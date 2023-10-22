Summary The Google Pixel 8 does not support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard, which may be disappointing for Android users looking for improved charging options.

Despite lacking Qi2 support, the Pixel 8 offers a range of impressive features such as an updated chipset and a high-quality display, making it a standout smartphone.

Qi2 introduces MagSafe compatibility to wireless charging, which can significantly improve charging speeds and overall efficiency. However, Pixel 8 users will have to rely on third-party accessories for MagSafe compatibility, missing out on Qi2's benefits.

Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel 8 doesn’t support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. It does offer compliance with existing Qi wireless charging standards but won’t be ready for new charging options when the Qi2 rollout is complete.

The new Google Pixel 8 has captured the attention of Android users across the board. It's already claimed a prominent spot among the year’s best Android phones, and it’s packed with new technology and improved functionality. From the AI integrations that are powered by the Pixel 8’s new Tensor G3 chipset to the immaculate 120Hz display, the phone is sure to tempt any Android fan looking for a new phone.

But not every flagship supports each and every top Android feature. As the Qi2 standard was recently unveiled at CES 2023, Android enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting word on the list of new phones that will ship with support for this new improvement in wireless charging function. Sadly, the Google Pixel 8 isn't one of the phones leading the charge.

Does the Google Pixel 8 support Qi2?

The Pixel 8 is a phenomenal smartphone that offers improved battery capacity, a crystal clear display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz, and a brand-new chipset. But the phone doesn’t support the new wireless charging standards brought in with Qi version 2. Instead, the Pixel 8 only offers compatibility with Qi charging version 1.2.4.

This is a bit of a letdown from an otherwise cutting edge device. The overall image of the Pixel 8 is one of innovation and pushing the envelope. The Tensor G3 chipset is poised to deliver an extreme boost in AI-based capabilities within the phone, particularly in photo editing and video function. But the lack of support for the Qi2 rollout will certainly leave some wanting more.

What’s new in Qi2?

Qi2 includes one major change: it will introduce MagSafe compatibility to the wireless charging standard. MagSafe has been a staple feature embedded in Apple phones since 2020, but it hasn’t yet been imported to Android systems. Fortunately, Apple has cooperate with the Wireless Power Consortium to bring MagSafe tech into Qi2.

The tech offers an almost-clip-on wireless charger that snaps perfectly into place with the assistance of small magnets built into the phone. The charger is then able to deliver peak efficiency while charging the phone. Cases and other stick on accessories have been around for a few years to help Android users get what little MagSafe compatibility they can, but the tools are certainly not as effective as a true MagSafe build would be.

The primary reason that Android users should be eagerly awaiting support for this change is improved wireless charging speeds. Qi2 support will result in higher precision with magnetic alignment that allows for fast charging as well as reduced heat optimized energy efficiency. At present, Android phones are far less efficient than some of their Apple counterparts at wireless charging, with some devices only featuring 5W speeds.

The Qi2 standard will change this. Still, the Google Pixel 8 isn’t going to sit at the forefront of this new wave. Neither of the Pixel 8 models support Qi2, meaning Pixel enthusiasts will have to rely on a third-party MagSafe case to get the benefits of magnetic accessories, though sadly without Qi2's boost to charging speeds.