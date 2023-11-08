Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro Pure Pixel The Pixel 8 Pro is Google's 2023 flagship and while its refined design may not be as eye-catching as the Pixel Fold, its Tensor G3 chip is a direct upgrade over the G2 chip included in the Fold. Pros Refined design is Google's best yet Powerful AI features Cons Unecessary features increase the price Slow charging $999 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Fold caused a splash when it arrived in mid-2023. Google's first foldable smartphone had a lot of competition, especially from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, but despite some notable flaws, its top-of-the-line hardware and excellent aspect ratio meant there was a lot to love.

However, the Pixel 8 Pro offers better hardware and longer software support at nearly half the price of the Pixel Fold, albeit in an orthodox form factor. So, should you plump for Google's first foldable or their latest flagship? Let's find out.

Pricing, availability, and specs

The current crop of foldable smartphones is expensive, and the Pixel Fold is no different. The base 256GB storage variant is $1,799, while the 512GB version will set you back $1,919.

The cheaper Pixel 8 Pro has four storage versions (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1 TB), which cost $999, $1,059, $1,179, and $1,399, respectively.

Both phones are Google's latest devices, so we haven't seen significant sales yet. While some carriers offered impressive preorder deals for the Pixel Fold, these haven't been rematerialized for regular purchases.

The Pixel Fold is available from the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and major carriers. The Pixel 8 Pro is available through the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and major carriers.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel Fold SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB Battery 5050mAh 4821mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Front camera 10.5MP Dual PD sel�fie camera 8MP f/2.0 (84° FOV) inner selfie camera, 9.5MP f/2.2 (84° FOV) outer selfie camera Rear camera 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera 48MP f/1.7 main, 10.8MP f/3.1 5x optical camera, 10.8MP f/2.2 121.1° FOV ultrawide Connectivity UWB, NFC NFC, UWB Dimensions 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm folded, 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm unfolded Weight 213g 283g IP Rating IP68 IPX8 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Obsidian, Porcelain Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz OLED, 120Hz Charge speed 30W wired, 18W wireless 30W wired, 20W wirelsss Display dimensions 6.7" 7.6" primary, 5.8" cover Display resolution 1344 × 2992 2208x1840 primary, 2092x1080 cover Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Cellular connectivity 4G, 5G mmWave 5G (inc mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Except certain markets) Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2

Design

The obvious difference between the two devices is the foldable screen on the Pixel Fold, but the design is more interesting than just two Pixel phones stuck together. The camera bar on the rear of the Pixel Fold doesn't reach the edges of the phone and is less prominent overall than the Pixel 8 Pro's camera bar, which merges seamlessly into the phone's sides. The Pixel 8 Pro emphasizes the minimalistic design by uniting its camera lenses into one rounded rectangle.

The Pixel 8 Pro's camera bar and frame are polished aluminum, while the Pixel Fold's is polished steel. Both phones' rear is matte glass, a blessed improvement over the slippery gloss on the Pixel 7 series.

However, all these design choices are insignificant compared to each phone's size. When folded, the Pixel Fold measures 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm, compared to 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm on the Pixel 8 Pro. The height difference might seem like a negative point for the Pixel Fold, but the resultant 17.4:9 aspect ratio is much more comfortable to look at and hold.

Displays

The Pixel 8 Pro has a considerably higher peak brightness of 2,000 nits than the Pixel Fold's 1,550 nits on its exterior screen. The Pixel 8 Pro's Super Actua Display also utilizes LTPO OLED technology, which responds more quickly and demands less power than the Pixel Fold's OLED screen. These improvements aren't the most groundbreaking changes of the Pixel 8 Fold, but the difference is noticeable in bright sunlight. Unfortunately, the Pixel Fold's inner screen doesn't hold up as well.

The Pixel Fold's inner screen has to, well, fold, meaning Google couldn't just duplicate the external screen on a bigger scale. With a measly 1,000 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode, a wide crease, an overly reflective screen that shows off every smudge and scratch on the pre-installed screen protector, and a cheap-feeling touch, the Pixel 8 Pro beats it comfortably in every aspect.

Performance and battery life

The Pixel 8 Pro offers 12GB RAM, a 5,050mAh battery, and 30W fast wired charging. The Pixel Fold has a slightly smaller 4821mAh battery but has identical charging speeds and RAM. While the numbers suggest similar battery life, the power-hungry screen on the Pixel Fold means it'll run out slightly faster than the 8 Pro.

Where each phone's internal hardware differs the most is the Tensor chip generation. The Pixel 8 Pro houses the latest Tensor G3 chipset, but don't expect significant performance improvements. The Tensor G3 chip has improved machine learning and AI capability, which, while capable of some impressive feats, don't substantially impact performance.

The AI features on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are miles ahead of what the Pixel Fold is capable of, but you'll struggle to notice a difference when it comes to gaming. However, it's ironic that the photo editing features exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro would be easier to use on the Pixel Fold.

Software

The Pixel 8 Pro launched with Android 14 out of the box, and this version of the OS is also available on the Pixel Fold. This means both phones have access to the same bells and whistles accompanying Android 14, but the Pixel Fold has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

Google prepared for the launch of the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet by redesigning most of its first-party apps to suit larger screens. However, third-party apps don't offer a consistent experience, meaning you'll have to constantly rotate the phone so apps fill up the whole screen. Opening two apps simultaneously (one on each half of the screen) is an immediate solution, but closing and reopening the phone will only reopen one app. The result is an inconsistent and frustrating software experience compared to the Pixel 8 Pro's tried-and-tested single-screen approach to Android. However, the redesigned apps for the Pixel Fold are undeniably stunning.

Regarding software support, the Pixel 8 Pro is a clear winner. Google promises seven years of software and security updates for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, until October 2030. In contrast, the Pixel Fold will receive its last software update on June 2026 and security update on June 2028.

Cameras

Anyone remotely familiar with the Pixel lineup in recent years will know that the Pro models boast phenomenal cameras, and this is no different in the Pixel 8 Pro, which boasts a 50MP primary sensor and 48MP ultrawide and telephoto cameras. Combined with the Pixel Pro's range of camera tricks, you've got a smartphone camera that's in the best of its class. However, not all of us need the latest and greatest camera, and the Pixel Fold's rear camera isn't a slouch.

The Pixel Fold's 48MP primary camera takes excellent photos, partly thanks to the post-processing features inherent in Pixel phones. While it doesn't match the Pixel 8 Pro's phenomenal lenses, the Pixel Fold is more than enough for everyday photography.

The Pixel Fold does, however, beat the Pixel 8 Pro for selfies. Open the Pixel Fold, and you can use the rear cameras for selfies, with the external screen as a viewfinder. This means you won't need to rely on the front-facing camera, and you have a whole screen to help perfect your shot.

Which is right for you?

It's sad to say, but the Pixel Fold already looks outdated compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. While it was hard to choose between last year's Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Fold, the Pixel 8 Pro is better on paper than the Pixel Fold in every way. The biggest choice you have to make is considering whether the Pixel experience on foldables is worth the hardware downgrades and increased price.

The Pixel 8 Pro has refined the design established in the Pixel 6 Pro into a stunning powerhouse. However, the Pixel Fold is still an excellent device, and the versatility inherent in a foldable phone is undeniable. That said, if you're considering a foldable phone, Samsung has spent years refining its design. If you want the latest and greatest in mobile hardware, the Pixel 8 Pro is right for you. If you want a versatile Pixel experience, the Pixel Fold might be a better choice.