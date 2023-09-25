Summary Leak reveals potential freebies for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, including Google One Premium, YouTube Premium, and Fitbit Premium.

Pre-ordering the Pixel 8 Pro may come with a bonus Pixel Watch 2, according to the leaked screenshots.

The Pixel 8 series is rumored to launch at higher price points, but with upgraded technology and features that may be worth the investment for fans of Pixel phones.

You might already be feeling burnout from the Google Pixel 8 craze, but as it turns out, the rollercoaster ride is just beginning. With the launch date of October 4 just on the horizon, more information is being leaked pertaining to both the standard and Pro models of the phone. Now, screenshots of the supposed shop page for the products have leaked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to a post on X from reliable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could likely come with a slew of freebies. The tipster uploaded supposed images from the store page for the phones. In the screengrabs, a number of features that may come with the phones can be seen. These include six months of Google One Premium, which includes 2TB of storage, along with three months of YouTube Premium. If you have a Fitbit, you may also benefit from six months of Fitbit Premium.

Perhaps the most eye-catching promotion, however, comes with the Pixel 8 Pro. Those who pre-order this version of the phone will receive the Pixel Watch 2, if the screenshots are to be believed.

The Watch 2 is expected to debut at the Made by Google event scheduled for October 4. However, few details have been confirmed about the device thus far. Some rumors suggest that the watch will have an aluminum body, which will make it lighter, but more susceptible to damage (compared to its stainless steel predecessor). Other reports claim that the Watch 2 will have a longer battery life, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset. These details can only be confirmed when the watch goes live.

If you’re looking forward to getting the Google Pixel 8, regardless of the Watch 2 promotion, you might want to prepare to stretch your wallet. The base model is rumored to launch at a price point of $700, while the Pixel 8 Pro could debut at $1,000 — this would be $100 more than the previous price tags, respectively. You’ll be getting the latest upgrades Google has to offer in terms of technology, though, which could be worth it. According to the store page screengrabs, the Pixel 8 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch Super Actua display. It’ll also be powered with the Google Tensor G3 chipset and feature fully upgraded cameras. If you already know you enjoy using Pixel phones and you could use a new device, it doesn’t seem like a bad time to make the leap.