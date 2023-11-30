Google Pixel 8 Pro The smarter smartphone The Pixel 8 Pro is the third-generation Pixel since the soft reset the brand went through in 2021. The subsequent two years of refinement have led to the best Pixel yet, finally moving away from the thermal and signal issues of its predecessors to present one of the best smartphones of the year. Pros Better cameras Better battery life Software support Cons No stylus support Doesn't turn into a tablet $999 at Amazon

Google's Pixel series had a soft reboot in 2021, and the Pixel 8 Pro benefits from the experience and innovation Google has gained in the last two years. The Tensor G3 is finally a compelling chipset, cell service is reliable, and the camera and Pixel-exclusive features are as good as ever. Even so, Google faces intense competition, especially from Samsung. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best Samsung phones this year, so how does the Pixel 8 Pro measure up?

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $1,000 for 128GB of storage with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options available. It's available from Google and most carriers and retailers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available almost worldwide, starting at $1,700 for 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB options available.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 SoC Google Tensor G3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 5050mAh 4,400mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1 Front camera 10.5MP Dual PD sel�fie camera 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera, 10MP f/2.2 (cover display) Rear camera 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera 50 MP, f/1.8 primary with OIS; 10 MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto with OIS, 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Connectivity UWB, NFC UWB, NFC Dimensions 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm 67.1 x 155 x 13mm folded, 130 x 155, 6.1 mm unfolded Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Ice Blue, Phantom Black, Cream + Samsung.com exclusive Gray, Blue Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz OLED, 120Hz (cover and main displays) Weight 213g 253g Charge speed 30W wired, 18W wireless 25W USB-C wired, 15W Qi wireless IP Rating IP68 IPX8 Price $999 From $1,799 Display dimensions 6.7" 6.2" (cover display), 7.6" (main display) Display resolution 1344 × 2992 2316 x 904 (cover display), 2176 x 1812 (main display) Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Wired or wireless SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Nano-SIM and eSIM Cellular connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Except certain markets) Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3

Design

Both of these phones use a familiar design. The Pixel 8 Pro retains the camera bar from the Pixel 6 and 7 series, tweaking it slightly so that all the camera lenses share one cutout in the metal bar. The corners have been rounded off compared to the previous phone, and users can rejoice that the display is now flat. The camera bar and frame are metal, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the front and back.

The Z Fold 5 looks almost identical to the Fold 4. The flash has been moved next to the camera bump, and the new hinge allows the phone to fold flat. That last point is a big deal, as it eliminates one of our biggest complaints with previous Z Fold devices. The gap that used to be left between the two halves would collect copious amounts of dust and lint onto the inner display, but this flat design prevents that and looks better in the process. The frame is metal, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the back panel and outer display.

Display

It's usually a given that the Samsung device will win the display category in these articles. However, it isn't that simple anymore. The Pixel 8 Pro has a gorgeous 1440p AMOLED display that can vary its refresh rate from 1-120Hz and reach an eye-cooking 2,400 nits. That's not just bright. It's supernova levels of light being emitted from this tiny gadget. As such, the viewing experience in direct sunlight is unparalleled.

The Z Fold 5 has excellent screens, but the only area that beats the Pixel 8 Pro is the number of displays. The outer screen is a 6.2-inch 120Hz, 904x2316 AMOLED display that can reach 1,750 nits. The inside screen is also 120Hz and capable of 1,750 nits, but it's larger at 7.6 inches. While not as bright as the Pixel, the Fold 5 does well outdoors, though the inner screen still struggles with reflections.

Software

Samsung has offered longer software support than Google since the Galaxy S21 launched in 2021, but now Google has retaken the crown. The Pixel 8 Pro launches with Android 14 and will receive seven years of OS, feature drop, and security updates. That means the 8 Pro will see Android 21 in 2030. The Fold 5 is on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 but will receive One UI 6 and Android 14 soon. It will get four Android upgrades with a fifth year of security patches.

Aside from support, the software is quite different. Google focuses on a smaller set of useful features, like the new AI trickery and Call Screening, while Samsung throws in everything but the kitchen sink in the name of giving options. Although both options are valid, we wish the two companies could meet in the middle somehow.

