The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are two of the most exciting flagships on the market. Despite the difference in form factor, they offer premium builds, fantastic performance, and solid battery life. So, is the Pixel 8 Pro, with its stellar camera, the way to go? Or are you tired of glass slabs and looking to bring a foldable into your life? Let’s find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is available through Google and Best Buy starting at $999. The base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with 256 and 512GB models available for additional cost. It comes in three colors: Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be purchased through Samsung and Best Buy, with the base model also starting at $999 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 512GB model is available for an additional cost as well. The Flip 5 has four colors to choose from: Graphite, Mint, Lavender, and Cream.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 SoC Google Tensor G3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB or 512GB Battery 5050mAh 3700mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 13 (OneUI 5.1.1) Front camera 10.5MP Dual PD sel�fie camera 10MP f/2.2 (1.22μm pixels) Rear camera 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle (83˚ FoV, OIS, 1.8μm pixels); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels) Connectivity UWB, NFC 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm, Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Mint Weight 213g 187g IP Rating IP68 IPX8 Price $999 Starting at $1,000

Design

It’s impossible to discuss the design differences between the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip 5 without starting with the obvious: the Flip 5 is a foldable phone. And while the clamshell form factor of the Flip 5 has some advantages, it’s hard to ignore the inherent weaknesses compared to a device like the Pixel 8 Pro.

IP ratings, build quality, and fingerprint sensors

Most flagship devices, like the Pixel 8 Pro, feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, giving users added peace of mind that their phone will survive the elements. And even though the Flip 5 features an IPX8 rating, it’s for water resistance only — your Flip 5 will not stand up against dust. If you work in the elements or construction, the Flip 5 will not be a good choice, as dust particles and debris can eventually make their way into the hinge and under the display.

As for build quality, the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip 5 feature premium construction. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covers both devices front and back, with aluminum frames adding durability. Despite its flat display, the back of the Pixel 8 Pro is slightly curved for a more comfortable grip. Meanwhile, the Flip 5 maintains its flat edges throughout the device. Given that Flip 5 is a bit narrower across, it doesn’t lead to any discomfort holding the phone.

Because it’s a foldable, the Flip 5 is fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is both snappy and accurate. As for the Pixel 8 Pro, it utilizes an under-display fingerprint sensor, which is accurate and significantly faster than what was used on the Pixel 6 Pro — no more frustrations merely trying to unlock your phone.

Display

Despite its compact form factor, the Flip 5 opens to reveal a gorgeous 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display refreshing at 120Hz. Samsung is known for shipping fantastic panels, and the display on the Flip 5 meets that standard. Colors are saturated, and the display can have 1,750 nits of peak brightness for easy outdoor viewing. The plastic coating on the screen is susceptible to smudging and fingerprints, but it’s nothing that ruins the overall experience. When the Flip 5 is closed, the 3.4-inch AMOLED external panel displays notifications and apps. It’s a significant change from the Flip 4, as the larger size allows more information and utility on the outer screen.

Not to be outdone, Google stepped up its display technology for its Pixel 8 lineup. Unlike previous years, where your eyes would beg for extra lumens from the display, the Pixel 8 Pro features a whopping 2,400 nit peak brightness. Google’s Super Actua panel isn’t just bright; it displays great color with excellent contrast we’re not used to seeing on a Pixel device. If you’ve shied away from Google phones because of substandard displays, it’s time to give them another look. Like the Flip 5, the Pixel 8 Pro display is 6.7 inches, but it features a higher QHD resolution. It refreshes at 120Hz and has a slightly wider 20:9 aspect ratio.

Software

Google and Samsung have different philosophies with their Android skins. While Pixel devices keep a relatively stock experience, Galaxy phones feature OneUI, which is heavily modified. It comes down to personal preference, but both systems have advantages.

Material You, which Google debuted with Android 12, gives users an integrated aesthetic experience from the wallpaper to the settings menu. It creates a unified feel, and Google has done a solid job optimizing performance and ironing out issues in the last couple of years. As for support, Google announced a best-in-class software lifecycle for the Pixel 8 Pro — a full seven years of Android updates without limitations.

On the other hand, OneUI on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 features excellent performance and optimizations. Even though modified, the aesthetic is clean, with many users preferring the notification shade and customizations Samsung offers, such as Edge Panels and App Pairs for multitasking. Although the Flip 5 does not promise software support as long as Google does, it doesn’t lack software support; it will receive four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

Performance

The new Tensor G3 powers the Pixel 8 Pro. Unlike previous generations, the G3 is more power efficient, with better heat management, resulting in fewer issues with Pixels running hot. And while the Pixel 8 Pro might not benchmark as well as other flagships, that rarely tells the entire story — Google’s flagship is smooth and capable of outstanding performance, with all of the AI enhancements featured in this year’s Tensor.

By comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It will chew through any app you throw at it, with impressive gaming performance. Like the G3 Tensor, the SD 8 Gen 2 improves battery performance over its predecessors. The result is better heat management and an overall improved performance. While we give the Flip 5 the edge for gaming, most other areas will be neck and neck with performance between the two devices.

Battery life

Google fitted the Pixel 8 Pro with a 5,050mAh battery. When paired with the more power-efficient Tensor G3, battery life is impressive — often reaching well over 7 hours of screen-on time during testing. The company also addressed a weakness of previous Pixels by increasing the charging speeds to 30W wired and 23W wireless. If you need to share power with a friend, reverse wireless charging is also available.

For only having a 3,700mAh cell, the battery life on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is solid at nearly 6 hours of average screen-on time. It’s a giant leap over its predecessors, with the added performance thanks in part to the efficiencies of the SD 8 Gen 2 chipset. Wired charging is slightly slower than the Pixel at only 25W wired with 15W wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging is also available.

Camera

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know Google’s prowess with smartphone cameras, and the Pixel 8 Pro is no exception. Photos look fantastic from the 50MP primary lens, with 5x optical duties handled by a 48MP telephoto. In addition, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 48MP ultrawide lens for when you want to fit more into the frame. As with most Pixel devices, the physical lens is only half the story, as Google’s impressive computational photography works on your images to make them sharp and vibrant.

Even though it’s not quite Pixel level, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 does a decent job compared to other foldables. Images from the 12MP main shooter are respectable, with good color and saturation. A 12MP secondary ultrawide lens keeps photo quality consistent across the entire system, and Samsung has computational magic for its photos as well. It’s not a Pixel, but it’s not helpless for shutterbugs, either.

Which is right for you?

It’s not perfect, but the Google Pixel 8 Pro provides a complete experience for the money. If you’re looking for a versatile flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro has the performance, camera, and build quality to be the best choice.

If you’re tired of the same old phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers something different. It features excellent performance and a solid build but does have some limitations (like dust resistance) that need to be considered before taking the plunge into foldables.