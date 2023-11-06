Summary The Google Pixel 8 does not support ultra-wideband (UWB), you'll need to upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro for UWB support.

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a wireless protocol used for precise location finding and can be found in high-end cars and smart homes.

The Pixel 8 Pro and other Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy series support UWB, while the Pixel 8 does not. Upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro for the best UWB experience.

Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel 8 does not support ultra-wideband (UWB). You'll have to upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro to get support for the wireless protocol.

Google's Pixel 8-series is breaking new ground in imaging capabilities. It's bringing AI enhancements across the length and breadth of the software package, including the ability to edit images (and even faces) after capturing them. But perhaps the most groundbreaking aspect of Google's Pixel 8 affordable flagship is the promised seven years of software support. However, if you've been wondering if the Pixel 8 is finally getting UWB support, you're in for disappointment.

Does the Pixel 8 have UWB support?

No, the Pixel 8 still doesn't have UWB or ultra-wideband support. Like in previous years, Google is restricting the feature to high-end phones like the Pixel 8 Pro.

What is ultra-wideband or UWB?

Ultra-wideband is a short-range communications protocol that can be used for precise location finding using location tags like the AirTags. This wireless technology is also finding its way into high-end cars, allowing you to replace a car key with your phone. UWB can also be used in smart homes to unlock doors and more.

The Apple AirTag, arguably one of the most popular location trackers, uses UWB for precise location finding. Unlike Bluetooth-based location trackers, UWB trackers don't just tell you the approximate location of your keys or anything else the tag is attached to, but they can direct you to the exact location.

Which Android phones support UWB?

Google's latest flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro, supports UWB, as do several other phones. Here's a full list of some of the most popular Android devices that support UWB:

Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 5

If you've been eyeing a new phone, the Google Pixel 8 makes a strong case for itself with an excellent balance between value, a top-tier camera, an awesome display, and a comfortable size. However, if UWB support is a must, look at upgrading to the top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for the best experience.