Google’s 2023 flagship Pixel 8 Pro has arrived, boasting a new Tensor G3 chip that promises even more sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) features to power photography, call screening, and more. Last year’s Pixel 7 Pro already tops our list of the best Android phones, and since the Pixel 8 Pro takes everything about its predecessor and makes it better, it’s a safe bet the Pixel 7 Pro will soon be moving aside to make way for this year’s model.

Of course, there’s also our premium pick, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. As the name implies, it’s a phone designed for those who don’t want to make any compromises on hardware and performance — and are willing to pay more to get it. The Galaxy S23 Ultra edged out the older Pixel 7 Pro, but how does it fare against Google’s latest flagship? Let’s take a look.

Price, specs & availability

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro just launched with a starting price tag of $999 for the 128GB version, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models available as upgrades. It’s available now in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay colors.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra can be purchased from most major retailers and carriers worldwide, with a starting price of $1,200 for the base 256GB model with 8GB of RAM. The 512GB and 1TB versions will set you back $1,340 and $1,620, respectively, but they’ll also get you 12GB of RAM.

However, it’s not too hard to find the S23 Ultra for a lower price; even Samsung’s online store has it for $100 off right now, and with Black Friday around the corner, we’ll probably see even deeper discounts. It’s available generally in Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, and Cream, plus Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red exclusively from Samsung.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SoC Google Tensor G3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy RAM 12GB 8GB or 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 5,050mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C, S Pen silo Operating System Android 14 One UI 5.1 w/ Android 13 Front camera 10.5 MP Dual PD sel�fie camera 12MP f/2,2 Rear camera 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera 200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 wide (120°), 10MP f/2.4 OIS zoom (3x), 10MP f/4.9 OISzoom (10x) Connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave, UWB, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 4G, 5G, UWB, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm 163.3 × 78 × 8.9mm Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender + Samsung.com Exclusive Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Weight 213 grams (7.5 ounces) 234g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $999 From $1,200

Design: Elegant and unique

It seems that Google found its design groove with the Pixel 6 a couple of years ago, adopting a glass back adorned with what’s not become its signature camera bar. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 8 Pro sticks to that motif to the point where you’ll probably have a hard time telling it apart at a glance from last year’s Pixel 7 Pro.

Nevertheless, there are some differences. Firstly, the color lineup switches out Snow and Hazel for Porcelain and Bay, the latter of which is a rather fetching midrange blue that may not be obvious from its name. However, even though the Obsidian black remains in the lineup, the glossy glass has been replaced with a matte finish that should be far less of a fingerprint magnet for those who choose to use their Pixel uncased.

Beyond those differences, the Pixel 8 Pro retains its quintessential Google design, with rounded corners and symmetrical bezels around the front screen, and the polished aluminum frame on the outside. The front and rear glass get an upgrade to Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved durability and scratch resistance.

This puts the Pixel 8 Pro more on par with Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, which also introduced the Victus 2 glass on both sides. Both phones also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a more dominating presence than the Pixel 8 Pro, with a 6.8-inch screen and sharper squared-off corners that feel like they make a bolder design statement. Samsung has also ditched the camera bump in this year’s models, opting to let the five individual lenses protrude on their own for a slightly more refined and elegant look. It’s also available in a wider assortment of colors; even if this year’s selection seems a bit less inspired than the richer finishes of the S22 Ultra, you’re more likely to find something that fits your style.

Display: Bold and bright

Google has upped its game this year by giving the Pixel 8 Pro the brightest display found on any mainstream smartphone. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra got a welcome upgrade with a peak 1,750-nit display, Google has trounced that by pushing the Pixel 8 Pro to an astonishing 2,400 nits of outdoor brightness and 1,600 nits of HDR brightness, beating the record Apple set with last year’s iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

The brightness is the biggest improvement Google has made this year in its new “Super Actua” display, a term which Google says is intended to emphasize its “ultra real clarity” and color accuracy. However, it’s still an LTPO OLED screen with a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate and 2,992 x 1,344-pixel resolution that works out to a density of 489 pixels-per-inch (ppi).

Of course, Samsung has long been the king of OLED smartphone displays, and the S23 Ultra has a "Dynamic AMOLED 2X" screen that remains the best on the market in nearly every other way. The slightly higher 3,088 x 1,440 resolution fills the larger 6.8-inch screen and still manages to provide a slightly higher 500 ppi quality. While the Pixel 8 Pro screen supports HDR, Samsung’s S23 Ultra is HDR 10+ certified.

