Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Camera champion While slightly larger than the Galaxy S23, this is still a "small" flagship phone that finally fixed the last of its major flaws that troubled the Pixel 6 and 7. (Well, on a hardware level, anyway.) Some of the AI perks in the Pixel 8 may seem gimmicky, but there's no denying the benefits of Pixel's machine-learning prowess, especially when it comes to the camera. Pros More consistently clear, color-accurate photos Pixel-exclusive perks like auto Call Screening, Pixel Recorder, Magic Eraser 7 years of system updates Cons Still uses old, ineffective ultrawide lens Misses out on many features/upgrades from Pixel 8 Pro Cellular connectivity slightly worse due to Exynos modem $699 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Fundamentally excellent After six months, the Galaxy S23 has more than proven itself as a dependable, long-lasting smartphone. While One UI might feel slightly more "cluttered" by all the extra features Samsung adds, the attention to detail does come in handy with hidden gems like Temporary Mute, more Quick Settings per screen, and the toolbox of customization goodness that is Good Lock. Pros Smaller, higher quality hardware and design Better cellular and wireless connectivity Consistent performance with full feature parity with larger models Cons Slightly more expensive Cameras struggle more with motion and low light "Only" 4 years of system updates + 1 year security patches $800 at Amazon



While it is in human nature to long for the biggest and the best, the largest smartphones also command the largest sizes, and honestly, who needs a phone that heavy or bulky? If you long for a phone that you can actually use one-handed, one that doesn't cost a rent check, that's where these "base" models come in. Make no mistake, though, these are not the "babies," nor is there anything basic about these full-featured flagship phones.

It's easy to think of the Pixel 8 being an afterthought after being left out of some of the Pixel 8 Pro's photography and editing features, but even if it's not the flashiest phone around, it's still the small(ish) phone to beat thanks to its greatly improved battery life, refined hardware, and seven years of promised system updates. Even so, the Galaxy S23 is still a phone that can pull its own weight for those looking for something a little more advanced than the more streamlined Pixel look.

Price, specs & availability

Google released the Google Pixel 8 on October 12, after announcing it on October 4, at $699 for the 128GB version and $759 for the 256GB version. The Pixel 8 is available in 21 countries, and in the United States, it is sold by most major retailers — Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target — and carriers. It only comes in three colors, but the Hazel and Rose are eye-catching in their own right.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 went on sale on February 17, with the 128GB model costing $800 and the 256GB costing $860. You can buy the S23 in approximately 130 countries worldwide, and in the United States, it is available on practically every carrier and in most retailers. For the Galaxy S23, we highly recommend the 256GB model, as the 128GB uses UFS 3.1 storage while the 256GB uses the faster UFS 4.0 standard. It comes in Phantom Black, Green, Cream, Lavender, Samsung.com-exclusive Lime, and Samsung.com-exclusive Graphite.



Google Pixel 8 Samsung Galaxy S23 SoC Google Tensor G3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 4,575mAh 3,900mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 One UI 5.1 w/ Android 13 Front camera 10.5MP, 4K60, f/2.2 aperture, 95° FOV, face unlock 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera Main: 50MP, f/1.7 aperture, Laser AF, OIS; UW: 13MP, f/2.2 aperture, 126° FOV 50MP f/1.8 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 wide (120°), 10MP f/2.4 OIS telephoto (3x) Connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC 5.3, NFC 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 150.5 × 70.8 × 8.9mm 146.3 × 70.9 × 7.6mm Colors Rose, Hazel, Obsidian Black Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender + Samsung.com exclusive Lime, Graphite Display type OLED, 60-120 hertz AMOLED, 48-120 hertz Weight 187 grams (6.6 oz) 168g Charge speed 27 watts wired 25W wired (Quick Charge 2, Samsung AFC), 15W wireless (Samsung Fast Wireless Charging 2.0/WPC), Wireless PowerShare IP Rating IP68 IP68 Display dimensions 6.2 inches 6.1 inches Display resolution 1080 × 2400 pixels 2340 x 1080 pixels

Google Pixel 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: Design

Both Samsung and Google stuck to their predecessors' designs this year, choosing to refine things rather than reinvent the wheel. For the Galaxy S23, the sides of the phone feel a bit flatter and the corners are a bit sharper, while the cameras are no longer housed in one single module but sit as three separate, dust-magnet circles in a vertical bar at the top left corner of the phone. While I usually don't mind the cameras being in the top left corner, with three of them and the S23's petite size, it's too easy to smudge the bottom 3x lens with my fingers when holding the Galaxy S23.

