The Google Pixel 8 is here with a stylish but ergonomic design and powerful AI features. But it's not all good news. While our review praised the feature-packed flagship, there are a few issues you should be aware of, whether you're considering picking one up or are trying to solve problems you encountered.

We walk you through the biggest problems exclusive to the Pixel 8 (these tips can also be applied to the Pixel 8 Pro). After everything works how you want, explore some of the most important features to try on your new phone.

No mmWave support

This tip only concerns those on the fence about buying a Pixel 8. If you buy the device unlocked (for example, from the Google Store), your new Pixel 8 doesn't have mmWave services. This can be an issue if you want the fastest 5G data connection.

If this is important to you, use this handy guide from Google to check your 5G availability. Some carriers may charge for mmWave support.

Overheating

Google's Tensor chips are prone to overheating, and the Pixel 8's chip is no different. While we noted in our review that the Tensor G3 is better at managing temperature than its predecessors, you may notice the phone getting warm in your hand.

To avoid overheating your Pixel 8, don't perform these tasks while charging your phone or use it in a hot environment.

Edit photos using AI: The Pixel 8's AI calculations are performed on the device, meaning the more you use its AI features, the hotter the device will run.

Take high-resolution photography: The Pixel 8's post-processing can turn average photos into great ones, but this task can get intensive for large images.

Multitask on a poor mobile connection: Stick to Wi-Fi if you multitask a lot.

Our review device never became too hot (although it did become noticeably warm in the above scenarios). Still, there's no harm in avoiding heating your phone where possible.

Inaccurate multilingual input

This issue, while niche, can be problematic for people who use two languages on their Pixel 8 at once. In our review, we constantly encountered problems with multilingual input. The device would frequently switch to the wrong language when dictating.

Until Google updates this feature, there isn't a distinct fix. In the meantime, we recommend sticking with one language at a time on your keyboard to reduce false positives.

Poor battery life

The jury is still out on the Pixel 8's battery life. While our review praised the extended battery life and improved charging speed, others found it insufficient for their use. October's Pixel Feature drop added some new features to help you avoid running out of charge at an inopportune moment.

Go to the Battery Saver settings on your Pixel 8, and fine-tune this tool. We recommend raising the battery level at which it automatically turns on to avoid those moments where your phone runs down to 5% or lower without you noticing.

Battery and mobile connection issues

Grouping these two problems in one place might seem odd, but the Pixel 8 ships with a new troubleshooting tool to identify and solve issues in these two areas.

You'll find this tool in the Battery menu and the Network & Internet menu in your Settings app. When you're in, tap the appropriate problem, and the tool attempts to resolve it. If nothing else, it can help you determine whether there is a hardware problem or if you need to manage your battery life better.

2 Images Close

Keep your Pixel 8 in good condition

All these issues fall by the wayside if you don't protect the phone. Make sure you pair it with one of the best Pixel 8 cases, as these keep your phone secure and stylish. Some even offer nifty MagSafe compatibility.