Both the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra use under-display fingerprint scanners, but Samsung edges out Google (and most others) with its more sophisticated ultrasonic scanner, which is faster and more reliable than the more traditional optical scanner that Google is still using in the Pixel 8 Pro. However, that may be less of an issue for Pixel fans this time around, as Google is expanding its Face Unlock to work everywhere the fingerprint sensor can, including third-party apps and other sign-in prompts.

The Pixel 8 Pro naturally ships with Android 14 and promises the “pure Google” experience that the Pixel lineup has become known for. Since it launched earlier this year, the Galaxy S23 Ultra started with Android 13 but should receive an Android 14 update later this month. As usual, Samsung adds its own spin on Android by layering OneUI 5.1 on top of that, which also provides tighter integration into the rest of Samsung’s ecosystem.

However, Google is breaking new ground this year by promising a staggering seven years of full Android OS updates and Pixel Feature Drops. That’s unprecedented by any other smartphone maker, including Apple, which was once the one to beat for longevity. Since the Pixel 8 Pro ships with Android 14, that means you’ll someday be able to update it to Android 21.

To be fair, Samsung hasn’t been a slouch in this area, promising four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. However, that’s become table stakes for flagship Android phones, and will only take the Galaxy S23 Ultra to Android 17. Samsung previously had the Pixel 7 Pro beat for updates, which was ironic considering that Android is Google’s baby; clearly Google decided that was embarrassing and realized it needed to up the ante.

This year’s Pixel lineup offers up another surprise with a new sensor in the Pixel 8 Pro that can measure the temperature of any objects you place against the phone. While that’s a bit of a novelty feature for now, once it gets past the necessary regulatory approvals, you’ll be able to measure your body temperature and upload it to your Fitbit.

Performance: Advanced AI vs. raw power

Two years ago, Google began developing its own custom silicon for the Pixel 6 lineup, and while the journey hasn’t been an entirely smooth one, the company is clearly hoping that the third time will be the charm. With the Pixel 8 Pro, Google is unveiling the Tensor G3, a significantly updated version with a new ARM V9 CPU cluster and some significant GPU upgrades.

Whether that’s going to be enough to surpass the limitations of the prior Tensor chips remains to be seen — we’ll have to wait for the inevitable benchmark tests — but Google seems to be maintaining its previous focus by doubling down on AI more than raw performance. The first two generations of Tensor silicon packed in sophisticated neural engines that delivered some very cool machine learning-powered features like Pixel Call Screen and Magic Eraser, but they never quite held their own against Qualcomm’s equivalent Snapdragon chips when it came to power efficiency and gaming performance.

Google claims the machine learning model on the Pixel 8 Pro is ten times more complex than the Pixel 6, allowing it to power even more leading-edge computational photography features, enhance things like Clear Calling and Pixel’s Call Screen, and deliver new experiences like Audio Magic Eraser that can clean up distracting background sounds from your video recordings.

On the flip side, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an absolute powerhouse in its off-the-shelf form, and Samsung has souped it up with a custom version it’s calling the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.” It’s a chip that delivers an incredible amount of raw performance without sacrificing power efficiency yet still packs in strong image signal processing to produce great photos and videos.

No matter how much Google has improved its Tensor G3, we’d be shocked if it even matches the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, much less surpasses it, and it’s telling that Google isn’t making any performance claims. Its play for the Tensor is in AI, and the Pixel 8 Pro is for those who want the most advanced photo processing and other machine learning features like spam call screening, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra is for those who want to feel confident that even the most demanding games will run smoothly at maximum settings without heating up the phone or killing the battery.

Battery and charging: It comes down to power efficiency

Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra both pack in similarly-sized cells in the 5,000mAh range. On paper, you’d think this would mean you’ll get roughly equivalent battery life out of both models. We’ll have to wait to see if that’s true with the Pixel 8 Pro, but our experiences with past Pixel phones have us skeptical about that.

Thanks in part to the power efficiency of its Snapdragon chip, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can easily get through a day and a half of moderately heavy use on a single charge. Sure, that will go down if you’re pushing it by playing some of the most demanding games, but most folks shouldn’t have trouble with typical mixed use, and nine hours of screen-on time isn’t unusual.

