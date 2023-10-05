Google Pixel 8 All-around fantastic If you want high-end performance, useful AI-driven processing, and fantastic display quality, the Google Pixel 8 can deliver all those at a surprisingly reasonable price. Equipped with Wi-Fi 7 support, 5G mmWave connectivity, and 7 years of OS updates, it's a hard deal to pass up. Pros Lighter and smaller than the Pixel 7 Loaded with premium hardware Still not super expensive Cons Only 8GB of RAM No optical zoom $100 more than the previous generation $699 at Google Store

In addition to some key upgrades from the previous generation, the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are also pretty different from each other. Where the Pixel 8 Pro shoehorns in some absolutely top-of-the-line components and features, the base Pixel 8 makes minor compromises (that many people probably won't notice) and checks in with a starting price that's $300 less.

In other words, the most demanding smartphone enthusiasts will appreciate the Pixel 8 Pro, but the cheaper Pixel 8 still makes for an excellent upgrade, even from other recent flagship phones.

Price, availability, and specs

Google's newest Pixels aren't exactly cheap, but they're still not the most expensive flagship smartphones. Starting at $700 for the Pixel 8 and $1,000 for the Pixel 8 Pro, they're both solidly in the ballpark we'd expect for something equipped with tons of cutting-edge components. Granted, that is $100 more for each device than its previous generation, but that's not egregious given the upgrades under the hood.

Both phones said "Hello, world," with preorders going live on October 4. The most full-featured SKUs are readily available in major markets, including the US, the EU, the UK, and Australia. They're also slated to hit the market in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and India, although certain Asian markets offer slightly different connectivity, like the lack of Wi-Fi 7 and a couple particular 4G and 5G bands. Otherwise, though, all versions worldwide are identical.

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,575mAh 5,050mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera 10.5 MP Dual PD sel�fie camera Rear camera 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 12 MP ultrawide 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera Connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC 5.3, NFC 4G, 5G mmWave, UWB, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 150.5 × 70.8 × 8.9mm 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm Colors Rose, Hazel, Obsidian Black Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Display type OLED, 60-120 hertz LTPO OLED, 1-120 hertz Weight 187 grams (6.6 ounces) 213 grams (7.5 ounces) Charge speed Up to 27 watts Up to 30 watts IP Rating IP68 IP68 Display dimensions 6.2 inches 6.7 inches Display resolution 1080 × 2400 1344 × 2992

Design

Other than the differences in size and the number of camera lenses, you'll have a hard time telling the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro apart. For that matter, you'd be hard-pressed to notice any major stylistic differences between either one and its seventh-generation relative.

Both look and feel like top-of-the-line devices, with the kind of stark design language common to popular smartphones like the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15. Each retains the full-width rear camera bar that keeps the high-end camera hardware safe, and they both sport slightly more rounded corners than before, but they're visually almost identical to each other and the Pixel 7 lineup.

But let's jump back to those aforementioned size differences for a second. As a pure flagship device, the Pixel 8 Pro is not small, and nobody expected it to be. In fact, its weight and dimensions are almost exactly the same as the Pixel 7 Pro, which proved to be big, but not too big, with a perfectly useful aspect ratio.

The base model Pixel 8's a little different story. It shaves about 5 and 2.5 millimeters off the Pixel 7's height and width, respectively, while also dropping 10 grams. Those numbers might not sound huge, but they make a very noticeable difference in terms of usability (especially for those of us in the small hands gang). It's still not as compact as the Galaxy S23, but it's a reasonable size for people who primarily use their phone one-handed.

From a materials standpoint, the Pixel 8 only makes a few sacrifices compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. Its front-and-back Gorilla Glass Victus isn't quite as robust as the newer Victus 2 on the Pixel 8 Pro, but you won't have an easy time noticing. Both sport IP68 dust and water resistance and a fingerprint-resistant coating. The only major visual materials difference is between the Pixel 8's matte aluminum frame, compared to the 8 Pro's polished aluminum.