Where the Fold 5 shines is in productivity features. You can open three apps at once in a grid and add several collapsable floating windows on top. A foldable can do things no traditional phone can, and swapping between multiple apps when notetaking or referencing notes is a breeze.

Performance

On paper, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has more raw power. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a masterpiece of an SoC, and combined with the super-fast UFS 4.0 storage, the phone flies through whatever task you ask of it. Even so, Google's Pixel 8 Pro offers a performant experience. The truth is that benchmark scores have almost no correlation with real-world usage.

The Pixel 8 Pro is one of the smoothest phones we've ever used. But has it atoned for the flaws of its predecessors? The Pixel 6 and 7 had significant issues with thermal performance and cell signal. Tensor G3 feels different. In my experience, it can get slightly warm in some uses, but never to the extent of G2 or G1, and it's never uncomfortable to hold. My 8 Pro uses an O2 sim here in the UK, and signal strength has been on par with all of my other devices for 4G, 5G, and call quality.

If you want to max out Genshin Impact, you'll have a better time with the Fold 5, but day to day, both phones perform well, with the Pixel having an edge in slick and smooth animations.

Battery life and charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Fold 5 has a 4,400mAh battery, which can be charged at 25W over USB-C and 15W wirelessly. The Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery that can charge at 30W wired and up to 23W wirelessly, but there's a caveat — while the Fold 5 can reach its 15W wireless speeds on any 15W Qi charger, the Pixel 8 Pro can only achieve 23W on the Pixel Stand. Conventional Qi chargers max out at 12W.

Both phones will get you through a day, but the Pixel will do so more reliably. The Z Fold 5 has to power a huge inner display which sucks back a lot more power than a conventionally sized display, so if you push it hard with a lot of brightness, it may die before bed.

The Pixel 8 Pro not only has a larger battery with only one display to power, but the screen is exceptionally energy efficient. As noted by Dylan Raga on Twitter, the Pixel 8 Pro can reach the maximum brightness of the Pixel 7 Pro while only using 47% as much power. Displays are one of the primary power consumers on smartphones, so this efficiency is important.

Cameras

Left: Pixel 8 Pro; Right: Z Fold 5

Both of these phones can take great photos, but the Pixel will do so with consistency. The primary sensor in the Z Fold 5 is the same 50MP unit from the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ and takes solid photos in good lighting. Compared to the Pixel, though, the foldable isn't consistent enough to rely on, especially as the night draws in. The 10MP 3X telephoto lens is great for portrait shots, but zooming beyond 3X is not a great experience, and the 12MP ultrawide is firmly in the okay category.

The Fold 5's selfie camera on the cover display uses a 10MP sensor and takes good selfies. In contrast, the under-display camera on the inside screen is still disappointing in terms of quality due to the 4MP resolution. It's okay for video calls, but that's about it.

The Pixel 8 Pro has sublime cameras that lean toward a muted natural look for colors, unlike the bright saturation Samsung prefers. The 50MP primary sensor is exceptional in all lighting conditions, and the 48MP 5X telephoto and 48MP ultrawide are also a pleasure to use. The only downside here is portrait performance. The 3X lens on the Fold can achieve natural bokeh, while the Pixel will rely on software blur.

The selfie camera on the 8 Pro is a little soft but competes well with both selfie cameras on the Fold 5. What it doesn't compete with is the Z Fold 5's primary rear shooter, which can be used to take selfies due to its foldable nature. The Pixel 8 Pro is also packed full of AI camera features, some of which aren't available yet. It's an in-depth topic we don't have time for here, but you can read all about it in our review.

Which phone is right for you?

Foldable phones still carry a lot of compromises, so unless you're dead set on a foldable, you should get the Pixel 8 Pro. It's cheaper, takes better photos, and will still get software support long after the Z Fold 5 is relegated to a pile of e-waste. Google has finally made a phone worth calling "Pro," and it's an easy recommendation - there's a reason it's at the top of our Android phone ranking.

However, if the idea of a powerful tablet that can fold up into your pocket interests you, the Z Fold 5 is an excellent choice.