Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro Best overall package for the price The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the company's latest flagship, boasting a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter screen, and a new camera array capable of capturing even more light. As usual, the real power lies in Google's Tensor chip, which offers even more photo enhancement and image editing features. Pros Bright display Smooth performance Great build quality Cons Big and bulky Some features still on the way It doesn't fold $999 at Amazon

Source: Motorola Motorola Razr+ (2023) One of the most fun phones you can own $700 $1000 Save $300 Motorola might have skipped a year with its foldables in the US, but it's back in a big way with the Moto Razr+. This year, the focus is all on the outer 3.6-inch display, which promises to let you do virtually anything without opening the phone. And when you need a larger screen, the 6.9-inch folding display inside feels just like the company's other smartphones. Pros Sleek design 165Hz internal display Large, usable exterior display Cons No IP68 rating Moto software update questions $700 at Amazon



At first glance, the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Motorola Razr+ might not have much in common, but if you strip away the folding display — easier said than done — the devices become much more comparable. Both have great performance, solid battery life, and user-friendly software experiences, but buying a foldable is a different kind of commitment.

They aren’t exactly fragile, but there are additional items to consider. So, are you looking for slender and chic, or would you rather purchase one of the best Pixels in years? Let’s talk about the pros and cons.

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel 8 Pro is available through Google and Best Buy starting at $999, with three color options: Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Google offers four storage options on the Pixel 8 Pro, starting at 128GB and maxing out at 1TB.

The Motorola Razr+ only comes in one storage configuration, 256GB, and is available through Motorola and Best Buy for $999. Like the Pixel 8 Pro, the Razr+ comes in three colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. In the United States, the Razr+ comes only with 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 8 Pro is only available with 12GB.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Motorola Razr+ (2023) SoC Google Tensor G3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB Battery 5050mAh 3800mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Front camera 10.5MP Dual PD sel�fie camera 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera 12MP f/1.5 OIS main, 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide Connectivity UWB, NFC NFC Dimensions 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.8mm Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm, Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta Weight 213g 188.5g (Infinite Black, Glacier Blue)184.5g (Viva Magenta) Charge speed 30W wired, 18W wireless 30W wired, 5W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP52 Price $999 $1,000

Design

Any design discussion comparing the Pixel 8 Pro and Razr+ has to start with the obvious: the Razr+ folds. It gives the Motorola the ability to be more compact and pocketable than the Pixel 8 Pro, but that’s not without trade-offs.

The Razr+ is only IP52 rated for some dust and a bit of water, a far cry from the IP68 dust and water resistance rating featured on the Pixel 8 Pro. In addition, the stainless steel hinge, while sturdy and rated for hundreds of thousands of folds, is still more vulnerable to damage. No smartphone is designed to be dropped and battered, and we wouldn’t recommend making a habit of it with $1,000 devices, but keep in mind that folds require an extra amount of caution.

If you’re comfortable with the compromises, both devices feel premium in the hand, thanks to Gorilla Glass and aluminum frames. While the Pixel 8 Pro uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the Razr+ sports Victus on the front and back (vegan leather covers the back of the Viva Magenta model). The Razr+ is significantly lighter than the Pixel 8 Pro (188g to 213g), although the Pixel is still light for a 2023 flagship.

Display

Despite its compact size, the Razr+ opens to a 6.9-inch internal display with a 1080p resolution and a whopping 165Hz refresh rate. Even though the panel is limited to 1080p, it’s still a stunning display. Its colors are vibrant with good saturation, and the refresh rate provides a buttery-smooth experience. The panel is also bright enough to view in sunlight without much issue, even though it only has 1,400 peak nits.

By comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro has a blinding 2,400 nits peak, a big upgrade for the company. Pixel displays are notoriously dim, so it was good to see Google shake loose of that criticism with the 8 Pro. At 6.7 inches, the display is a touch smaller than the panel on the Razr+, but it features a higher QHD resolution. The Pixel 8 Pro also refreshes at a respectable 120Hz. Overall, it’s a good panel with excellent color and contrast.