Display

Both Pixel 8s improve upon the previous generation's displays in almost every way. The Pixel 8's does shrink by 0.1 inches compared to the 7, but it also boasts a considerably higher peak brightness of 2,000 nits. At long last, it also supports adaptive refresh rates from 60 to 120 hertz. And its 1080 × 2400 resolution is the same as last year's, which actually results in a higher pixel density of 428ppi.

The Pixel 8 Pro's new Super Actua Display takes things a step further with an up-and-coming display technology that's been creeping into flagships in recent years. Called LTPO OLED, it leverages the common, high-speed OLED control layer (called LTPS) with a more efficient LED power layer (called IGZO) to deliver a true variable refresh rate, in this case ranging from 1 to 120Hz.Compared to the software-level variable refresh found on typical LTPS OLED touchscreens, LTPO displays respond more quickly and demand a little less power.

Other than that (arguably esoteric) upgrade, the Pixel 8 Pro matches the Pixel 8 with up to 2,000 nits of brightness. Its color coverage, HDR performance, and edge-to-edge consistency are hard to beat, for even the most high-end competitors.

Software

As the original progenitor of the Android operating system, you'd certainly expect Google's software game to be at the front of the pack. In a lot of ways, it is, with an ever-lengthening set of features with increasing novelty and usefulness. To wit: while we had some general complaints about the Pixel 7 Pro, its impressive set of machine learning-driven processing features like Call Screen and Now Playing kept us coming back simply due to their sheer convenience and user-friendliness.

Of course, Google hasn't stopped pushing the envelope with high-powered algorithms, offering a huge list of advanced features on both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Features like Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, Astrophotography mode, and Super Res Zoom are even more effective than before, thanks in part to the Pixel 8 lineup's new Tensor G3 chipset.

As far as the general user interfaces go, both the 8 and 8 Pro offer nearly identical experiences. The only significant software differences are a few control suites related to the Pro's superior camera array, and the 8 Pro's thermometer app, driven by the included temperature sensor hardware.

But the big software upgrade here applies to both phones, and not just to their Android 14 implementation. Not to be outdone by the longevity of competitors like the iPhone, Google's now offering a whopping 7 years of complete updates, including full OS version upgrades, security patches, and feature drops. This kind of software lifespan is literally unheard-of in the smartphone world, and we're here for it. We're confident that the hardware will continue to perform well over that time, and we're impressed by Google's long-term commitment.

As with most Pixel smartphone reviews of the last few years, though, there's one small caveat. When Google first dove headfirst into the world of novel, AI-powered features, its frequent updates tended to push not only upgrades, but also devastating bugs and device-bricking programming miscues. Thankfully, we've noticed a very clear decrease in these OS-breaking fixes, as Google continues to streamline its development process and push increasingly more stable updates. So we wouldn't recommend avoiding a Pixel phone just due to these now-rare mishaps. Nonetheless, it's worth remembering that Google does use its relatively locked-down Android flavor as somewhat of a test bed for new software innovations.

Performance

While we're still crunching the numbers on raw benchmarks, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's new Google Tensor G3 chipset promises to improve upon the G2 in both performance and efficiency. That's a welcome change, since the G2's a bit long in the tooth and starting to show its age compared to the latest Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets.

The G3's smaller manufacturing node size gives a nod toward increased efficiency right off the bat, but other internal improvements tell an even clearer story. All of the G2's eight cores have been replaced with significantly newer, more efficient cores, with a new configuration of four high-efficiency cores, four all-purpose workhorse cores, and one high-powered Cortex X3 core that enables lightning-fast algorithm processing. This redesigned architecture increases performance and lowers power requirements across the board, although we're waiting on hard numbers to determine the exact real-world impact.

The chief thing to keep in mind is that, for most users, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will perform extremely similarly. The 8 Pro comes with an additional 4GB of RAM, which you'll notice if you multitask a lot or use your phone for resource-intensive productivity purposes. You're also limited to 256GB of internal storage with the Pixel 8, compared to the 8 Pro's maximum 1TB capacity.

The only other notable win for the 8 Pro is its Ultra Wide Band radio, which enables the UWB protocol, a short-range and high-speed communication standard somewhat comparable to NFC. UWB-enabled devices (electronic car keys, for example) might not be widespread yet, but likely will be well before the Pixel 8 Pro stops getting updates.

