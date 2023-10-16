Google Pixel 8 The Pixel 8 represents a significant step forward in the non-pro Pixel series, offering an impressive mix of flagship features at a competitive price point. With notable improvements in design, display, performance, battery life, and camera hardware, it stands out as a top choice for users seeking a robust and well-rounded smartphone experience. Pros Stunning display with narrower bezels Better battery life, thermals 7 years of OS updates Cons Limited software capabilities compared to Pro Pixels $699 at Amazon

The Pixel 8 series has just hit the market, and a key highlight this year has been the non-pro Pixel offering a more premium experience than in prior generations. In the meantime, the Pixel A-series has leveled up big time with the Pixel 7a, bringing it ever closer to the flagship Pixels. Both are great phones, but as the line between midrange and premium continues to blur, choosing between them isn't necessarily easy.

As both the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 offer an enticing blend of the renowned Pixel experience and flagship-grade features without a hefty price tag, it prompts the question: Is the Pixel 8 still the smart choice for the budget-conscious buyer, or does the Pixel 7a make a better value-for-money Pixel?

Price, specs & availability

Both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a made their debuts in 2023 and are available to buy unlocked at Google's official store and major mobile retailers. While their launches happened mere months apart, the Pixel 7a belongs to an earlier Pixel generation, and that's evident in its specs and pricing.

The Pixel 7a was launched at $499, which made it $50 more expensive than the Pixel 6a's launch price. The Pixel 8 has been priced at $699, a substantial $100 bump-up from its predecessor, the Pixel 7. We've already seen the Pixel 7a getting discounts of up to $100 off, and Google keeps offering exciting discounts and trade-in deals for its flagship Pixels as well.

Google Pixel 7a SoC Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB Battery 4,385mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 Front camera 13MP, 4K30, f/2.2 aperture, 95° FOV, face unlock Rear camera Main: 64MP, f/1.9 aperture, PDAF, OIS; UW: 13MP, f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV Connectivity 5G sub6 / mmWave, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm Weight 193g (6.84 oz) Charge speed 18W wired IP Rating IP67 Colors Charcoal, Snow, Sea, Coral Display type OLED, 90Hz Display dimensions 6.1 inch Charge options Wired, wireless Wi-Fi connectivity WiFi 6e Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3

Google Pixel 8 SoC Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,575mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera 10.5MP, 4K60, f/2.2 aperture, 95° FOV, face unlock Rear camera Main: 50MP, f/1.7 aperture, Laser AF, OIS; UW: 13MP, f/2.2 aperture, 126° FOV Connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC 5.3, NFC Dimensions 150.5 × 70.8 × 8.9mm Weight 187 grams (6.6 oz) Charge speed 27 watts wired IP Rating IP68 Colors Rose, Hazel, Obsidian Black Display type OLED, 60-120 hertz Display dimensions 6.2 inches Charge options Wired, Wireless Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Except certain markets) Bluetooth 5.3

Design and build: Cut from the same cloth

When it comes to design and construction, both of these phones share an evident kinship, proudly flaunting the now-iconic Pixel camera bar at the back and also sharing a very similar physical footprint. Now, you might prefer to keep your Pixel 8 safe with these protective cases, but for those who go au naturel, there's some good news.

The Pixel 8 features more rounded corners and manages to trim down its screen bezels, too. This refinement gives it a more modern look while also shaving off a few grams in weight and a couple of millimeters in dimensions compared to the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8's back is made of glass while the 7a's is hard plastic, and both phones feature a glossy finish on their backs, making them prone to smudging. It would have been nice to see the frosted glass finish from the Pixel 8 Pro make its way to the smaller Pixel 8.

Rounding off the design section, both phones here offer a vibrant palette of color options. The Pixel 7a comes in four enticing choices: Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral (exclusive to the Google store). The Pixel 8 comes in three colorways: Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose.

Display and sound: Shining brighter

Even with its smaller footprint, the Pixel 8 manages to fit in a 6.2-inch screen, edging out the Pixel 7a's 6.1-inch display by a hair's breadth. While that won't give you any practical space benefits, what you will definitely benefit from is the dazzling 2,000 nits peak brightness that the Pixel 8 display offers. This feature proves its worth outdoors, ensuring your screen remains vibrant even in glaring sunlight.

