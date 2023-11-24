Google Pixel 8 Our top pick $549 $699 Save $150 Google's refinement of the design introduced by the Pixel 7 has peaked with the Pixel 8. With a comfortable form factor, phenomenal software support, and great battery life, this is easily one of the best phones of the year. Pros 7 years of security and OS updates Comfortable to hold Plenty of Google software tricks Cons Some software features are deliberately held back Tendency to overheat $549 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 and Motorola Edge (2023) aren't either companies' biggest or most expensive phones, but their mid-range price makes them both worthy choices for anyone looking for a new Android phone.

Google made a big splash with the Pixel 8 by offering powerful exclusive software features and seven years of software and security updates. However, all of this comes at a price. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge offers a reliable, no-frills experience for a lower price without sacrificing too much on the hardware front.

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel 7 retained the same price as its predecessor, but Google hit the Pixel 8 with a $100 price increase. When considered against the seven years of software support, you can view this as an acceptable trade-off. Since we haven't seen it drop below the launch price of $700 yet, if you're frustrated by the price increase, we recommend waiting a few months for the inevitable sales.

The $600 Motorola Edge has already seen some phenomenal sales despite launching in October 2023. Amazon sales can knock the price down to $350, one of the best deals we've seen for any Android phone. The Motorola Edge (2023) has one storage option, 256GB. The Google Pixel 8 comes with 128GB storage, but it can match the Edge (2023)'s storage if you're willing to fork out an extra $60.



Google Pixel 8 Motorola Edge (2023) SoC Google Tensor G3 MediaTek Dimensity 7030 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB UFS 2.2 Battery 4575mAh 4400mAh Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Front camera 10.5MP, f/2.2 32MP f/2.4 with auto focus Rear camera 50MP, f/1.7, OIS (primary), 13MP, f/2.2, 126° FOV (ultrawide) 50MP 1/1.5" f/1.4 main sensor, OIS, PDAF; 13MP 120-degree f/2.2 ultrawide Dimensions 150.5 × 70.8 × 8.9mm 158.52 x 71.99 x 7.64mm Colors Rose, Hazel, Obsidian Black Eclipse Black Weight 187g 168g Charge speed 27W wired, 18W wireless 68W wired, 15W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price From $700 $600 Display resolution 1080 × 2400 1080 x 2400 Display type OLED, 60-120Hz P-OLED, 144Hz Display dimensions 6.2" 6.6-inch FHD+, 144Hz 1,200 nits Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Except certain markets) Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3

Design

At first glance, the Pixel 8 looks identical to last year's Pixel 7, but some subtle changes make a big difference: it's smaller, with more rounded corners and a bigger camera. This all adds up to a phone that's more comfortable to hold while retaining the Pixel's signature design. In addition, the camera bar is brushed aluminum, and the back is glossy glass, which can be tricky to grip.

By comparison, the Motorola Edge (2023) is a bulky brute, but don't let its uninspiring design fool you. The vegan leather finish is more comfortable than glass on the skin, and while the square camera bump isn't innovative, it blends nicely with the design. Motorola prizes functionality over form here, contrasting with Google's laser focus on esthetics.

Source: Motorola

The Edge (2023) is slightly larger than the Pixel 8, but it's also 20g lighter. Both phones are rated at IP68, so you can immerse them in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. While the Pixel 8 is comfortable and eye-catching, it becomes mostly irrelevant if you slap a case on it. In contrast, covering up the Edge (2023)'s functional design doesn't feel like a loss. It's the classic match-up of form versus function here.

Display

The Google Pixel 8's 6.2-inch screen is slightly misleading, with rounded corners making it feel smaller than it is. The Motorola Edge (2023)'s 6.6-inch screen feels massive by comparison; it's the clear winner in size. But size isn't everything.

The Pixel 8 screen can reach a whopping 2,000 nits in peak brightness, making the Edge (2023)'s 1,200 maximum feel positively dim. This difference is only noticeable in direct sunlight, but it's an excellent feature regardless. Also, the Pixel 8 can only swap between a 60 and 120Hz refresh rate, while the Edge (2023) offers a variable refresh rate that maxes out at 144Hz. Both phones offer the same resolution (1080 x 2400) and OLED screens.

