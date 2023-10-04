Quick answer: Yes, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is essentially waterproof; it has an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating that should allow the phone to be submerged in water for a short amount of time and survive. Still, water and electronics don't mix, and you should do everything you can to keep your Pixel 8 Pro out of harm's way.

It's finally official, the Pixel 8 Pro is here, and it continues Google's track record of providing a top-tier smartphone experience, without the price tag that reaches that $1,000 that so many other phones do. Ultimately, the Pixel 8 Pro may not look too different from the Pixel 7 Pro that came before it, but considering the phone made our list of the top Android phones, that's not necessarily bad.

One thing that indeed stayed the same is how water-resistant the phone is — so here's what you need to know about the IP68 rating and waterproofing on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Is the Google Pixel 8 Pro waterproof at all?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. This means that the Pixel 8 can withstand exposure to spilled liquids and even submersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes. Therefore, it should be alright if your phone gets a bit wet. That means if you're walking to work in the rain, or you're waiting for the bus and a car drives by and splashes you, your phone should be fine to keep chugging along.

It's important to remember that the rating doesn't mean the phone is designed to use underwater. Google itself says you shouldn't be using your Pixel 8 in the water — like taking underwater photographs. According to Google, the device is certified as water and dust-resistant only when first manufactured.

However, regular usage may impact the device's resistance to these substances, and dropping the phone could completely alter its resistance level. For this reason, Google advises users to keep their phones away from sinks, showers, pools, or tubs to minimize the risk of water damage.

Can I make my Pixel 8 Pro more water-resistant?

Although the Pixel 8 Pro is not guaranteed to stay waterproof by itself, you could consider buying a sturdy case that provides an additional level of water-resistance. Still, even a waterproof case on a waterproof phone isn't quite a guarantee it'll survive a swim. To ensure the safety of your phone, it's best to be cautious about where you bring it and avoid risking dropping it into deep water.

In case your Pixel 8 Pro accidentally falls into water or any other liquid, Google advises you to immediately take it out of the liquid and dry it with a soft cloth. Afterward, leave it to dry on a flat surface at room temperature.