Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro Best overall Fantastic build, performance, and cameras $799 $999 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the company's latest flagship, boasting a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter screen, and a new camera array capable of capturing even more light. As usual, the real power lies in Google's Tensor chip, which offers even more photo enhancement and image editing features. Pros Improved battery life Fantastic screen brightness Snappy performance Cons Still relatively slow charging Some features not yet released Questionable gaming performance $799 at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 Value alternative Flagship speed at a premium mid-tier price $550 $700 Save $150 Although the design won't be for everyone, the OnePlus 11 is the company's best phone in years. It combines excellent specs, incredible battery life, and a competent camera system, all for just $700. While some enthusiasts might miss out on the fast wireless charging from last year's OnePlus 10 Pro — and OxygenOS 13 remains a shell of its former self — this is a big step in the right direction for the company. Pros Great display Blazing-fast performance 16GB RAM model available Cons Questionable software No wireless charging $550 at Amazon



Google’s Pixel 8 Pro might just be the best Pixel in years. Many of the concerns users had from previous generations are mostly cleared up, with much value still to be had, even at $1,000.

However, if you aren’t sold on the latest offering from Mountain View, solid alternatives exist, and some cost even less than the Pixel 8 Pro. Despite being a few months old, the OnePlus 11 still packs an impressive punch for a phone costing only $700, but not without compromises. So, which one is right for you?

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is available through Google and Best Buy starting at $999. The base configuration includes 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with options up to 512GB for an additional cost. The Pixel 8 Pro comes in three colors: Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 is sold through OnePlus and Best Buy starting at $699. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the base model, but the upgraded model featuring 16GB and 256GB is often available for the same price, making it an easy choice to go for more RAM and storage. It’s available in two colors: Titan Black and Eternal Green, with a textured finish on the Titan Black model.



Google Pixel 8 Pro OnePlus 11 SoC Google Tensor G3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB 8GB, 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 128GB, 256GB Battery 5050mAh 5000mAh Operating System Android 14 Oxygen OS 13, Android 13 Front camera 10.5MP Dual PD sel�fie camera 16MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera 50MP f/1.8 primary, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide (115˚), 32MP f/2.0 telephoto with 2x optical zoom Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Titan Black, Emerald Green Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 1-120Hz Weight 213g 205g Charge speed 30W wired, 18W wireless 80W (US), 100W (international) IP Rating IP68 IP64 Price $999 $700 Display dimensions 6.7" 6.7" Display resolution 1344 × 2992 1440 x 3216 Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Wired only

Design

Google and OnePlus displayed quite different design philosophies for their flagships this year. While Google embraced a flat display, OnePlus still features a slightly curved panel on the OnePlus 11. It comes down to personal preference, but people often feel strongly one way or another, with some users complaining a display doesn’t feel premium unless it’s curved. OnePlus uses Gorilla Glass Victus for the front of the OnePlus 11 and Gorilla Glass 5 for the back. By comparison, Victus 2 covers the front and back of the Pixel 8 Pro for added protection.

Despite the difference in Gorilla Glass, both devices feel premium in hand, with aluminum frames adding to the high-end aesthetic. Even though the Pixel 8 Pro is light at 213g, the OnePlus 11 shaves a few off of that, weighing in at 205. It’s barely noticeable during use, and both are considered lighter for 2023 flagships.

Google’s iconic visor camera hump adorns the back of the Pixel 8 Pro. Love it or hate it, the design seems here to stay with the company refining it over the last three generations. OnePlus has kept the range-top circular design for its camera hump, and seeing how it’s coming back on the OnePlus Open, it seems here to stay.

Both phones have IP ratings, but the Pixel's IP68 standard means it should be better able to survive getting wet than the OnePlus, which is only rated IP64.

Display

Google made a big push with the Pixel 8 Pro to change how people view its display. Previously, on Pixel devices, the displays were dim and underwhelming. Now, however, the company’s Super Actua display on the Pixel 8 Pro is a vibrant 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel refreshing at 120Hz. It’s QHD, but, more importantly, it features 2,400 nits max brightness — a complete 180-degree turn from what the company was known for previously.