The Pixel 7 Pro was inconsistent enough that it was hard to be confident it would get you through a full day, leading to the need to carry around an extra battery pack for backup on longer days. We’ll have to wait for hands-on tests to see how the Pixel 8 Pro fares in comparison, but the fact that the only mention Google made of “power efficiency” in its specs refers to the variable refresh-rate screen, we’re not hopeful about any significant improvements.

Slower charging speeds also exacerbate this problem. The Pixel 8 Pro still only supports wired charging speeds in the 25-30W range, with Google promising a 50% top-up in 30 minutes, but it can take up to two hours to hit a full tank. By comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra offers 45W charging with the proper adapter, which brings the total charging time down to about an hour under ideal conditions.

Both phones are a bit more closely matched for wireless charging, with the Pixel 8 Pro drawing 12W from most Qi chargers while the Galaxy S23 Ultra can pull in 15W. That’s not likely going to result in a practical difference for most folks, especially since you’re far better off pulling out a cable if you’re in a hurry; however, it’s also worth noting that the Pixel 8 Pro can get up to 23W wireless charging speeds if you pair it with Google’s Pixel Stand.

Cameras: Does software beat hardware?

Much like Google focuses its Tensor G3 on AI features rather than pure performance, its camera system similarly relies on the computational photography features of its custom silicon to produce the best quality photos.

The Pixel 8 Pro has upgraded the camera system for better low-light capture, with the new 50-megapixel (MP) primary sensor now collecting 21 percent more light than the Pixel 7 Pro, while the 48MP telephoto offers the same 5x zoom, but both it and the ultrawide respectively gain 56 percent and 105 percent better light sensitivity than their predecessor.

However, these improvements still fall short of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which packs in the best camera hardware you’ll find in any US smartphone by a healthy margin. The main camera gets a 200MP sensor, plus not one, but two telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x magnification, and the usual ultrawide. On top of this, you also get Samsung’s Laser Autofocus Sensor.

Nevertheless, despite their lesser camera hardware, Google’s Pixel Pro phones have always taken surprisingly fantastic photos. This is thanks to Google’s strong emphasis on its computational photography pipeline, arguably where its Tensor chips excel the most. Photos captured from the Galaxy S23 Ultra lean toward over-saturation, whereas Pixel-captured images tend to be more balanced and natural. Google has also had a class-leading Night Sight mode for years. We expect the Pixel 8 Pro to continue leading in both those areas.

Google is bringing even more software and image processing to the table with the Pixel 8 Pro, including expanding Night Sight to video, plus a Magic Editor feature that will let you move subjects around, remove specific background objects, and change lighting with generative AI. A new “Best Take” feature in Google Photos lets you select the best faces from several of the same images, so you can get a group shot where everyone is looking at the camera and smiling, although sadly it won’t work with pets.

The Pixel 8 Pro also matches the S23 Ultra with a manual “Pro” mode in the built-in Camera app that should allow for more granular control over things like focus and aperture while also capturing RAW images.

Which phone is right for you?

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro closes the gap with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in some interesting ways, but it also closely follows the Google playbook of focusing on software features and AI rather than bolstering core hardware specs. That’s not a bad thing; there’s no doubt that the Pixel 8 Pro is going to be a fun phone for those who want to take advantage of these kinds of features, but others may justifiably consider at least some of what Google offers to be a bit gimmicky.

We won’t know for sure how the Pixel 8 Pro will perform in the real world until we have some more time to put it through its paces, but from everything we’ve seen so far, there’s little doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra continues to be the dominant powerhouse in this landscape. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is unmatched and will likely only be surpassed by Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon chip. Plus, the camera hardware on the S23 Ultra remains best-in-class by a wide margin, with a 200MP sensor and 10x optical and 100x digital zoom that the Pixel 8 Pro can’t match, no matter how much AI Google throws into the mix.

Of course, you’re paying more for all the power the S23 Ultra offers, which is why it’s always been considered a premium pick. It’s worth the price for those who want top performance without cutting any corners, but that doesn’t mean the Pixel 8 Pro isn’t a fantastic phone in its own right.

While the price has gone up over last year’s model, you’re still paying $200 less for a phone that will take great photos for everyday use and let you fine-tune the results in ways that few other phones can. Plus, you’re getting the pure Google Android experience, a new object temperature sensor, even better call screening and clear calling features, and an unprecedented seven years of Android updates.