that “every major subsystem has been upgraded, paving the way for on-device generative AI.” Tensor chips have never focused on delivering rocketing speeds, rather, Google’s in house creations are leveraged to facilitate improved features within the phones, powered by underlying AI and other technical systems that the Tensor chipsets support.

In the Tensor G3, this results in an improved Google Assistant interface and incredible photo manipulation features that continue to improve, like Magic Eraser, as well as some new ones such as Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser. The result looks to be a Google Pixel phone that benefits from a wholesale upgrade.

Is the Pixel 8 right for you?

The Google Pixel 8 isn’t totally waterproof, although no smartphone out there can claim this feat. However, the Pixel 8 does a fantastic job at resisting the ingress of water for an extended period of time. The IP68 rating means that it can be completely submerged in water without issue, as long as you remember to pull it back out of the aquatic environment within 30 minutes! A drop that sees your phone land perfectly in a drink, the toilet, or even bounce into the pool won’t slow down your device thanks to its built in tolerance.

This, along with its other stellar features make the Pixel 8 a great selection for you as you start thinking about your next Android phone.