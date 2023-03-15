It’s Pixel leak season. We just got our first proper look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro and its delightful flat screen this week, and we’ve heard that the Google Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold might launch sooner than expected. And now, we’re in for our first look at the Google Pixel 8, courtesy of renders based on leaked assets.

The new renders come courtesy of renowned leaker OnLeaks, who teamed up with MySmartPrice to give us a glimpse at the Pixel 8. At first glance, the Pixel 8 looks similar to the design Google first introduced with the Pixel 6 and then further refined with the Pixel 7. It has the same visor-style camera array that stretches across the top of the back as a bar, and the screen at the front is only interrupted by a selfie camera in the top middle. You might notice that it looks significantly smaller, though, and you’re not wrong. The Pixel 8 is supposed to have a small 5.8-inch screen, with dimensions specified to be 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm (or 12mm when you include the camera).

Compared to the Google Pixel 7, which has a 6.3-inch screen, this is proper tiny. It’s even smaller than the budget Pixel 6a and its 6.1-inch screen, which is a daring move from Google. Bigger has long meant better, even with companies like Asus defying this trend with the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 9 and earlier phones. The move will definitely help Google set itself apart from the competition, and it will also make the Pixel 8 a much more interesting choice when compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, which now offers a big flat screen rather than a curved option.

If the renders are 100% accurate, they also reveal that the screen has even bezels at the top and the bottom. The Pixel 7 is one of only a few phones in its price range that still has a significantly bigger bottom bezel than the one at the top, so the Pixel 8 is a more than welcome step up in that regard.

The renders also imply that the Pixel 8’s back might be more rounded than the Pixel 7’s. This might make it easier to hold in one hand, which could just be the preferred way people will use this phone. The frame also appears to be made of polished metal, which would put the Pixel 8 in line with its Pro pendant. Previously, the Pixel 7 had a brushed aluminum frame.

It’s likely that Google will give us a first official look at the Pixel 8 series during Google I/O 2023, its annual developer conference. Last year, the company showed off the first official images of the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and the Pixel Tablet, with the latter’s release still pending to this day.