Software

As you’d expect from Google, the Pixel 8 Pro runs Android 14 right out of the box, with its signature Material You design language. Your favorite Google software goodies are also present, from Call Screening to Now Playing. The company has a host of new AI enhancements and features slated for later this year, with Zoom Enhance and Video Boost expected in future updates. While previous Pixel devices only received support for three years, the Pixel 8 Pro is slated for seven years of updates — currently the longest support of any Android manufacturer. It’s impressive, and it will keep your Pixel full of new features for years to come.

Aesthetically, Motorola’s software looks similar, as the company likes to release a relatively stock version of Android. The Razr+ runs Android 13, with four years of bi-monthly updates expected. If you’re looking for the latest and greatest software features and updates, the Razr+ is not your phone. Motorola’s software updates happen at a glacial pace, with the company often releasing major upgrades of Android months after Google. You also won’t get all of the Google software extras. It’s not all bad news, however, as Moto gestures are available on the Razr+, such as chop for flashlight and twist to open the camera app.

Performance

Google’s Tensor G3 is a perfect example of why benchmarks shouldn’t be the sole consideration when buying a smartphone. If you only looked at raw performance scores, the G3 would rank similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powered the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra almost two years ago. But as we’ve learned, software optimization is much more important to performance, with Google’s customizations to the Tensor G3 resulting in a silky smooth experience on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Overheating also seems to be under control with the third-gen Tensor, which is a pleasant surprise. It may not benchmark well against the latest and greatest, but the G3 paired with the Pixel 8 Pro’s 12GB of RAM combines to create a snappy smartphone.

Not to be outdone, the Razr+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with the Plus version being an important distinction. Not only is power never a concern when you’re using the Razr+, but the SD 8+ Gen 1 is better at power efficiency as well, resulting in improved battery life. If you’re a gamer, the Razr+ might be worth looking at, but gaming on the plastic film covering the internal display might outweigh any raw performance advantages of the Motorola.

Battery life

Google increased the battery size of the Pixel 8 Pro to 5050mAh, which, paired with the more power-efficient Tensor G3, has resulted in better battery life. Unlike last year’s Pixel 7 Pro, the 8 Pro can easily top 7 hours of screen-on time. When it’s time to recharge, the 8 Pro is capable of 30W charging.

Despite having only a 3800mAh battery, the Razr+ can squeeze out over 6 hours of screen-on time, thanks to the SD8+Gen1. Its impressive battery life from such a compact device is a definite advantage. Motorola significantly improved the battery life of its phones over the last couple of years, with the Razr+ the latest to take advantage.

Still, if you need worry-free battery life to last an entire day, the Pixel 8 Pro should be your choice. Like the Pixel, the Razr+ is capable of 30W charging. Both devices also feature wireless charging, with the Pixel 8 Pro having the edge on wattage (23W vs. 5W).

Camera

Google’s formidable camera prowess returns on the Pixel 8 Pro with a triple-lens setup: a 50MP main shooter, a 48MP 5x optical telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide. But it’s not the megapixels of the sensors that matter — Google’s computational photography is the real star of the show. With Night Sight returning on the Pixel 8 Pro, dim and dark images are enhanced with added light and detail due to AI. The point-and-shoot pictures look bright and crisp with natural color reproduction.

The 5x optical telephoto lens provides extra versatility for capturing those more distant shots. On the front, it sports a 10.5MP selfie camera with a great portrait mode. If you’re looking for the best camera on a smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro will once again be hard to beat.

Motorola counters with a two-lens setup: a 12MP main shooter and a 13MP ultrawide. Even though the Razr+ photos are nowhere near as bad as the Moto cameras have produced in the past, there's still not much competition for the Pixel 8 Pro. For instance, photos can be dim, with images taken in dark or medium lighting coming out grainy and soft. They are not bad images; they are just not what you get from a Pixel.

Which is right for you?

If you’re looking for the best all-around smartphone between the two, the Pixel 8 Pro is your best choice. It features a better camera, fantastic build quality, superior software support, and better battery life.

Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro Best overall Still great value even at $1,000 The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the company's latest flagship, boasting a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter screen, and a new camera array capable of capturing even more light. As usual, the real power lies in Google's Tensor chip, which offers even more photo enhancement and image editing features. $999 at Amazon $999 at Google Store $999 at Best Buy

However, suppose you’re done with boring glass slab phones and want to carry around one of the coolest phone experiences currently on the market. In that case, the Razr+ is worth considering — just understand that you are compromising features for the cool factor.