Although the Motorola Edge (2023)'s refresh rate is a clear winner, the impressive brightness of the Pixel 8 can't be discounted. It's a tough comparison that all depends on how you like to use your phone. For gaming and media, the Edge (2023) wins out, but for practical day-to-day use, the Pixel 8 screen beats it.

Software

Anyone who's touched a Google Pixel phone knows that the software is the most significant selling point, and it's no different with the Pixel 8. On top of all the exclusive Pixel features like ambient music detection, call screening, voice recording, and photo editing tools, the Pixel 8 adds some impressive AI tools. These include Audio Magic Eraser to clean up background noise in videos, Best Take to change faces in group photos, and improved camera tricks that make taking photos a breeze.

By comparison, the Motorola Edge (2023) feels empty. Motorola hasn't added much to the stock Android experience, but what they have added, like motion gestures for the flashlight and camera, widgets, and Peek Display, feel carefully thought out. It's a good option for those who hate scrolling through features they didn't ask for.

While the Pixel 8 might seem like the clear winner here, more features aren't always a good thing. Although some Pixel-exclusive features are undeniably brilliant, it becomes harder and harder to keep track of what exactly your Pixel can do every year. The Motorola Edge (2023) is a simple but brilliant experience that will appeal to those who don't care one jot about AI. However, let's not forget Google's promise of seven years of security and operating system upgrades. Motorola promises four.

Performance and battery life

The Motorola Edge (2023) includes the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip and 8GB of RAM. The Pixel 8 also offers 8GB RAM, but its Tensor G3 chipset drastically differs from the Dimensity 7030 in more ways than raw performance. We haven't seen the Dimensity 7030 in many smartphones, but in benchmarks, it loses out to the Pixel 8 in nearly every aspect. The Tensor G3's strength lies not in performance but in powering the AI features that are the signature mark of Pixel phones.

Both batteries are nearly identical at first glance, with 4400mAh on the Motorola Edge (2023) and 4575mAh on the Pixel 8. If you lock both devices to the same refresh rate, you'll likely get better battery life out of the Motorola Edge (2023). Still, the Pixel 8 has the best battery life out of any Pixel we've seen. The real difference is the charging speed. The Pixel 8's 27W speed will charge the phone in about an hour and a half, which is nowhere near as good as the Edge (2023)'s 68W charging speed.

Camera comparison

Google's software tricks make all the difference here. The Motorola Edge (2023)'s 50MP f1/1.5-inch sensor is perfectly capable of capturing a variety of Instagram-ready shots; however, the lack of a zoom is a bit of a letdown. The Google Pixel 8, on the other hand, lets you take fantastic photos with barely a thought. And, yes, the camera hardware is good (50MP, f/1.7 main sensor), but it's the Tensor chip that does all the hard work. You'll have to be patient to capture the right shot with the Edge (2023), but you can just point and shoot with the Pixel 8.

It's the same story for the selfie cameras. While Google reused the Pixel 7's front camera on the Pixel 8, software features like Real Tone make all the difference. Plus, you can use it as a biometric unlock for apps.

Which is right for you?

Source: Motorola

Despite the Google Pixel 8's clear advantages in hardware, software, and design, there's no clear winner here. The Motorola Edge (2023) does everything we expect from a $600 phone: it's comfortable to hold, takes decent photos, has an excellent screen for media, and let's not forget that 67W charging speed.

It's tough to ignore the excellent Pixel-exclusive software features. If you're considering moving away from the Pixel family, you'll miss them even if you appreciate the bloat-free Motorola Edge (2023). So, we have to call the Pixel 8 the real winner here, at just $100 more, with seven years of software support.

The Google Pixel 8 is a brilliant technical achievement, but many of the features included in the Pixel 8 feel like marketing gimmicks rather than valuable improvements. The Motorola Edge (2023) is a bare-bones experience in comparison, yet it still has plenty to get excited about, like its fast charging speeds and large OLED screen. It's a fantastic daily driver that won't disappoint you.