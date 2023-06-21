Google may have already showcased its hotly anticipated super-premium Pixel Fold in May, but its two mainstream handsets are yet to see the light of day. Even though the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s launch is still a few months away, we already know quite a bit about them, including how they’ll look and the new features they’ll come with. While you wait for the Pixel 8 series to go official, you can try out Google’s first-party wallpapers for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro on your current phone right away.

The folks at Android Authority got their hands on the exclusive wallpaper set that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are going to include. And like previous Pixel handsets, these new mineral-themed wallpapers designed by Andrew Zuckerman match the color options the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will likely launch with. There are four pastel (and stunning!) shades each for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with some beautiful mineral imagery that you can gaze upon in the galleries below.

Google Pixel 8 wallpapers

Google Pixel 8 Pro wallpapers

Source: Android Authority

To download these wallpapers in their uncompressed form, you can head to the outlet’s Google Drive folder, which contains eight pairs of each wallpaper in light and dark themes.

The Pixel 8 is expected to come in Haze, Jade, Licorice, and Peony color variants, while its Pro sibling will don Jade, Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky shades. Neither these colorways nor their names are confirmed yet, and there’s a chance that a few of these may not even enter production.

Both Google flagships for 2023 are all but confirmed to sport the iconic Pixel design complete with a rear camera visor. However, the Pixel 8 series is expected to come with slightly rounded edges and corners, making the phones easier to hold, based on what we’ve seen in its leaked renders. Previous leaks have indicated the inclusion of a body temperature sensor and a new Tensor G3 based on Samsung’s 3nm node. But more importantly, Google may be planning a big camera hardware overhaul this year with new imaging sensors in tow for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

While Google hasn’t confirmed a launch window for the Pixel 8 series, considering its previous release patterns, it’s safe to assume that the next Pixel 8 flagships will come out sometime in October. And that’s when we’ll also learn if the Pixel 8 and the 8 Pro will follow the Pixel 7a’s lead and come with a higher sticker price than their predecessors.