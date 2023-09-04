Summary The upcoming Pixel 8 series could be more expensive in Europe compared to previous Pixel models, with leaked prices ranging from €710.77 to almost €1,500, depending on the storage configuration and model.

Rumors of the Pixel 8's increased prices have been circulating for a while.

However, it's important to take these leaked prices with a grain of salt, as they may not be entirely accurate. We will have to wait for Google's event on October 4th to get the official details on the 2023 Pixels.

Pixel phones have always been priced slightly lower than flagships from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple in the US. This was true for their European pricing as well, with prices for the 2022 Pixel 7 and 7 Pro starting from €649 and €849, respectively, before taxes. If you were hoping the Pixel 8 series would be priced similarly in Europe this time, prepare for a sticker shock. A new leak suggests Google's upcoming Pixels could be a lot more expensive in the EU.

Apparently, the entry-level Pixel 8 variant with 128GB storage will cost €874.25 in Europe, including the 23% VAT. Without the tax, the price comes to €710.77. For the 256GB configuration, Google plans to charge €771.79 before VAT or €949.30 with taxes.

As per the report from TheTechOutlook, the Pixel 8 Pro will cost even more. The base variant will cost a whopping €1,004.65 before VAT or €1,235.72 including it. The 256GB and 512GB models will apparently retail for €1,065 and €1,188 before the 23% VAT. Factor in the tax, and the 512GB Pixel 8 Pro will cost almost €1,500.

This won't be the first time rumors of Pixel 8 getting more expensive have popped up online. A July 10th report suggests the Pixel 8 could cost $600 in the US, which would make it $50 more expensive than the Pixel 7. So, if the US price is going up, a similar price hike in the EU cannot be ruled out.

We recommend taking this leak with a pinch of salt, though, and while the Pixel 8 could cost more, the leaked prices might not be entirely accurate.

The report also reveals the colors the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will debut in. The smaller Pixel could launch in four colors: Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint. As for the bigger Pixel 8 Pro, it will launch in Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint Shades. Google has inadvertently leaked its flagship Pixel in the Porcelain color.

Google has already announced a Made by Google event for October 4th, so we have to wait a few more weeks to know everything about the 2023 Pixels. That is unless leaks don't end up spoiling Google's party.