The Google Pixel series has offered some of the best Android smartphones on the market. Each year, Google releases a new Pixel device and since the launch of the Pixel 6, has continued to refine the Pixel’s design and provide a modest bump to the specs sheet. This continued refinement means each year you are going to get a better phone than the previous year, but it may not be enough to sway you to an annual upgrade.

With the launch of the Pixel 8, Google looks to refine the Pixel series even further, providing some welcome upgrades over last year's Pixel 7. Does the Pixel 8 do enough to make people want to jump to the Pixel 8 or does the Pixel 7 continue to hold its own and deliver an exceptional experience? Let’s break it all down to see how the Pixel 7 holds up against the newer Pixel 8.

Price, specs & availability:

The Google Pixel 8 was announced on October 4 and will be readily available from all carriers and most retailers from October 12. The Pixel 8 costs a bit more than in previous years, as it starts from $699. This is likely to provide a buffer between the Pixel 8 and the less expensive Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7 currently retails for $599, although it can routinely be found at a discount. When it launched it was available at all carriers and most retail outlets, but the expectation is that the Pixel 7 will become more limited as Google sells through its current supply.



Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 7 SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,575mAh 4,355mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Front camera 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV Rear camera 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 12 MP ultrawide 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FoV) Connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC 5.3, NFC 5G (sub6 / mmWave) Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 150.5 × 70.8 × 8.9mm 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm Weight 187 grams (6.6 ounces) 197g Charge speed Up to 27 watts 20W wired, up to 20W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design

From a design perspective, Google hasn’t changed much between the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7. The front of the device is still all screen with thin bezels and a hole-punch camera located at the top-center of the device. The power and volume buttons are along the right edge, and its USB-C port can be found at the bottom. The Pixel 8 retains the Pixel 7’s camera bar with a satin metal frame and polished back glass.

For those of you who are fans of smaller and lighter devices, you will be pleased to know that Google has shrunk the Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and weighs only 187g. The Pixel 7 is larger and heavier; it measures 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm and weighs 197g. The Pixel 8 comes in three color options: Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian. The Pixel 7 is available in Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian colorways.

Both Pixel devices have stereo speakers, dual speakers, face unlock, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. They are also IP68 dust and water-resistant, giving you adequate protection from the elements.

Display

The Pixel 8’s display is more feature-rich than any previous non-Pro Pixel that has come before it. The Pixel 8 has an always-on 'Actua' 6.2-inch 2400 x 1080 OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also offers up to 1,400 nits in HDR mode and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Pixel 7 has a slightly larger OLED display at 6.3 inches and comes with the same 2400 x 1080 resolution. The Pixel 7 has a slightly lower refresh rate at up to 90Hz and it can’t get as bright. The Pixel 7 can hit up to 1,000 nits in HDR mode and tops out at 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7 are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Software

Since both of these devices are made by Google, you can expect a very similar, if not identical experience on both of them. You are getting Google’s custom Pixel Launcher UI, which is mostly stock Android with a few quality-of-life enhancements. These enhancements are usually centered around machine learning and AI and can improve your overall experience.

These features include Pixel Call Assist for helping make and avoid unwanted calls, Google Assistant, Magic Eraser, and a built-in VPN by Google One.

The big difference will come down the line. The Google Pixel 7 was guaranteed to get three years of Android updates (until 2025) and five years of security updates (to 2027). Google is blowing that out of the water this year by giving the Pixel 8 seven years of Android updates, security updates, and feature drops - meaning it will be supported until 2030.

Performance

The Pixel 7 launched with Google’s custom Tensor 2 chipset, which was marginally improved over the original Tensor chipset. While the Tensor chipset has lacked top-end computational and graphics performance, it excels at machine learning and image processing. Google is looking to improve on that this year with the release of the Tensor 3 chipset.

The Tensor 3 chipset changes the configuration a bit compared to the Tensor 2. The Tensor 2 came with two Cortex-X1 cores at 2.85GHz, two Cortex-A78 cores at 2.3GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz. The Tensor 3 comes with one Cortex-X3 core at 3GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores at 2.45GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores at 2.15GHz. Once it’s all said and done, the Tensor 3 should give a nice boost in performance and bring the newer Pixel more in line with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The Pixel 8 ships with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pixel 7 is similar here; it comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS2.1 storage. Overall, you can expect the Pixel 8 to be slightly faster than the Pixel 7 and much closer to a device like the Galaxy S23 in performance.

Battery Life

The Pixel 8 comes with a 4,575mAh battery, which should provide all-day battery life. The Pixel 7 ships with a slightly smaller 4,355mAh battery, though this is also typically enough to make it through an entire day. With the slight battery bump and improved efficiency from the Tensor 3 chipset, the Pixel 8 should last slightly longer than the Pixel 7.

Both devices support fast-ish charging, which can charge your battery up to 50% in about 30 minutes using a 30W USB-C Charger. They are both Qi-certified for wireless charging, and have battery share for charging other devices.

Camera

Google has offered one of the best camera systems in a smartphone for some time now, and that’s not going to change with the Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 uses a dual-camera system which consists of a 50MP f/1.68 main display that can zoom 2x optically and up to 8x digitally and has an 82-degree field of view. It also has a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens with a 125.8-degree field of view. The front-facing camera comes in a 10.5MP with an f/2.2 aperture and a 95-degree field of view.

The Pixel 7 also has a dual-lens camera setup, and in fact the hardware specs are remarkably similar. The main lens is a 50MP Quad Bayer lens with an f/1.85 aperture and an 82-degree field of view. The ultrawide is a 12MP f/2.2 lens with a 114-degree field of view. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 have a single-zone laser detect autofocus (LDAF).

Both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7 can record 4K and 1080P at up to 60 FPS from both the front and rear lenses. They support 10-bit HDR video, Cinematic Blur, Cinematic Pan, astrophotography timelapse, optical image stabilizing, and slo-mo video up to 240 FPS.

While the Pixel 8 only features slightly refined camera hardware, we expect actual performance to be improved from the 7 thanks to the computational power of the Tensor 3, together with Google's latest software tricks. Still, expect only slight improvements, and both phones should offer fantastic cameras.

Which is right for you?

If you're shopping for a new phone today, the Pixel 8 is the clear winner here. It not only surpasses its predecessor in some key areas but matches it everywhere else.

The Pixel 8 is going to have faster performance, a better display, slightly better battery life, and years of additional software updates. Seven years of Android and security updates is nothing to sneeze at and will keep the device relevant for close to a decade. The camera system will be about equal between these two devices and the overall design is going to be the same. For an extra $100, the benefits far outweigh the additional cost.

If you already have a Pixel 7, then upgrading is a tougher sell. While the Pixel 8 is improved in some key areas, the Pixel 7 is no slouch and will continue to get software updates for a few more years. It still has one of the best cameras on the market and decent overall performance. If you can find the Pixel 7 on a steep sale, it could also justify picking one up over the Pixel 8, but if these two devices are remotely close to the same price, the Pixel 8 wins this battle.