Summary The Google Pixel 8 has a fast refresh rate of 120Hz, which allows for smooth scrolling and high frame-rate gaming.

To get the most from the Pixel 8's display, users need to turn on the "Smooth Display" feature in the phone's settings and protect the display with a screen protector and case.

Quick answer: Yes, the Google Pixel 8 sports a fast refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Google Pixel 8 builds on the previous generation in nearly every possible way. The Tensor G3 chipset underpins its computing power, improvements in camera technology and integrated assistant features make big strides forward, and the AI-supported tools have become even more robust, making this one of the best Android phones around.

But many users will be wondering how the display stacks up. The Pixel 7 offered a max refresh rate of 90Hz. Respectable, for sure, but it didn’t hold up to the impressive display capabilities of the Pro build from the same generation. If you’re looking to upgrade your device, wondering how the screen will perform is one of the first questions that naturally come to mind. Specifically, has the Pixel 8 integrated the 120Hz refresh rate that featured on the earlier Pro model or is this still reserved for only the most expensive among Pixel smartphones?

Does the Google Pixel 8 support a 120Hz screen?

The Google Pixel 8 does indeed support a variable refresh rate that maxes out at 120Hz. The screen can cycle 120 frames per second to deliver smooth scrolling or high frame-rate gaming.

The phone can also dial this feature back to 60Hz when a high refresh rate isn't needed. For instance, if you’re looking at pictures from your latest trip with friends, swiftly cycling frames won’t really be necessary.

A 120Hz refresh rate is a welcome addition to the heart of Google’s Pixel lineup, and means the Pixel 8 has caught up to the competition - including its own 8 Pro sibling. Although it’s important to note that the Pro model still has an edge, sporting a variable rate that scales between 1Hz and 120Hz.

Why might a variable 120Hz refresh matter on your phone?

The use of a variable refresh rate helps prolong battery life. Refreshing the screen is a labor intensive process, and it takes computing resources and battery power to accomplish. When the device recognizes that it doesn’t need to rapidly cycle screens to accommodate smooth gameplay, video conferencing, or streaming tasks, it’s able to slow this rate to improve battery efficiency and the phone’s overall longevity and functionality.

Conversely, the 120Hz upper limit on the Pixel 8’s display means that it’s capable of vastly outperforming the Pixel 7 when it comes to rapid scrolling through webpages, heavy streaming, or busy gameplay. The improvement will result in a silkier visual experience, no matter what you’re doing on the phone.

How to get the most from the Pixel 8’s display

There’s one simple task you’ll have to undertake in order to get the most out of your Pixel 8. On the Pro model, the variable refresh rate is activated by default—called “Smooth Display” in the phone’s settings. For the Pixel 8 base model, this setting isn’t engaged automatically. To turn it on, simply navigate to your display settings and toggle the “Smooth Display” feature at the bottom so that your phone will switch between 60Hz and 120Hz on the fly.

As well, to really take advantage of all that your new Pixel 8 has to offer, it’s important to shield the display with a screen protector and add a case to the device. These simple accessories will ensure that your Pixel 8 is always ready to handle anything that might come its way.