Both phones treat you to smooth visuals thanks to their high refresh rate screens, but the Pixel 8's 120Hz display just marginally edges out the Pixel 7a's 90Hz screen.

Both phones offer stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. For secure biometric unlocking, both these phones share a reliable under-display fingerprint scanner. The Pixel 8 series, however, also became the first to offer Face Unlock authentication for high-security applications, like password manager and banking apps.

Software: Playing the long game

The Pixel 8 series starts off with an advantage, being the first to embrace Android 14 right out of the box. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a still ships with Android 13, but don't fret — an Android 14 update should be knocking on its door pretty soon. Android 14 brings along a host of new features along with some welcome productivity and security improvements.

Google has truly upped the ante in the software support arena though, offering an impressive seven years of OS and security updates for the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 7a has been following a three-guaranteed-OS-update trajectory, scheduled to conclude its updates around 2025 with the release of Android 16. If you're someone who likes to stick with their phones for as long as they can, the Pixel 8 takes a massive win in terms of long-term support and future-proofing, as it's set to stay up-to-date into the year 2030.

Performance and battery: Expected gains

The Pixel 8 is equipped with Google's Tensor G3 chipset, while the Pixel 7a relies on the previous-generation Tensor G2. While this might appear as a yearly incremental upgrade that's typical in mobile CPUs, there's a lot more context behind the upgrade. The Tensor G2 had its share of quirks, particularly concerning battery efficiency and thermal performance.

The Tensor G3 deploys an innovative 9-core architecture featuring a novel Cortex-X3 prime core designed for high-performance tasks alongside four Cortex-A715 performance cores and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. This unique configuration promises substantial gains in processing speed and power efficiency and, as expected, resulted in much better thermal management and battery endurance in our review.

While both phones offer nearly identical battery capacities, the Tensor G3's newfound efficiency translates to significantly better endurance for the Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 also offers faster 27W wired charging compared to the Pixel 7a's 18W charging, although the overall charging times for both these phones don't differ by much. Additionally, the Pixel 8 offers faster 18W wireless charging and the bonus feature of reverse charging, something that the Pixel 7a misses out on.

Cameras: Pixel goodness

The Pixel 7a boasts a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, which might sound more impressive in terms of megapixels than the Pixel 8's 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The same goes for the front cameras, with the Pixel 7a flaunting a 13MP selfie shooter while the Pixel 8 packs in a 10.5MP front camera.

But megapixel numbers don't mean much by themselves, and a closer look reveals that the Pixel 8 features better, larger camera sensors all around, with larger pixel size as well. And let's not forget that most of the Pixel camera magic happens under the hood. Simply put, both these camera systems are relatively evenly matched in real-life usage, but the Pixel 8's improved hardware offers some advantages, especially in tricky scenarios like low-light shots or challenging lighting.

The Pixel 8 also brings some nifty new camera features to the table, like Night Sight mode for video, Best Take for photos, etc. Not all of these goodies may make their way to the older Pixel models, but rest assured that you're in good hands with either choice, and both phones can deliver those signature "Pixel-look" photos so many adore.

Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7a: Which is right for you?

It's not rocket science that the flagship Pixel 8 emerges as the winner when compared to the budget-friendly Pixel 7a. Although the margin in most categories isn't as wide, the Pixel 8 still offers something extra in almost every aspect. The design has been refined, the display is brighter and faster, and the new Tensor G3 chipset delivers better performance and battery endurance. For power users, faster charging speeds are a welcomed addition, and its flagship camera hardware paired with new software features, caters to photography enthusiasts.

That being said, should current Pixel 7a owners make the jump to the Pixel 8? Not necessarily. The upgrade, although tempting, might not be worth the money for everyone. And for potential buyers weighing the options between a new Pixel 7a or the Pixel 8, the decision of whether the extra $200 is money well spent depends on your specific smartphone needs and desires.

Unless you're a power user who insists on the absolute best performance and battery stats, the 7a is more than up to the task of being your daily driver in 2023. While the Pixel 8 unquestionably delivers the goods, it's hard to beat the bang-for-your-buck value that the Pixel 7a offers. For folks trading up from a Pixel 5a or an older model, the Pixel 7a is a great buy, offering that quintessential Pixel charm with stellar cameras, reliable software, and a dash of Google's AI magic.