The display is superb in daylight, with little visibility issues, even with glare. Colors are saturated and pop off the screen with deep contrast. It’s a fantastic panel, one worthy of the increased price tag of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Not to be undone, OnePlus offers a gorgeous 6.7-inch LTPO3 AMOLED display refreshing at 120Hz. While the OnePlus 11 might not get as bright as the Pixel, it still is plenty viewable even in harsh lighting. Colors come alive on the OnePlus 11 panel, with excellent contrast. It’s not quite as creamy as the hues on the OnePlus 9, but it’s still impressive and a joy on the eyes.

Software and performance

If there is a big divide between the Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 11, it’s with software and support. The Pixel 8 Pro is running Android 14 out of the box. It features several AI enhancements, and the company promises even more included in a feature drop by year’s end. Whether it’s Call Screening or Now Playing, the Pixel feature extras are a big reason users purchase from Google. Material You — Google’s UX aesthetic — returns in Android 14, with added lock screen customizations.

In addition, Google promises seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 Pro, something not offered by any other Android OEM. It’s impressive, and it’s a reason the Pixel 8 Pro is worth considering.

OnePlus recently upped its support level, with four major Android upgrades and five years of security patches promised on the OnePlus 11. Even still, OxygenOS is a question mark. It used to be one of the fastest flavors of Android you could find, but with OnePlus integrating more of the sister company’s ColorOS, it’s been messy. OxygenOS 14 is currently in beta, and early results are promising, but it’s still nowhere near as clean or feature-rich as the Pixel experience.

Similar in performance, except when gaming

Although benchmarks will tell you that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the OnePlus 11 is significantly faster than the Tensor G3 that powers the Pixel 8 Pro, tests rarely tell the whole story. In practice, the two phones are relatively similar in performance, with any power gap only noticed during intense gaming.

If you're a hardcore mobile gamer who wants to run games like "Genshin Impact" at the highest settings, the OnePlus 11 will perform better than the Pixel 8 Pro. However, note that benchmarks don't consider Google's heavy customization of the Tensor chip, which places it in a stronger position for the company's AI enhancements to its software. It's a close call, so you won't be disappointed by the performance of either device.

Battery life and charging speeds

Despite having different processors with separate architectures, the Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 11 share similar battery life. We’ve seen close to 7.5 hours of on-screen time when testing the two devices. It’s a step up for both companies and a testament to how power-efficient the new generation of processors has become.

Unfortunately, the similarities end when it comes to recharging. Google increased the Pixel 8 Pro's charging speeds to 30W, and while that’s not necessarily slow, it’s nothing compared to the 80W SuperVooc charging fitted on the OnePlus 11. SuperVooc is a blazing experience; you can plug in and watch your available battery tick up in real-time.

The Pixel 8 Pro wins wireless charging speeds by default because it’s not included on the OnePlus 11. Google fitted 23W charging speeds to the Pixel 8 Pro, also an increase over last year’s model.

Cameras

While the OnePlus 11 edges out the Pixel in charging speeds, it certainly does not in camera performance. The Google camera system is still excellent, with added tools such as Magic Eraser and Zoom Enhance (available later this year). In addition, the company’s computational photography is still on full display with the Pixel 8 Pro. Images are clear and well-balanced, with the depth you’ve come to expect from a Google camera. It’s a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 48MP 5x telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide. A single 10.5MP sensor handles selfie duties on the front of the Pixel.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 counters with a triple camera setup of its own: a 50MP main lens, a 32MP 2x telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide. You can see the Pixel 8 Pro has a steep advantage with its telephoto lens, but the differences don’t stop there. Even though OnePlus has improved its cameras since the Hasselblad partnership — the dread OnePlus 8 camera comes to mind — it’s still no match for the Pixel shooters.

Which is right for you?

All told, the Pixel 8 Pro will be the best choice for most people. Its impressive features, build quality, and performance — not to mention far-reaching software support — make it an excellent device to consider, even for the price difference.

Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro Editor's choice Best overall package for most users $799 $999 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the company's latest flagship, boasting a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter screen, and a new camera array capable of capturing even more light. As usual, the real power lies in Google's Tensor chip, which offers even more photo enhancement and image editing features. $799 at Amazon $799 at Google Store $799 at Best Buy

The OnePlus 11 is still a great phone, especially for $700. It sports a blazing-fast processor, a great screen, and a premium build, and if you’re a gamer, it will still be the best choice.