Summary The Pixel 8 Pro has some AI and camera features that the regular Pixel 8 does not have, helping to justify the additional $300 cost.

Video Boost, a feature that improves video quality through AI, is currently exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro due to cloud infrastructure costs and the need for refinement.

Google may eventually bring additional features to the Pixel 8 based on their success on the Pixel 8 Pro, so waiting for potential updates could be an option for prospective Pixel 8 buyers.

The anticipation over the latest Pixel phone grew exponentially leading up to its launch this week, and Google didn’t disappoint. The Pixel 8 Pro boasts numerous features that leverage AI, making it one of the flashiest new phones on the market. Video Boost, which improves video quality through the use of AI, was a big draw for Pixel fans — but this feature is not widely available just yet. Video Boost will be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro to start, and Google isn’t ready to bring it to other phones. However, this doesn’t mean the Pixel 8 will never get the feature.

Soniya Jobanputra, director of product management at Google, recently told Android Authority that the cloud infrastructure cost of operating Video Boost is an obstacle. It’s one of the primary reasons why the feature is limited to the Pixel 8 Pro for the time being — after videos are recorded on the device, they are sent to the cloud for processing. However, it’s not the only factor holding Google back from launching the feature on other Pixel phones. Jobanputra went on to explain that some of the elements of Video Boost still need to be refined, which is why its release has been limited.

The cloud infrastructure necessary for Video Boost to operate could technically be provided via services like Google One. However, the company does not intend to allow Google One subscribers to access the feature through this means for the time being. Jobanputra added that Google wants to receive more feedback from users and refine Video Boost before it is launched on other devices.

Video Boost isn’t the only variable you’ll find when comparing the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Although you need to spend $300 more to get the Pro, doing so will get you more upgrades — many of which make it worth the splurge. For instance, the Zoom Enhance tool is only available on the Pro, as well as the on-device foundation model for the improved Magic Eraser. This is despite the fact that both phones have the same Tensor G3 processor and primary camera sensor. Google might eventually make such features available on the lower end model, but nothing has been confirmed.

So if you don’t have the cash at the moment to stretch for the Pixel 8 Pro, but you like the idea of the Pixel 8, it might be worth waiting in the end. Even though Google hasn’t revealed any plans to bring additional features to the Pixel 8, its future decision may be based on how well the Pixel 8 Pro sells. It will take time, but ultimately, it’ll be time — and money — well spent.