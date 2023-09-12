Summary The upcoming Pixel 8 series aims to address hardware shortcomings and the issue of overheating, with notable improvements expected in the new Tensor G3 chipset.

Google’s Pixel phones have consistently pushed the envelope on software features, but hardware shortcomings have prevented the line from being as successful as it could be. The upcoming Pixel 8 series is looking to improve on things with innovative solutions to past issues. Specifically, there's considerable excitement surrounding the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chipset and its alleged new packaging method that could address the hot issue — overheating.

To understand the significance of this news, it’s crucial to note the history. Google's Tensor development has faced some challenges in its early stages, with users often complaining of overheating and consequent poor performance, especially in warmer climates. This problem was particularly pronounced in the Pixel 6 series, despite notable improvements in the Pixel 7. But now, a solution may be on the horizon.

A recent revelation on 9to5Google suggests that the Tensor G3, slated to power the upcoming Pixel 8, could be the first to utilize Samsung Foundry's innovative FO-WLP (Fan-out Wafer-level packaging) method. As reported by reliable leaker Revegnus, this technology promises reduced heat generation and increased power efficiency for the Tensor G3. This packaging technology, designed to minimize the overall footprint while enhancing thermal performance, might be the game-changer Google needs to mitigate the heat-related issues that have plagued past Pixels.

Given Google's history with the Tensor chip, this advancement is timely. With climate changes intensifying extreme temperature events, mobile devices need to perform optimally without overheating. While other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra maintain their cool even under heavy workloads, the Tensor G3's new packaging may finally level the playing field for Google.

Further reinforcing this direction, there's a backstory in the semiconductor realm worth noting. As we covered previously, Samsung recently hired former TSMC engineer and industry veteran, Lin Jun-cheng, signaling an ambition to push forward in chip development. As the new senior VP of the advanced packaging team, Jun-cheng’s expertise was likely influential in bringing FO-WLP to the Tensor G3.

Looking ahead, Google is set to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4, already teasing enthusiasts with glimpses of the phone and the Pixel Watch 2. While the final product remains to be tested, the Tensor G3’s adoption of the FO-WLP packaging holds immense promise.

In a recent official teaser, Google gave tech enthusiasts a genuine first look at its much-anticipated devices: the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2. Set to be unveiled at the upcoming Made by Google event in New York City, the promotional video, aptly titled "The W8 is Almost Over," provided a tantalizing glimpse of the Pixel 8 Pro in a sleek Porcelain color, reminiscent of the Pixel Fold. Additionally, the teaser hinted at the Pixel Watch 2, which appears to retain its predecessor's design, including the band mechanism. This consistency is good news for users considering an upgrade. Those eager to get their hands on these devices won't have to wait long; preorders are set to commence on the day of the announcement, and deliveries could potentially start as soon as October 11 if the company follows last year's release pattern.