Battery life

Battery life was one of the few real complaints we had with the Pixel 7 family. It wasn't terrible, but it couldn't match up to other leading flagships. By its nature, battery technology and energy density evolve extremely slowly, and the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have about the same battery capacity as their predecessors. But that's not the whole story.

Despite the Pixel 8's modest 200mAh boost to 4,575mAh and the 8 Pro's essentially unchanged 5,050mAh capacity, expect both to last notably longer per charge than the 7 and 7 Pro. This is due to multiple factors.

In both cases, the Android OS itself tends to get more efficient with added releases (even if apps tend to suffer from code bloat). Further, the Tensor G3 chipset and its newly reimagined architecture should make the entire Pixel experience more energy-efficient. Finally, in the Pixel 8 Pro's case, the cutting-edge LTPO display technology should deliver a modest but measurable reduction in display power usage.

Finally, Google did address our charging speed complaints, but they didn't quite knock it out of the park. The previous 21- and 23W peaks are superseded by claimed 27- and 30W peaks for the 8 and 8 Pro, respectively. That's not terrible, and if the phones can actually hit those peaks consistently, would make them superior to other flagships like the Galaxy S23 and S23+.

But compared to other fast charging methods, like Oppo's impressive VOOC charging of 65W or more, we feel like Google could have done more in the charging protocol department. Either way, the 8 Pro will take a little longer to charge fully than the Pixel 8 thanks to its bigger battery, but not much. And neither phone should take forever; we expect both to come pretty close to the manufacturer's claims of 0-50% charging in 30 minutes with a first-party or other high-quality charger.

Camera

If you read Android Police regularly, you might have discovered that we kinda won't shut up about how great the Pixel's cameras are. That doesn't mean Pixel phones have the most advanced hardware on paper (because they don't) but it is a testament to how effective Google's imaging software is (fantastically so).

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro reuse most of the image sensors from the previous versions, and that's not a problem, since those were and are great sensors. If you want consistently great point-and-shoot results, you can't do a whole lot better than the Pixel 8. Its 50MP sensor uses pixel binning to ensure consistent color and low-light performance, and its selfie camera's as good as anything on the market.

If you're a camera junkie and want to squeeze every last bit of visual data from every image you take, though, the Pixel 8 Pro is the clear industry leader. On top of the 7 Pro's already impressive 48MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom, the 8 Pro adds a 48MP ultrawide lens with a 125.5° field of view. Coupled with Google's continued imaging algorithm development, it's a solid bet that the rest of the smartphone camera industry will spend the next year trying to catch up to the Pixel 8 Pro's performance.

Camera hardware aside, both the 8 and 8 Pro give access to a host of Google's AI-powered image editing features. Despite the common terminology, they're neither magic nor actual artificial intelligence, but boy, are they effective. Unblurring faces, instantly editing distorted images, and even fixing accidental, poorly-timed blinks all contribute to the Pixel lineup's unrivaled imaging performance.

The Pixel 8 Pro does offer more in-depth control over both photos and videos. Its ultrawide and telephoto lenses give it capabilities the standard Pixel 8 simply can't touch. So if you demand complete control of your images both static and moving, the 8 Pro's a better bet. But if you just want to take a few great pictures at a time and move on to making more memories, the Pixel 8 will do just fine.

Which is right for you?

We've been eagerly awaiting Google's flagship refresh, and so far we're extremely satisfied with what we see. New chipsets, SoCs, and display capabilities make both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro great phones that anybody will love. But the Pixel 8, despite lacking some marginal upgrades the Pro has, is a lot more likely to keep you happy for its industry-leading 7-year lifespan. While the Pixel 8 Pro is a truly fantastic phone, most people will prefer the significantly more compact and less expensive Google Pixel 8.

But don't, by any means, take this as a slight against the Pixel 8 Pro. It's a great device by any measure, and the ideal choice for anybody who demands perfect picture-taking performance in a pocket-size package. We also expect it to hold its own against other full-size flagships when it comes to multitasking and resource-intensive applications. So if you're OK with the larger size and higher price, don't hesitate to spring for the Pixel 8 Pro.