Quick answer: Yes, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has ultra-wideband (UWB) support.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro boasts plenty of hardware improvements over its predecessor, so it won't come as much surprise that ultra-wideband support (UWB) is included. The first Pixel phone to feature ultra-wideband support was the Pixel 6 Pro, which has been present on every Pixel Pro phone since.

What is ultra-wideband?

Ultra-wideband is a wireless communication technology that can quickly send and receive data, but only over a short range. This technology can also track a device's location to within centimeters, improving the accuracy of digital keys and trackers and augmenting features like Nearby Share.

Nearby Share was the first use-case for ultra-wideband on Pixel phones in 2022, speeding up Android's AirDrop alternative. Thanks to its wealth of use cases, the feature has become standard technology on most Android flagships.

Does the Pixel 8 offer ultra-wideband support?

The regular Pixel 8 does not offer ultra-wideband support. While every Pro model since the Pixel 6 Pro has offered ultra-wideband support, there has never been a non-Pro Pixel phone with this feature, and this continues to be the case.

This is a trend across Android manufacturer's cheapest phones. Google's budget lineup, including the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a, does not include ultra-wideband support. Samsung's smallest flagship, the Galaxy S23, does not offer UWB support either, and unsurprisingly, neither do any of its budget models.

Does the Pixel 8 Pro offer any new wireless technology?

Despite being one of the least talked about aspects of a phone, its wireless capabilities are nevertheless one of its most important. While the Pixel 8 Pro hits all the necessary connectivity points, including mmWave support, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3, it still falls short in adopting the latest wireless technology.

There is a glaring lack of Qi2 wireless charging support on the Pixel 8 Pro, which, while not a connectivity standard, would have significantly improved wireless charging on Google's latest flagship. We expect to see next year's crop of Android phones swiftly overtake the Pixel lineup in this regard.

While we're not surprised, it's still good to see UWB return on the Pixel 8 Pro, although we wish the Pixel 8 also offered this feature. But while this may not be exciting news for Pixel owners, the new temperature sensor is, at the very least, a topic worthy of discussion.