When using a MagSafe Galaxy S23 case, many cases, magnetic grips, and wallets will butt up to or outright cover the bottom camera (In fact, many case makers skipped MagSafe on the baby S23 because they deemed it was too close.) Though the S23 wasn't designed for MagSafe — we hope the upcoming Galaxy S24 is — the placement of the cameras also impacts the ability to use other phone accessories like phone grips and stick-on wallets.

The Google Pixel 8, on the other hand, decided to round all the things. More rounded corners to the device, more rounded edges to the back glass — which is still shiny because Google only saw fit to give the Pro matte glass — and better rounding to the camera cutout and camera bar as a whole. The extra-rounded corners and shrunken bezels around the display help the phone look and feel much smaller than the Pixel 7 while technically having only a 0.1-inch smaller screen.

The camera bar on the Google Pixel 8 remains a "you love it or hate it" design choice, and I love it, as it keeps the lens cutout elevated and angled up even if I set it down on a table and the camera bar's thickness may be slimmer than years past. It helps make for a better grip in the hand, and when picking up the phone in the dark, the bar tells me exactly how far up or down on the sides I've grabbed it, making it even easier to hit the power and volume buttons.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: Display

Technically speaking, the Google Pixel 8's screen is 6.2-inches, but the extra-rounded corners make it feel smaller when it's actually in your hand. The Galaxy S23's 6.1-inch also features rounded corners, but not quite to the same degree. Both screens get admirable bright outside — the Pixel 8 may win in peak outdoor brightness, but the Galaxy S23 can drop to a lower refresh rate depending on the app as it is a truly variable refresh screen while the Pixel 8 can only swap between 60 and 120Hz.

Both screens are quite vivid color-wise, feature 1080p resolution — the Pixel 8's slightly taller aspect ratio has 60 extra vertical pixels — and have under-the-screen fingerprint sensors. Samsung's ultrasonic sensor still has a better success rate than the Pixel 8's optical sensor, but Google has flaunted face unlock for the Pixel 8 again, a push we haven't seen in earnest since the Pixel 4 days. Both screens are quite smooth when flicking through social media feeds or tapping through the last frantic seconds of your latest game round, and I've watched more than my fair share of videos on the Galaxy S23 even when a big screen TV is sitting ten feet away.

In short, the screens here are a bit of a draw, each excellent in their own right.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: Software and performance

This is where things get a little more subjective. Google's Pixel design and Samsung's One UI both have their fans — and their haters. Once upon a time, we'd call the Pixel the "cleaner" phone compared to a Galaxy, but years of quarterly Feature Drops have made the Pixel 8 every bit as feature-stuffed. Instead, the software options here can be best classified in the following way: one-note or customizable.

Now, Google has made headway on being able to customize parts of the Pixel 8. With Android 14, this year's focus was on making the lock screen more adaptable with new options for the clock style, size, colors, and shortcuts. That said, the Pixel Launcher's home screen isn't even half as adaptable as One UI Home, you can see more Quick Settings at a time on the S23, and so on. That means that things are a little simpler on the Pixel, but for many, that's part of the appeal.

Another important factor of the software in here is how long the phone will be updated and secure. Google reclaimed their crown for having the longest update promise for the Pixel 8: seven years of system and security updates, beating the Galaxy S23's four years of system updates with one additional year of security updates. Google still tends to get system updates about a month and a half ahead of Samsung, but for monthly updates, Samsung has caught up and can now even beat Google to the update OTA some months.

Both phones have performed well whether we're throwing app multitasking, games, or multi-hour wireless Android Auto navigation alongside media playback at them. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has all the getup and go you'd expect from the chipset inside most of this year's flagship phones, and Google's Tensor G3 has seemed to improve efficiency, though maybe not all of its heating issues.

There's one aspect of performance I haven't quite been able to fully test but still want to warn you about. If you live in rural areas or somewhere with a lot of traditional dead spots, you'll want to get the Galaxy S23 over the Pixel 8 for its stronger modem and more reliable cellular reception. Our Pixel 8 review stuck mostly close to well-covered areas, but the modems here don't show any significant upgrades over the Pixel 6 and 7, and both of those were quicker to drop calls and lose signal. This is because the Tensor G3 uses a Samsung Exynos modem, while the Galaxy S23 uses a Qualcomm modem.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: Battery life

I'm a heavy, heavy phone user, and six months on, my Galaxy S23 still easily manages 7–9 hours of screen on time in a given day, with about 2-3 usually being webcomics or media consumption. The only days I'll see any major battery drain are days with multiple hours of wireless Android Auto driving, but even then, the drain is similar on other Android phones, including the Pixel 8.

Previous non-Pro Pixels have sometimes struggled with battery life — looking at you, Pixel 4! — but the Pixel 8 has largely broken out of that rut. In our Pixel 8 review, Manuel Vonau got 5 and a half hours of screen time on a day with poor cell reception and multi-hour drives to the coast, and that battery life got even better in "normal" everyday use:

On a day mostly spent on Wi-Fi, I could extend that number to 6 hours and 30 minutes. When I wasn’t trying to run the battery down on other days, I achieved rates ranging from 4 to 5:30 hours with 15 to 30 percent of battery reserves left.

The one black mark for both of these phones is that they don't charge at a very fast speed: the Pixel 8 tops out at an "improved" 27W while the Galaxy S23 is still stuck at 25W with Samsung's proprietary Super Fast Charge protocol on top of USB-C Power Delivery. Both phones will recharge in about an hour and a half, but they both bow down before OnePlus, Oppo, Honor, and the rest of the non-American Android market. Both phones also lack Qi2 support but have ample numbers of MagSafe cases to retrofit it into working well enough with magnetic wireless chargers.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: Camera

This is another somewhat subjective area, but we can distill things down quite easily here: the Google Pixel 8 takes more color-accurate photos and handles low lighting and action shots much, much better than the Galaxy S23. However, the lack of a zoom lens and the baby 8 missing out on the Pixel 8 Pro's new ultrawide lens means we're still stuck with an ultrawide camera that will never feel "ultra," and the zoom will feel limited if you've used an iPhone or any Galaxy in recent years.

The Galaxy S23 does have a Pro mode you can shoot in, while the Pixel 8 missed out on that — another Pro-only feature — and the S23's 3x zoom might not be nearly as useful as the S23 Ultra's 10x, but you can get a much deeper zoom on Galaxy than the Pixel. (So long as you can steady it properly, that is.) And given the S23's desire to oversharpen and oversaturate images compared to the Pixel, you'll need to spend more time adjusting those pro controls per shot — or even just the regular exposure slider, as it resets after every single photo, whereas Pixel will hold those settings until reset.

The Galaxy S23's selfie camera also pulls out a slight victory because Google only upgraded the 8 Pro's selfie camera, but Google's image processing more than balances things out, especially for features like Face Unlock, which Google says is accurate enough on the Pixel 8 that is it can even be trusted for unlocking your banking apps.

Which is right for you?

Normally, we'd declare a clear winner, but these phones are slightly different flavors of excellent, and both easily win their spots among the best Android phones you can buy today. The Google Pixel 8 has a clear advantage in photography and the quality of its Pixel-exclusive features — I miss Clear Calling and automatic Call Screening every single day — but after years of Pixels having some kind of major flaw found in the weeks or months after they release, I still find myself holding onto that skepticism. I want to believe, and if you're in the market for a new phone, we're confident that this is the best "small" Pixel Google has made to date.

While we're still waiting to see how thermals shake out over the next few months, the battery life and the more consistent performance give us great hope that the Pixel 8 will earn and keep its crown as the best compact phone among the best Android phones.

Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Camera champion Now that Google seems to have fixed its longstanding battery issues and is once again offering the best software support life of any Android phone, the Pixel 8 is hard to turn down. Even missing out on the 8 Pro's extra goodies, the Pixel 8's camera still wins out over Samsung once things start moving, even if it really could have used that new ultrawide lens $699 at Amazon $699 at Google Store $699 at Best Buy

If you still don't trust the Pixel not to egregiously overheat next summer or discover some kind of flaw in Tensor G3 the way we saw in Tensor G2 — it's a small chance, but it is possible — or you want a smaller phone with better connectivity and slightly better performance, the Galaxy S23 is easily on par with the Pixel 8 in every category except the cameras. Even then, the cameras on the S23 are quite capable, just not as effortless. It's the phone I continue to use as my daily driver, and routinely get 7-9 hours of (admittedly lower-brightness) screen time on.